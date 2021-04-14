PLEASANT VALLEY — All season long, East Fairmont High sustained and persevered off the court as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic kept the Bees on the sideline for weeks at a time and limited them to just six regular season games.
But while the team was simply trying to maintain itself off the court throughout the year, Philip Barbour was finding itself on the floor, with the Colts evolving into the exact type of battle-tested group the pressure of the playoffs demand.
In Wednesday’s Region II, Section 1 do-or-die semifinal at East Fairmont High School, those diverging realities of the Colts and the Bees over the season’s long haul bore the final truth as No. 3-seeded Philip Barbour outscored No. 2-seeded East Fairmont 17-6 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 58-42 triumph and advance to Friday’s sectional title game against No. 1 Fairmont Senior.
“We only played like six home games all year, so it’s like I just told them in the locker room, ‘We’re road warriors,’” said Philip Barbour coach Rick Mouser, whose Colts also guaranteed themselves a chance to play for a state tournament spot next week in regionals the victory. “(Our girls) play hard...they bust their butts and they play hard.”
“I’m thankful for what we were able to muscle through this season to begin with; I mean yesterday was practice No. 22 for this program, and in a normal season, you’re over 60 practices,” said East Fairmont coach James Beckman. “Our girls battled through, and, as an adult, you can learn a lot from them, because they never complained one time. The resiliency that we’ve talked about, it was quite humbling for me as a coach to see how our team battled this year.”
Despite playing just six games, including a mere four games before sectional seeding voting by coaches, the Bees (3-4) nabbed the section’s No. 2 seed over Philip Barbour (9-7), forcing the Colts to visit The Hive in Wednesday’s semifinal for the second time in a week span.
“We were a little ticked off, because the seeding comes out before the season is over, and...but anyway,” said Mouser.
Philip Barbour, which nearly led wire to wire, giving away the lead only for a brief moment in the second quarter, surged to the pull-away fourth quarter victory with a dominant defensive showing that held the Bees to just 25.7% shooting (18-of-70) and forced 22 turnovers.
“In the first half, I think we slacked off and didn’t get the loose balls we were supposed to get,” Mouser said, “but I kind of got on them at halftime, and they back out in the second half and played better. I was impressed with the team defense helping each other out, and we share the ball — no one really cares who scores.”
The Colts’ offense, meanwhile, was sparked by freshman point guard Brayln Sparks, who absolutely gashed the Bees with a career-high 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting with five rebounds, five steals and two assists. All evening long, Sparks was measured in her poise and fearless, as she scored 14 of PBHS’s 28 total points in the first half and 22 of its 41 through three quarters.
“She’s not a freshman anymore,” Mouser said. “She just plays so hard and I don’t think she gets rattled anymore. She just makes such a big difference, and the older kids love playing with her, which, a lot of times, when there’s a freshman, they don’t like that.”
Sparks was a two-way dynamo all game. Offensively, she weaved through and around East’s 2-2-1 and diamond pressure looks to get into the paint for a couple of tough finishes while also drilling a trio of 3s. And defensively, she picked and prodded at East’s ball handlers and butted her way into a flurry of rebounding and 50-50 ball tussles.
“(Sparks), hat’s off to her, she played like a senior even though she’s a freshman,” Beckman said. “Kudos to that young lady.”
Alongside Sparks’ career night, junior center Alyssa Hill recorded a double-double for Philip Barbour with 15 points and 10 rebounds, to go with three steals and two assists, while Emily Dennison chipped in nine points and nine rebounds. Of Hill’s 15 points, nine came in the second half, including three huge buckets in the fourth on a pair of putbacks and a baby hook that was the cornerstone of the Colts’ game-clinching 10-2 run to start the fourth.
Senior forward Somer Stover led East Fairmont with a big-time double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, to go with four steals, while senior sharpshooter Kierra Bartholow added another 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting. But out of Stover’s and Bartholow’s 24 points, 20 came in the first half, as the Bees collectively lagged to just 7-of-35 shooting (20%) in the second half en route to just 16 points.
“You got make shots, especially in a sectional semifinal game,” Beckman said, “and we missed some easy opportunities to take the lead or keep the margin close. One point of emphasis pregame was we have to control the glass and defend, and I was more than pleased with how we defended and controlled the glass tonight, but you have to make shots.”
