FARMINGTON – Standing on the rail of the bleachers at Roy Michael Stadium, Tim Elliott watches the North Marion girls soccer team practice as he waits for his new boys soccer team to take the field for their practice.
An alumnus of North Marion High and Fairmont State University, Elliott successfully restarted the boys soccer team this season at North Marion. North Marion hadn’t fielded a boys soccer team since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m a husky through and through,” Elliot said. “The main reason, to be honest, was both of my sons wanting to play [soccer] for the Huskies and getting the interest back in this northern part of [Marion County].”
Elliott, a physical therapist at Mountain State Therapy in Mannington, assisted the North Marion girls soccer team when his daughter played. When no boys soccer team materialized in 2020 and 2021, he set out to volunteer as an assistant coach for that team too only to find out there wasn’t a head coach.
“So after a night of debating with my wife, because I would work pretty long hours in physical therapy, I decided to take the job,” Elliott said.
Elliot worked with North Marion Athletic Director Daran Hays to bring back the boys soccer team last year, but the team faced the same problem that caused it to dissolve in the first place — not enough players.
“We tried last year,” Hays said. “We kind of set up the number last year, and we tried to get 15 [players]. Elliot went through the live period, but we never crested more than 10. Some of those 10 were going to double-up and be cross country kids as well. So it was in the best interest at that point to go ahead and pull the plug with the intent of [Elliott] remaining active.”
Despite the efforts to field the team in 2022 failed, Elliott remained the head coach for the team and got to work on getting ready for the 2023 season.
While Elliott managed a busy work schedule on top of restarting the team, he went to work in starting the booster programs up and running again. Even with a short amount of time to get approval, Elliott quickly got the booster support he needed.
“The boosters really had to make haste to get approved, raise some money,” Elliott said. “There’s a lot of pride on this end of the county, and we’ve gotten a lot of support. A lot of donations have come in.”
Getting the boosters meant Elliott didn’t have to worry as much about things like uniforms. While uniforms did exist from the old boys soccer team, there weren’t enough, and they weren’t in the best condition.
“We haven’t used any of the equipment since I’ve been athletic director,” Hays said. “Luckily in June, Elliot came to me, and we went in and got everything out. What we discovered was we didn’t have enough uniforms, and the ones we did have, several of them were damaged and kind of grungy.”
The boosters ordered new uniforms, and Elliott focused on other tasks at hand, like recruiting players.
For the 2023 season, North Marion’s boys soccer team consists of 20 players, almost half of them entering their freshman year. They came from four middle schools in Marion County — Mannington, Monongah, Fairview and Barrackville.
“I came to the high school, and I went to all four feeder middle schools,” Elliott said. “Talked to the principals, gave them a sheet and had them announce that if any eighth graders were interested in playing soccer at North Marion please sign up.”
The team began practicing for the upcoming season as early as the previous school year ended. Elliott said they used some flex days before the free period and practiced three weeks in the free period around June and July.
Hays, meanwhile, worked on scheduling. He said that being part of a conference made scheduling much easier than it would be without conference membership.
“We have a tentative 12-game schedule every year,” Hays said. “Our conference ‘brethren’ were really good to us in terms of they kept that slot where we play girls to play the boys game afterwards, and they have for the past two years.”
Hays added that non-conference opponents were harder to add to the schedule, but many willingly joined. As of writing, the boys soccer team has 17 of the maximum 22 matchups for the 2023 season.
In what Elliott described as a “development year” for the team, the players express eagerness to play during every practice.
“They’re a fun group of kids,” Elliott said. “They’re ready to go into some competition. Every night they’re asking to scrimmage each other.”
For Hays, the formation of a new team sport at North Marion gives the students another reason to come to school everyday and perform well in the classroom. In other words, giving the students another “why?” to come to school.
“In a lot of cases, the kid’s reason why when they get out of bed and don’t feel like coming to school is they know they have practice after school,” Hays said. “It gives them a reason to come to school everyday. It gives them a reason to pass classes. When they do have an issue in class, gives them another adult that a teacher can go to that has a great relationship with them that we can go through.”
As the team gets ready to play its first game on Aug. 26, Elliott wants to create a winning program at North Marion. He said there’s still a lot of work to be done not just at the high school level, but also at the middle school level.
“My next step is to try to get a feeder middle school program on,” Elliott said. “I need volunteer parents to come to me with ideas, and I would certainly help out. I am willing to help out to get that started.”
