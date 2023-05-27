FAIRMONT — It was another golden year for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, who captured state titles in wrestling, boys basketball and girls lacrosse, and claimed top spots at the state track meet. For Fairmont Senior, a school that routinely captures state championships, greatness could be in danger of being taken for granted.
With that in mind, this year’s senior class of Polar Bears leave behind memories and accomplishment that span beyond this past school year, permeating throughout their entire time donning the blue and white. With their stories coming to a close— at least for their high school careers— here are a few of each athlete’s top performances at Fairmont Senior.
Dominic Armistead
Feb. 22, 2022: Armistead qualifies for the state wrestling meet with a third-place finish at regionals, going 3-1 with two pin fall victories.
March 4, 2023: Armistead finishes third at the state meet at 132 pounds, helping Fairmont Senior win their first state tournament in 63 years.
Feb. 11, 2023: Armistead wins gold at the Big X Conference tournament, going 2-0 at 132 pounds with two pin falls.
Madison Awbrey
April 8, 2023: Awbrey comes in first in the girls 200-meter dash and second in the girls 100-meter dash at the Chick-fil-A Beckley Invitational.
April 15, 2023: Awbrey is part of first-place 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams at the Husky Invitational.
Ashlyn Bennington
Feb. 5, 2022: Bennington is a part of regional champion 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay teams, while picking up an individual gold medal in the 100 backstroke. The Polar Bears won Region II as a team.
April 21, 2021: Bennington is part of a fourth-place 400 freestyle relay team and a sixth-place 200 freestyle relay team at the state swim meet.
Jan. 23, 2023: With a senior recognition ceremony before the meet, Bennington captures three gold medals for the 100 breaststroke, the 200 freestyle, and in the 200 freestyle relay at the Marion County Championships.
Hunter Bragg
March 25, 2023: Bragg scores eight goals and one assist in the Bears’ season opener against Linsly, a 13-5 win.
May 1, 2022: In their regular season finale, Bragg goes for five goals, five assists, and five ground balls in a 17-7 win over Mountain State.
April 2, 2022: Bragg scores three much-needed goals for the Polar Bears to help them hold off Morgantown, 8-7.
April 14, 2022: Bragg feeds six assists and scores three goals in a 16-4 victory over Preston.
Adaline Cinalli
Oct. 20, 2022: Cinalli scores one goal and assists on Fairmont Senior’s only other in a 2-0 sectional victory over North Marion.
Oct. 22, 2022: Cinalli scores Fairmont Senior’s lone goal in regulation, getting the Polar Bears into overtime in the sectional championship against East Fairmont, a playoff game the Bears would come out on top in, 2-1.
Oct. 29, 2020: Cinalli boots the golden goal with just 1:28 to play in overtime against Oak Glen in the regional championship, sending the Polar Bears to states for the first time since 2017 with a 2-1 win.
April 15, 2023: Cinalli is part of a first-place 4x800-meter relay race at the Husky Invitational.
Noah Clifton
Aug. 26, 2022: Clifton comes away with a sack in Fairmont Senior’s 42-6 week one victory over Lewis County.
March 25, 2023: Clifton forces four turnovers and picks up five groundballs in a 13-5 regular season opening-win over Linsly.
Sept. 1, 2021: Clifton comes away with a sack and a tackle for loss in Fairmont Senior’s 47-22 week one victory over Lewis County.
Chris Drost
Oct. 11, 2022: Drost contributes to a 4-0 shutout on senior night against Robert C. Byrd.
Denzel Duvert
Sept. 8, 2022: Duvert sets up two goals in a 6-1 win over rival East Fairmont.
Oct. 26, 2021: In a regional championship match against Weir that came down to a PK shootout, Duvert converts his shot, helping the Bears win the shootout 7-6 and return to states.
Oct. 23, 2021: Duvert gives Fairmont Senior a 2-1 lead with a second-half goal against Frankfort in the sectional championship. Fairmont Senior prevailed 4-1.
Stella Episcopo
Nov. 3, 2020: Episcopo contributes to a state-championship cross country effort, coming in 22nd at the state meet.
Oct. 21, 2022: Episcopo helps send her team to the state meets by finishing 15th at regionals.
Oct. 29, 2022: Episcopo finishes 27nd at the state cross country meet, with Fairmont Senior finishing as the state runner-up.
Nate Flower
Oct. 27, 2022: Flower leads the Polar Bear defense and tallies an assist in a 6-0 shutout victory over Trinity in the regional finals.
Sept. 30, 2022: Flower knocks down 32 and 29-yard field goals and hits the game-winning PAT in a 20-19 overtime victory against North Marion.
Oct. 26, 2021: With 12 minutes to play, Flower scores Fairmont Senior’s lone goal in regulation to preserve a 1-1 tie in the regional championship against Weir. The Polar Bears would win the game in a penalty kick shootout.
May 12, 2023: Competing at regionals, Flower finishes first in the boys high jump and second in the boys 300-meter hurdles to qualify for the state track meet in both events.
Abby Frederick
May 22, 2023: Frederick scores a goal to help Fairmont Senior to a girls lacrosse state championship, beating University 15-6.
April 20, 2022: Frederick scores two goals in a 17-5 victory over University.
June 12, 2021: Frederick puts through two goals in a state title-clinching 13-4 victory over George Washington.
Georgia Gonzales
May 22, 2023: Gonzales scores four goals to help Fairmont Senior claim a state title in a 15-6 victory over University.
DeSean Goode
March 17, 2023: Goode puts up 22 points and 16 rebounds in a 66-49 state semifinals win over Elkins.
March 18, 2023: Goode finishes with 18 points and eight rebounds in the state championship game against Shady Spring, helping the Bears come away with a 47-42 victory.
Dec. 15, 2022: Goode goes for 26 points, four assists, and a career-high 19 rebounds in a 95-38 win over Lewis County.
March 18, 2022: Goode explodes for 31 points and 17 rebounds on 13-18 shooting in a 68-54 state semifinals victory over Scott.
Connor Gower
Jan. 5, 2023: Gower sinks four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 14 points in a 65-58 victory over rival East Fairmont.
March 18, 2022: Gower seals Fairmont Senior’s state championship win over Shady Spring, converting a fast break layup with five seconds remaining in a 47-42 victory. Gower had nine points in the game.
March 8, 2023: Gower helps send the Polar Bears to the state tournament with a 12-point game against Lincoln. Gower made three 3-pointers in the first quarter of the 77-39 victory.
Feb. 2, 2023: Gower shoots 4-4 from deep to score 12 points and dish two assists in a 81-40 win over North Marion.
Kate Gribben
Oct. 22, 2022: Gribben seals the section for the Bears with an overtime breakaway score against East Fairmont, winning the playoff game 2-1.
Oct. 18, 2022: Gribben finishes with two goals and one assist in a 10-0 postseason victory over Berkeley Springs.
Oct. 14, 2021: Gribben finishes with two goals and one assist in a 10-0 victory over Tyler Consolidated.
Oct. 20, 2022: Gribben scores one goal and assists on Fairmont Senior’s only other in a 2-0 sectional victory over North Marion.
Claira Hager
Jan. 29, 2023: Hager converts the game-tying layup with a minute to play in Fairmont Senior’s eventual 46-43 win over Martinsburg. Hager scored 15 points in the game.
Jan. 11, 2023: Hager scores 11 points in a 43-37 win over Elkins.
Dec. 25, 2021: Hager adds nine points in a 93-25 rout over Weir.
Kolbie Hamilton
March 4, 2023: Tied 4-4 late in the state championship match, Hamilton pulls off a takedown with 17 seconds left to secure the state title at 144 pounds.
March 5, 2022: Hamilton records a 17-2 win to claim the state championship at 138 pounds.
Jan. 15, 2022: Hamilton wins the 138 pound weight class at The Winner’s Choice Tournament, sealing the deal with a pin fall victory in the finals.
Aug. 26, 2022: Hamilton finishes with a sack and a tackle for loss in a 42-6 home victory over Lewis County.
Aubrey Harrison
May 22, 2023: Harrison finishes with three goals and five assists to be named the state championship finals MVP in a 15-6 title game victory over University.
May 21, 2022: Harrison piles up six goals in a 17-4 state championship victory over Buckhannon-Upshur.
June 12, 2021: Harrison scores three goals on her way to being named MVP of the state championship finals in a 13-4 title game victory over George Washington.
June 9, 2021: Harrison comes through for nine goals and two assists in a 15-5 postseason victory over University.
Janissa Hayes
Oct. 7, 2022: Hayes makes several defensive stops to lead the Fairmont Senior defense in holding North Marion to one goal in a 1-1 tie.
Mikayla Hose
April 22, 2023: Hose drives in two runs and scores one run in a 12-2 run-rule victory over East Fairmont in the conference tournament.
April 27, 2022: Hose goes 2-4 at the plate with one run scored and one RBI in a 21-1 blowout over East Fairmont.
Matthew Howvalt
April 2, 2023: Howvalt finishes 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI in a 15-6 win over Buckhannon-Upshur.
Logan Huffman
Aug. 19, 2020: Huffman cards a 39 in the Bears’ first outing of the season, tops among his team and second-lowest overall in the quad match.
Sept. 17, 2022: Huffman is a co-medalist at an Apple Valley quad match, carding a 40 in the outing.
Sept. 26, 2022: Huffman helps the Polar Bears qualify for states with a second-place finish at regionals, Huffman leading the way with an 81.
Oct. 6, 2022: Huffman finishes in 16th place at the state tournament at Oglebay, while Fairmont Senior captures fifth place as a team.
Ro Jones
Sept. 8, 2022: Jones scores two goals in a 6-1 win over East Fairmont
Oct. 26, 2021: In a regional championship match against Weir that came down to a PK shootout, Jones converts his shot, helping the Bears win the shootout 7-6 and return to states.
Aug. 28, 2022: Jones collects a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Frankfort.
Layne Kidd
Jan. 3, 2023: Kidd scores four points in a 75-33 victory over Philip Barbour.
Feb. 1, 2022: Kidd scored four points in a 95-59 win over Preston.
Karter King
Oct. 18, 2022: King gets the three-goal hat-trick in a 10-0 postseason victory over Berkeley Springs.
Oct. 22, 2022: King assists on Kate Gribben’s game-winning double-overtime goal in the sectional championship against East Fairmont. King lofted a pass across midfield to Gribben for a breakaway score in the 2-1 win.
Sept. 19, 2022: King collects a pair of goals in a 7-0 win over Keyser.
June 12, 2021: King fires through two goals in a 13-4 state championship win over George Washington.
Michael Kruzel
March 27, 2021: Kruzel captures gold during the Big X conference tournament, winning 8-0 in the 152 pound finals.
Feb. 5, 2022: Kruzel takes the Big X Conference championship at 170 pounds, winning via a 15-0 technical fall.
Sept. 23, 2022: Kruzel highlights a double-digit tackle day with three tackles for loss in a hard-fought 19-14 loss against University.
Abigail Laird
Oct. 20, 2022: Laird leads the Bears’ defensive effort in shutting out North Marion, 2-0 in a sectional semifinals win.
Jaleel Law
March 8, 2023: Law knocks down two 3-pointers in the first quarter for Fairmont Senior in their 77-39 regional championship win over Lincoln. Law finished with 11 points on the day.
Feb. 2, 2023: Law finishes with four assists, a steal and two blocks in a 81-40 win over North Marion, helping the Bears defense hold the Huskies to 16 second-half points.
Devon Lemon
Sept. 13, 2022: Lemon helps Fairmont Senior take first place at the Chick-fil-A Invitational, finishing in 23rd place.
May 18, 2022: Lemon is part of a second-place 4x800-meter relay team at the state track meet.
Oct. 14, 2022: Lemon earns a second team all-conference nod, finishing in 13th place at the Big X conference meet and helping the Bears to a second-place finish.
Germaine Lewis
Sept. 30, 2022: Lewis scores a rushing touchdown in overtime to send Fairmont Senior over North Marion, 20-19. Lewis finished with 84 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards.
Oct. 16, 2021: Lewis finishes with a sack, 200 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns of 51, 64, and 4 yards in a nail-biting 21-20 win over Robert C. Byrd.
Dec. 3, 2021: Lewis rushes for 114 yards and two touchdowns while adding 25 receiving yards in a 21-12 state championship triumph over Independence. Lewis was named MVP of the game.
Nov. 13, 2021: Lewis finishes with 136 rushing yards and the game-winning safety with 2:17 to play in Fairmont Senior’s 30-28 victory over No.1 Herbert Hoover in the first round of the playoffs.
Trey Longwell
Sept. 15, 2022: Longwell finishes with 71 yards and one touchdown on four receptions in a hard-fought 24-21 loss to Bridgeport.
Sept. 2, 2022: Longwell shuts down his side of the field on defense in a 27-24 win over Linsly, recording three pass breakups and allowing just one reception for nine yards.
May 20, 2023: Longwell finishes second in the 100-meter dash at the state track meet.
April 6, 2023: Longwell breaks a meet record at the Marion County Championships for the 100 meter dash that was previously held by his brother Camden. Trey’s 11.69 topped Camden’s 11.81.
Elizabeth McDougal
April 27, 2022: McDougal finishes with a stolen base and three hits, including a double, to tally four RBI in a 21-1 win over East Fairmont.
April 22, 2023: McDougal goes 1-1 at the plate with a walk and a sac fly, scoring two runs and driving in one in a 12-2 win over East Fairmont in five innings.
Bradey McMullen
Oct. 19, 2022: McMullen scores a goal as part of a 11-0 sectional win over Berkeley Springs.
Sept. 19, 2022: McMullen scores a goal in an 11-0 win over Keyser.
Bralyn Michael
Aug. 26, 2022: Michael picks up a sack and a tackle for loss in a 42-6 week-one win over Lewis County.
Nov. 20, 2021: Michael stymies Jeremiah King and the Robert C. Byrd rushing attack in the state quarterfinals, holding the Eagles to 43 rushing yards on 21 carries in a dramatic 33-28 victory.
Oct. 18, 2020: Michael records a pair of sacks in a 28-13 win over Robert C. Byrd.
Andy Mines
Feb. 5, 2022: Mines comes in second place at the Big X conference wrestling meet at 182 pounds.
Camryn Morgan
March 9, 2022: Morgan scores six points and grabs seven rebounds in a 93-24 state quarterfinals win over Sissonville.
Feb. 18, 2022: Morgan finishes with five points and four rebounds in a 78-42 win over Lincoln.
Feb. 22, 2023: Morgan scores 10 points and hauls in nine rebounds in a 63-37 sectional loss against East Fairmont.
Tyler Morris
Sept. 22, 2020: Morris helps Fairmont Senior come in first place at the Bearcat Invitational, running the race in 18:32.
Nov. 3, 2020: Morris helps Fairmont Senior to a state runner-up finish, placing 29th at the state cross country meet.
Oct. 21, 2022: Morris helps send the Polar Bears to the state meet with a 16th place finish at regionals.
Ryan Morris
Oct. 27, 2022: Morris puts through a score in a 6-0 regional championship win over Trinity.
Paytyn Neal
May 20, 2023: Neal finishes as the state runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles at the state track meet, the day after finishing as the state runner-up in the girls long jump and being part of a state runner-up 4x102.5-meter shuttle hurdles team.
May 20, 2022: Neal is part of a gold-medal 4x100-meter relay team at the state track meet.
April 6, 2022: Neal sets a new meet record at the Marion County Championships with a 16-foot long jump.
Marin Parker
May 20, 2023: Parker finishes sixth in the 100-meter dash at the state track meet.
April 15, 2023: Parker is part of a first-place 4x200-meter relay team at the Husky Invitational.
May 20, 2022: Parker is part of a gold-medal 4x100-meter relay team at the state track meet.
Nevaeh Premo
Oct. 31, 2022: Premo finishes 15th in the state cross country meet.
Trevin Price
Oct. 22, 2022: Price comes through with several late-game saves to preserve a shutout in a 2-0 sectional championship win over Frankfort.
Alexis Ramsey
Feb. 17, 2023: Ramsey places in two events at the state swim meet, seventh in the 100 butterfly and ninth in the 200 individual medley.
Feb. 19, 2022: Ramsey helps the Polar Bears to a fifth-place finish at the state swim meet, finishing fifth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 individual medley, and being part of third place 200 freestyle relay and fourth place 400 freestyle relay teams.
Macy Riggs
May 9, 2022: Riggs ends the Polar Bears’ sectional game against East Fairmont early, delivering an RBI double and later scoring herself in the bottom of the sixth to end the game in six innings, 12-4.
April 15, 2022: Riggs blasts a three-run home run to help Fairmont Senior beat North Marion 11-3.
Gunner Riley
May 29, 2023: Riley reaches base three times, scores three runs and steals three bases against Elkins in a 11-2 victory.
June 2, 2022: Riley finishes 3-5 with three stolen bases and two runs scored in a 7-4 state semifinals triumph over Robert C. Byrd.
May 17, 2022: Riley finishes 2-2 at the plate with a home run, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in a 7-2 regional victory over Weir.
April 22, 2022: Riley goes 4-4 at the plate with a pair of 3-RBI home runs in a 14-4 victory over East Fairmont.
Teresa Staron
April 22, 2023: Staron finishes 2-3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in a 12-2 win over East Fairmont in the conference tournament.
Landen Tasker
Aug. 26, 2022: Tasker comes away with a tackle for loss in a 42-6 home victory over Lewis County.
Nov. 27, 2021: Tasker breaks away for a 38-yard touchdown in the Polar Bears’ 41-7 state semifinals victory over Poca.
Nov. 6, 2021: Tasker pushes in a four-yard touchdown in the 101st East-West Game, a 26-7 Fairmont Senior victory.
Griffin Thomas
May 18, 2022: Thomas is part of a second-place 4x800-meter relay team at the state track meet.
Oct. 31. 2022: Thomas finishes 23rd at the state cross country meet to help the Polar Bears to a fourth-place finish.
Oct. 14, 2022: Thomas finishes in 15th at the Big X conference meet.
Audrey Tobesman
March 27, 2023: Tobesman highlights a multi-hit day with a solo home run over the center field fence in a 11-4 victory over East Fairmont.
Braylon Weekley
Oct. 26, 2021: Weekley puts through what would end up being the game-winning penalty kick during a PK shootout in regionals against Weir, the Red Riders’ ensuing kick not finding the mark and Weekley’s being the difference in a 7-6 shootout victory.
Reece White
Oct. 14, 2022: White runs her personal best time at the Big X Conference meet, while the Polar Bears claimed second place among the field.
Latique Williams
March 18, 2023: Williams plays great on-ball defense down the stretch, including a defensive stop with 20 seconds left, to keep Shady Spring at bay in a 47-42 state championship victory for the Polar Bears.
Dec. 20, 2022: Williams finishes with two points, three offensive rebounds, and great defense in holding Bridgeport to 32 points, and Indians star Anthony Spatafore to five points, in a 55-32 road victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.