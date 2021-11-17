FAIRMONT — Joining several teammates in continuing their careers at the next level of competition, Fairmont Senior’s Emily Starn officially signed with the Fairmont State Falcons Tuesday at the Fairmont Senior Field House.
Starn, a senior point guard, opted to stay close to home by choosing to play at Fairmont State in the years to come.
“Fairmont State’s obviously in my hometown,” Starn said. “It’s just been really great to grow up watching Fairmont State and seeing how they’re very defense-oriented, and so are we at Fairmont Senior, so that’s a strength for me. I’m very excited to get into that.”
“I’m very blessed with Fairmont State. That’s where I’ve wanted to play since I was a kid.”
Coached by Stephanie Anderson, The Falcons are 1-1 to start the season, and have seven players from West Virginia on the roster.
“Stephanie’s always been very welcoming in wanting me to come there,” said Starn, who plans to major in nursing. “That made it a very easy choice to put all my heart into Fairmont State. Being able to talk to her, talk to the girls, it was an easy decision.”
“I’m excited to play with the girls, and have Stephanie as a coach, I’m just super excited for Fairmont State.”
Starn will enter the Falcons’ program with an impressive high school resumé that includes all-conference teams and an all-state honorable mention. Averaging 11 points and three assists last year, Starn said her biggest strength is on the defensive end, where she also averaged three steals per game. With a team rearing to make another deep playoff run this season, Starn will get one more year to hound opposing ball handlers for the Polar Bears.
“My teammates, we all come with the same aggression to practice, we practice like we play. Our coaches are preparing us every practice for college, that is what we’re playing for, as well as a state championship,” Starn said.
The Polar Bears finished as state runners-up last year, and begin their new campaign later this week.
