Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain with thunderstorms by evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.