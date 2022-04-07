FAIRMONT — For the past four seasons, Mia Abruzzino has been a rock for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears swim team, and the school has indeed been a home for her in turn.
But after a highly decorated career that included setting school records, state meet medals, all-conference and all-region championships, Abruzzino is on the move, having committed to continue her swimming career out of state at the University of Findlay in Ohio.
“I looked at a bunch of schools,” Abruzzino said. “But when I went on my visit, the campus was so pretty, and the coaches were always reaching out to me, telling me things that they were doing and that they hoped I’d be there next year doing them too. It was just a great atmosphere, so I decided to make it official and go there.”
“It’s a really good fit,” Fairmont Senior head coach Rob Clevenger said. “The coaches were engaging with her, they gave her that sense of belonging and a team atmosphere that we’re used to coming from high school and club swimming. It puts her in an area where she can compete and succeed.”
Abruzzino said she expects to swim long-distance with the Oilers, pointing to the 200-yard, 500-yard, 1,000-yard, and mile race as possible focus points.
In last season’s state meet, the senior swimmer placed third in the 500-yard freestyle, and was part of relay teams that placed third in the 200-yard freestyle relay and fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The state placements made it a perfect four-for-four for Abruzzino, having placed each year of her high school career. A Big 10 championship, four regional championships, four all-conference teams, and four all-region teams round out her resume with the Polar Bears. With a lot of experience in big meets against top-line competition, Abruzzino has some inkling of what swimming in college will entail.
“I went against a lot of good girls that are going to very good programs at states,” she said. “I think the competition will allow me to compete in the conference and hopefully the national level when I go to college.”
Abruzzino found great competition within her own family, too. Her big sister, Adriana, held the school record for the fastest 500-yard freestyle up until Mia broke it at state competition her junior season, clocking a 5:16.64.
“My sister swam before me and it was definitely encouraging competition throughout all four years,” Abruzzino said. “We always went to swim meets together, practiced together, it was definitely helpful.”
With a mentor of her own in her older sister, Abruzzino also became a mentor to her teammates at Fairmont Senior, as well as for the student body at large.
“I’m student body secretary, and I’m secretary of our National Honors Society club,” Abruzzino said. “So I’ve learned a lot about leadership throughout my years of high school and I hope to continue that at Findley.”
“Not only performance-wise has she been an asset to the program, but as a leader, a mentor to the younger kids,” Clevenger said. “She was always there to reach out a hand to those who were new, and went out of her way to encourage them and push them to achieve the goals that they had as a team.”
Abruzzino will bring her talent and leadership ability to unfamiliar ground, blazing a trail to Ohio to swim for the Oilers. Departing from her home town was a blow that was softened by having some connections to her new university.
“I had some people that I knew going in there,” Abruzzino said. “Because it’s kind of hard going to a new place, new state not knowing a lot of people.”
“I would say it’s a mix of both [excitement and anxiety]. A lot of athletes like to stay in-state, to represent our state. But a lot of them go out of state too, so it’s a mix of both. A new place — but anywhere you go is going to be new, so you just have to make the best of it, and you really have to like the place that you’re going.”
Findlay also appealed to Abruzzino for its educational prowess. Abruzzino plans to major in political science and business, and hopes to go to law school after graduation.
“They told me when I went on my visit that they graduate 99% of their pre-law people into law school,” Abruzzino said. “So I knew that if I went there and pursued that law school journey, that more than likely I would get into a good law school.”
After making her mark as a Polar Bear, Abruzzino has a new legacy to create as an Oiler.
“I feel like a lot of stress is off my back,” Abruzzino said. “I was deciding this year whether to continue my athletic career in college or just focus on school, but once I made the decision to keep swimming, I felt a weight off my shoulders and I’m glad that I get to keep doing the sport I love for another four years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.