FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears finished up a 16-1-2 regular season to earn a first-round bye in the Region 1, Section 2 sectionals, and a few extra days off — extra time spent preparing for what they hope is another deep playoff push.
“I told the boys, playoff soccer is a lot different than the regular season,” Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul said.
This year’s iteration of the Polar Bears adapted to a playoff environment to the tune of an 11-0 victory over the Berkeley Springs Indians. Seven different Polar Bears found the back of the net in Wednesday night’s win, with Grant Broadhurst earning a hat trick to lead his team.
While their 16th shutout of the season and 11 goals on the board certainly did the trick in getting the Polar Bears to the next round, Paul came away with some critiques for his team.
“Berkeley doesn’t want their season to end, so I thought they came out and played aggressive, played hard,” Paul said. “[...] I think we started to settle down a little bit but that wasn’t our best effort tonight and I told the boys at halftime we need to play better.”
The opening minutes of the game were marked by some near-misses on Fairmont Senior’s part, and Berkeley Springs’ defense stymied the Polar Bears at the point of contact on shots and passes.
Wednesday’s game was a rugged, physical contest, standard for postseason soccer, but a part of the battle that the Polar Bears needed time to match.
“The first 10 minutes I thought they took it to us,” Paul said. “And I told the boys we need you guys to answer that, and I think we did as the game went on. If we don’t rise to the occasion, games are going to be tough.”
Frankfort had what would end up being one of precious few chances to score in the 15th minute, when the ball ended up deflected right in front of Fairmont Senior’s net after a Berkeley Springs corner kick.
A well-struck clear kept the Polar Bears out of danger, and though Berkeley Springs regained possession, their time on the offensive proved to be short lived as the Polar Bears’ Kaelen Armstrong intercepted a pass and got his team back on the attack.
The Polar Bears didn’t have much to sweat about on defense for much of the game, with Fairmont Senior dominating time of possession Wednesday.
“The biggest thing was moving off the ball, being patient, playing the feet,” Paul said. “If we continue to do that I think we’re a dangerous team, it’s just the fact that we need to take our time and take what the team gives us.”
Armstrong eventually broke open scoring in the 22nd minute, maneuvering to the left wing to let loose a laser to the corner of the net.
Things warmed up from there for the Polar Bears, as Caleb Conley scored off a Ro Jones assist in the 28th minute and Grant Broadhurst scored his first of three goals off a Caleb Young assist in the 33rd minute.
“Once we got the ball moving and got some goals in the back of the net they really started flooding in,” Grant Broadhurst said.
Young and Broadhurst got their opportunity to score after Fairmont Senior center back Nate Flower joined his teammates on the offensive, pressuring the Berkeley Springs defense and generating looks at the net.
Moving his all-state performer up on offense is an ingredient in this Fairmont Senior team that Paul intends to continue to use.
“We have been talking about that since the midway point of the season, slowly continuing to bring that up,” Paul said. “It’s defenders getting more confident in themselves. Braylon has done a nice job and Samuel [Flower] has done a nice job, they’ve rotated back, and Nate brings that to our game. He did it last year in the regional final.”
“I want to get him a little bit more in the offense as the playoffs go on. As you saw with the free kick, he can bury them and he’s got nice pace and nice direction to his shots. If we can get him more involved in the offense and generate some shots for him or some passes to the other guys that’s going to help us going forward.”
Kaelen Armstrong scored his second goal of the game off a unique sequence — the Berkeley Springs’ keeper had to come out near the edge of the box to try and stop a breakaway, and the ball ricocheted away from the play as a result.
Armstrong found the ball on the rebound, and found a temporarily unguarded goal too, easily knocking in a shot to put his team up 4-0 in the 36th minute.
Nate Flower scored Fairmont Senior’s fifth and final goal of the first half on a straightaway free kick that curved around the wall of defenders in his way.
The halftime intermission did little to slow down the Polar Bears. Broadhurst scored his second goal not one minute into the second half on another unique scenario — an awkward, close-quarters shot that bounced off the keeper and into the back of the net.
“Coach always says just put it in a dangerous position,” Broadhurst, who brought his season total of goals up to 31 after Wednesday, said. “Even though I might not have intended to put it where it was, it was a little lucky and it went in the back of the net.”
The junior completed the hat trick — his third of the season — in the 48th minute to bring Fairmont Senior ahead 7-0.
Caleb Conley scored in the 57th minute and Bradley McMullen scored in the 58th to further extend the lead. Braylon Weekley finished off a corner kick in the 64th minute with a well-placed header that got the Polar Bears to double-digits.
With either team clearing out the benches thereafter, the only action left in Wednesday’s game as time ticked down was a 78th minute goal by sophomore Jacob Eddy.
With East Fairmont falling to Keyser 3-0 Wednesday, Saturday’s sectional finals are set. The Polar Bears will host the Falcons on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“I told them after this the games are only going to get tougher,” Paul said. “[...] Those are teams we’ve already faced and we’re going to get their best shot because we’ve seen and they’ve seen us. We’re going to have to bring our A-game from this point forward.”
