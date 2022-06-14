FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears girls lacrosse team has built a program that has yielded three straight state championships. With that level of success and talent, Jon Cain’s crew was well-represented on Friday’s WVSLA All-State teams— better represented than any other school, in fact.
Fairmont Senior placed ten athletes on the 2022 all-state first and second teams, the highest total between the two teams of any school with honorees. An honorable mention bumped the Bears’ total number to 11 members.
Head coach Jon Cain also won the WVSLA’s Head Coach of the Year award, making him a back-to-back recipient of the honor— he was one of three coaches who shared the award last season.
For the Bears, Morgan Rogers and Chloe Travelstead made first-team attack. Aubrey Harrison and Madison Jones made first-team midfield. Elizabeth Amos and Rebecca Cox made first team defense, and Sidney Apanowicz earned the nod as a first-team goalie.
On the all-state second team, Emily Decker, Bella Bock and Tabitha Buttafuoco made the cut as attackers. Joshlynn Boone was named to the honorable mentions list on defense.
For Rogers, Travelstead, Harrison, Cox and Apanowicz, their selections marked the second time they had made first-team all-state. Jones made the second-team last season, as did Bock and Decker.
Eight of the 11 selections for Fairmont Senior were seniors. Going out on top after their state championship victory over Buckhannon-Upshur, many of the Bears who made the all-state team will continue their careers alongside eachother. Rogers, Travelstead and Jones are all preparing to play collegiate lacrosse at the same university— Davis and Elkins College.
As for the Polar Bears’ returning all-state performers— Harrison, Amos, and Decker— they will have to fill the shoes their departing teammates will leave. Decker has already racked up two all-state selections through her freshman and sophomore years of high school as an attacker. Amos, herself a sophomore this past season, looks primed to lead a Bears defense that continually churns out talent.
By the conclusion of her junior senior, Harrison had already established herself as one of the top midfielders in the country, with the junior finishing sixth in the country in total points this past season, and breaking Fairmont Senior’s single-season records for points and total points in the process.
For some of Fairmont’s unmatched 11 all-state selections, the award was a final recognition before moving on— and for others, it is fuel for the fire, to keep working on maintaining the high standard set before them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.