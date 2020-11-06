FAIRMONT — Practically everything — in one way or another — has a shelf life, bound at some point to fade away or die off. Time moves on and circumstances change and eventually traditions become tarnished and rituals become ruin.
The reality is, nothing ever truly lasts.
But here in 2020 — a year that has spoiled so many customs and taken away so much heritage — the state’s longest running gridiron rivalry has managed to stand the test of time for a landmark 100th time.
It’s the crosstown showdown. It’s the battle for the Friendly City. It’s Fairmont’s century war.
It’s East vs. West: Chapter 100.
“Any time you do something for 100 years, that’s a special tradition,” said Polar Bears coach and FSHS alumnus Nick Bartic. “Tradition is a big deal — here we really celebrate it, and the 100th East-West game is held in a very high regard.”
“It’s the oldest rivalry in the state and it’s one of the oldest rivalries in the country. It’s definitely a special opportunity,” said Bees coach and EFHS alumnus Shane Eakle. “It’s one of those things that we tell our kids is special because of the heritage and all of the guys who have played in this rivalry before them — I mean, you’ve got guys in the stands watching in a normal year who may have played in this game 50 years ago.”
The East-West game is always a special occasion, but this year’s matchup marks the 100th consecutive meeting between the two crosstown foes, with the rivalry first making its debut all the way back on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 1921 at South Side Park. The game, which was played on a Tuesday afternoon, technically featured Fairmont High School (later renamed West Fairmont High) versus East Side High School (later renamed East Fairmont High) and drew more than 3,000 fans.
West side won that first 1921 matchup 14-7, and West side leads the all-time series 64-28-7.
This year’s 100th meeting will feature Fairmont Senior as the hosts, with the Polar Bears looking to win their 13th straight game in the series.
“We’re really fortunate that we are here and we’re the ones who are a part of this 100th matchup. It’s unique and it’s something we don’t take for granted,” said Bartic, whose Polar Bears have the held the Bees to seven points or less in five of the rivalry’s past six matchups.
“It’s one of the few times of the year where the town is really divided,” said Eakle, whose Bees suffered a 53-0 loss to Fairmont Senior in last year’s game in his first season as Bees head coach. “Everything comes out, all the alumni come out, and whether people are allowed to be at the game or not (this year), I promise you everybody is aware that it’s going on.”
Fairmont Senior enters today’s game in the thick of the Class AA playoff picture at 6-2 on the season and winners of five straight. The Polar Bears are currently slotted No. 7 in the WVSSAC’s playoff ratings season in Class AA all but guaranteeing them a first round home playoff game on 12th Street, and there’s a chance they could move up, especially with No. 6 Keyser (7-2) playing No. 3 Frankfort (7-1).
East Fairmont, meanwhile, sits at 2-7 overall for the season and enters tonight’s game coming off a tough 24-13 home loss to Lewis County.
“I think there’s definitely some drive for this game. We told our kids we’ve got to try to come out and compete because it’s lost some of its luster over the years,” Eakle said. “We tell our kids, ‘It says East-West Stadium. It’s our stadium too, so we have to go in there and play.’ So we want to come out and battle for 48 minutes because we represent East Fairmont High School and we represent the East Fairmont community.”
