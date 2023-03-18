FAIRMONT — The time for reminiscing or regrets is fast coming to an end for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears baseball team, to hear them say it.
“Last season is last season, we’ve got to kind of forget about that,” head coach Dave Ricer said.
Coming tantalizingly close to a state title last year before falling to Logan, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears enter the new 2023 season coming off a state runner-up finish, and coming into a new team environment where they are hopeful their roster questions will be answered.
“It did give the kids an incentive this year, they saw what they could achieve if they put the time in, and most of them did work pretty hard over the winter,” Ricer said. “Now it’s just a matter of figuring out who’s where and who’s doing what. We’ll see what happens.”
The Polar Bears have plenty of impact players coming back, but they also have vacancies by way of graduation and an offseason injury. They hope to have answers for those spots, but they also understand the certainty of change. With some ups and downs already in their sights, more than anything, the Polar Bears hope to avoid a roller coaster.
Returning for the Polar Bears includes 2022 first team all-state leadoff man Gunner Riley, gearing up for his senior season after signing with the Fairmont State Falcons last month.
Riley slashed .459/542/.765 last season with 34 RBIs and 48 runs, all while playing out of position on defense, the natural second baseman patrolling right field last year.
“We got a kid who is hungry,” Ricer said of Riley. “He’s already signed with Fairmont State but he wants to prove a lot.”
Perhaps just as important as his numbers on the field is the tone he sets for the team — especially concerning an early-season matchup against the reigning champ Logan Wildcats on March 25.
“He’s been talking for a year now about our game that first Saturday against Logan,” Ricer said. “He wants a piece of them again. He’s been a good leader, the kids respect him. He’s a kid that doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk. The kids respect him and like him, and that makes it easier for us.”
Outside of Riley, sophomores Trevor Bigelow, Cam Peschl and Logan Canfield, and juniors Hayden Jones and Nate Whiteman played roles on last year’s team, and will have to play bigger roles this year.
This year’s team is not as senior-laden as last year’s squad, with players like first team all-state outfielder Evan Dennison, Gavin Blair, Gavin Hissam and Dom Viani departing. But while last year’s team was largely comprised of either hardened seniors or fresh-eyed underclassmen, this year’s Polar Bears team looks to operate more in the middle.
“We had more seniors, but if you look at last year as far as kids who were in the mix, Canfield was a sophomore, Bigelow was a freshman, Blake Straight was a freshman, Veltri played in a lot of games last year, he was a freshman,” Ricer said. “We’ve got a lot of players in roles on this team who were freshman and sophomores last year and who got that playing experience through the year.
“We had a lot of seniors last year, but the young kids played a big part last year and this year they’re coming back still young but with a year under their belts.”
Fairmont Senior will have plenty of new faces in everyday roles in 2023, starting with the pitching staff. Gone are stalwarts like Mayson Jack and Dom Viani, while Sam Viani will be unavailable this year after suffering an injury during winter.
Junior Hayden Jones (3-2, 4.92 ERA) and sophomore Blake Straight (2-0, 3.28 ERA) each made eight appearances last year, and should take to the mound even more often this year. Players like Trevor Bigelow, Dom Barone, Matt Howvalt, Nate Whiteman and Tyler Veltri could also be in the mix.
“With the loss of a couple pitchers from last year’s team, we’re kind of saying ‘Here’s the ball, see what you can do with it,’” Ricer said.
Barone, a junior, and Howvalt, a senior, both dealt with injuries last season. Barone missed the entire year and Howvalt was not cleared to play until the state tournament.
“Those are two kids we’re going to look to and we got two or three other kids that really did a nice job last year as far as pitching, who we’re hoping for good things from,” Ricer said.
Both corner outfield spots will need replacing after the departure of Blair at third and Hissam at first. Manning the hot corner to start the year off will be sophomore Trevor Bigelow, who hit .313 over 103 plate appearances last year, where he mostly played catcher for Fairmont Senior. At first base will be junior Hayden Jones, who hit .298 over the course of 56 plate appearances.
The wrinkles come in with those two players’ other responsibilities — both Jones and Bigelow could see plenty of time pitching, leaving games up for grabs at either corner.
“We’ve got a couple other kids at those spots who’ve shown plenty of progress,” Ricer said. “We’ll work through it and see what happens.”
The Polar Bears are coming into the season taking such matters in stride, knowing that with a team still growing into itself, change and lineup shake ups are inevitable.
“It’s like we told the kids, we can almost bet the ranch that what the start of the season lineup looks like, that’s not going to resemble what the end of the season lineup looks like,” Ricer said.
With a long season ahead, Ricer is not concerning his team with getting back to the state tournament before the season’s even begun. First comes the team’s opening game against South Harrison on March 20, and each day brings a new challenge after that.
“For starters, we’re looking to do well in the conference,” Ricer said. “We’re looking for the conference to be strong top-to-bottom, even stronger than it was last year. I think whoever comes out of our conference into states, they’ll be a serious team.”
The one-game-at-a-time mindset might come in handy when it comes to the ebbs and flows of the season. Fairmont Senior finished 22-10 last season, but endured a six-game losing streak that had them at 5-6 11 games into the year. This go-round, Ricer is hoping for a more consistent approach.
“I think last year they saw the good and the bad,” Ricer said. “I think they saw what was important when we made our run at the end of the year. It was staying on an even-keel and it was consistency. These kids are still hungry and they’ve got something to prove.”
