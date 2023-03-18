CHARLESTON — Twenty-seven games later, the Polar Bears are back in the state championship.
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears are heading to another Class-AAA title match after defeating the Elkins Tigers 66-49.
The No. 2 Polar Bears' DeSean Goode and Zycheus Dobbs turned in another pair of dynamic performances against the No. 6 Tigers on Friday at the Charleston Coliseum. Dobbs led all scorers with 24 points on 14-16 shooting from the foul line, adding six assists and four steals. Goode turned in another monster double-double, following up a 14-16 game in the state quarterfinals with a 22-point, 16-rebound outing against Elkins.
"He and Dobbs both are just a handful," Elkins head coach Amrit Rayfield said. "If they can control the paint, no matter if it's Dobbs getting downhill and getting to his spots or it's Goode getting deep post touches or offensive rebounds, that's when they're so effective."
Goode scored his 1,000th career point in Friday's game, as the senior big man has flexed a wide range of scoring skills this season and has dominated in Charleston.
"He's obviously very skilled," Rayfield said. "In our first game he hits four 3's in the first half when we played them at our place. We tried to double down, do things like that, he steps out and hits four 3's. Tonight, he really dominated. He had nine offensive rebounds, 11-14 from the floor, just did all his work in the paint tonight. He got his hands on a lot of balls and he finishes well. He's a very good player."
Goode thrived on put backs and power dribbles Friday, dominating the game from the interior to help Fairmont Senior score 40 points in the paint and 17 second chance points.
"It's big," Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said of Goode's game. "We know that he's a top player in this state and he came and performed like one of the top players in the state. He did an outstanding job tonight on the boards, played very strongly inside, and he did an outstanding job."
The Polar Bears needed Goode's interior scoring from the outset, as the Elkins Tigers came out firing from the outside to start Friday's contest. Senior Cory Harper drained three 3's in the first quarter, while Malachi Watson was converting high-difficulty shots, like a sprawling layup against tight defense from Goode, and a jumper from the elbow off the dribble.
With the Tigers having little trouble finding the bottom of the basket, Elkins led 15-14 after the first quarter.
Elkins shot 5-9 from the floor in the first quarter, going 3-5 from deep. Fairmont Senior shot 6-16, the extra seven attempts a sign that the Polar Bears still had some control over the game, if not the scoreboard.
Fairmont Senior finished with 13 offensive rebounds to Elkins' three. As a whole, the Polar Bears won the rebound battle 33-18.
"Coach tells us in the locker room, make sure you go in defensive rebounds, but also make sure you go in for offensive rebounds because that'll give us the extra chance to get us the extra two or three points that we might need," Goode said of his team's rebounding mindset. "If I can do it, I'll try to get the board, and if I can't, my team will be there to help me."
Trailing entering the second quarter, the Polar Bears found their groove — or rather, found a way to knock the Tigers off their groove.
"They started very hot, hit some shots," Retton said of Elkins. "There were some things we were doing that we didn't want to do. We got them cleaned up, had a great finish to the half and a great third quarter. These guys finished off the game. We're moving on to compete for a state championship."
"We weren't getting enough pressure on the ball. I just felt they were getting the ball in spots where they wanted the ball. Consequently, we were reacting to what they were doing instead of us dictating where they caught it, how they caught it. I think we took care of that in the second quarter. Our offense helped with that as well. When our offense is getting that kind of movement, those kind of shots, they go hand-in-hand with our defense."
After shooting 37.5% in the first quarter, Fairmont Senior shot 61.5% in the second, letting the high-percentage shots that turnovers and put backs entail field their charge to a commanding 34-21 halftime lead.
Fairmont Senior was earning easy shots, and on the other end, the Polar Bears were ensuring that Elkins would have to keep attempting the same high-difficulty look they had made in the first quarter.
Elkins scored zero fast break points Friday, a number limited by the Polar Bears' limited turnovers. Fairmont Senior finished with eight turnovers to Elkins' 13, with no player committing more than one giveaway, including their lead ball handler Dobbs.
"It was huge," Retton said of his team's control of the ball. "I think our turnovers were very low at halftime. Zycheus does a great job of handling the ball and making great decisions, and all our guys make great decisions as well."
A good second quarter flowed into a good third quarter, with Fairmont Senior taking their largest lead of the night in the third, a 23-point advantage late in the period.
Miscues got Elkins off on the wrong foot early in the third — an offensive foul away from the ball and a five second violation on an inbounds stopped the Tigers from getting their feet under them, even with the occasional shot in the arm a 3-pointer would provide.
Elkins shot 7-19 from 3 on the game, led by Cory Harper's 4-8 night.
In the fourth, with the game seemingly well in-hand, Fairmont Senior emptied their bench with 3:30 to play to try and preserve their players' stamina with Saturday's championship game against Shady Spring on their minds.
Down 58-35 at that point, the Tigers did not acquiesce. Elkins ripped off a lighting-quick 10-0 run fueled by a couple of Polar Bears' turnovers and a couple of Tiger 3's. With just under two minutes to play, the game was within 13, 58-45, and the starters hurried back to the scorers table for Fairmont Senior.
Trying to stay in the game by intentionally fouling from there on out, the Polar Bears held strong at the line and denied the improbable comeback for Elkins, though the No. 6 seed had little to be ashamed of after a quarterfinals win and a trip to Charleston for the first time in 23 years.
"They really got after us on the glass today," Rayfield said. "We knew they were going to be physical, knew they were going to be relentless with their defensive pressure. These guys, there's no other way for us to go out. For them to fight until the final buzzer, it says a lot about the character of these guys."
"Elkins deserves a lot of credit," Retton said. "How they played, the job they did against Ripley and the effort they gave tonight."
Outside of Dobbs and Goode, Andre Grant scored eight for the Polar Bears, Connor Gower scored seven, Julz Butler scored three and Latique Williams scored two.
For Elkins, Malachi Watson scored 20 with seven rebounds, Cory Harper scored 16, Tanner Miller scored 11 and Ben Baines scored two.
The Polar Bears have a tall task ahead of them in tomorrow's championship game, a rematch against No. 1 Shady Spring in Saturday's final. Shady Spring has eviscerated their competition in Charleston and throughout the regular season.
The two teams faced each other in the regular season back in January, where Shady handled the Polar Bears 85-65. Fairmont Senior took last year's title bout by way of a Zycheus Dobbs game-winning lay-in, and the rematch is now cemented for Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the last game of the night in Charleston.
"A couple things that stand out about their team, people see the very good basketball players that they have and how they play together," Retton said. "But along with that, they're very blue collar. They kill teams on the boards, they absolutely kill teams with offensive rebounding. They hurt teams with dribble penetration and they're great at playing downhill, finding the open guy when it closes up."
"We're for sure motivated, but we're also keeping our mind where it needs to be and staying present," Gower said. "Just do the things we know to do."
