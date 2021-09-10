FAIRMONT — If the first twenty minutes gave any indication, Thursday night’s matchup between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and East Fairmont Bees was poised to be a high-scoring affair.
Each team had put up one goal before the conclusion of the twentieth minute, and both squads were constantly on the cusp of even more scores.
For the remainder of the game, though, that’s how the action remained— East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior often one good break away from getting the ball in the back of the net, but one side always there to thwart the other in the nick of time.
In a game of ‘almosts’ that lend itself to an intense, edge-of-your-seat atmosphere, the Bees and Polar Bears match ended in a 1-to-1 draw.
Thursday’s game got off to a good start for East Fairmont, as Maddie Lott scored her team’s lone goal at the 37:58 mark of the first half. Lott got the ball knocked away from her by a trio of Polar Bear defenders at first, but ran back and recovered quickly enough to let loose a shot from the right wing that found it’s mark.
The Bees’ Chloelle Fitz nearly put the Bees up by two some four minutes later, receiving a cross from Lott but sending her shot a bit too high up and over the goal.
It had been all East Fairmont to that point, but Fairmont Senior went on the attack for the first time as the first ten minutes ticked by, as Maura Stark likewise was a bit too strong on a straightaway boot.
As the ball pinged back and forth, the split nature of the crowd became apparent, as East-West Stadium ostensibly had two home crowds packed in the stands. The raucous fans ramped up the already-intense feeling in the stadium.
“I’ll go home and look at my watch, my Fitbit, and you could see how high my heart rate was,” Fairmont Senior head coach Jeff King said. “You could pick the intense moments in the game from where it spikes. The intensity was up there, it’s a lot of fun.”
The Polar Bears were able to get on the board in the twentieth minute, after the Bees had managed to repel several attempt to set up a shot. Kate Gribben eventually reeled in a pass from Adaline Cinallii and cashed in for a score. The score stood 1-to-1 at halftime.
Both teams’ defensive aptitude was on full display in the second half, with the two rivals seemingly trying extra hard to muck up any attempts to set up offense.
“This is a typical East-West rivalry game,” East Fairmont head coach Eric Wright said. “This is what you get. it doesn’t matter the records, it’s your typical inter-city rivalry game.”
Each squads’ goalie played a big part in the outcome of the game, with both Fairmont Senior’s Rebecca Cox and East Fairmont’s Zoe Boyles making multiple saves.
Cox made two of the more memorable plays in the second half, twice narrowly beating Bees forwards to the ball on breakaways that would have otherwise surely been goals for East Fairmont.
The Polar Bears had their share of opportunities on offense, but more often than not Fairmont Senior was on the defensive, though Cox and the defense proved stifling no matter how long they had to battle.
A rare opportunity arose with just over five minutes left, when Cox dove to deflect a shot, successfully redirecting the attempt back out to the field, but leaving the goal unguarded for a split-second. Lott tried to quickly chip the ball in before the defense could clear the ball out of bounds, but her shot was a touch too high, leaving the game at a draw.
The two teams battled to the end; a hand-ball call against Fairmont Senior with 15 seconds remaining provided a slightly anti-climactic ending to the affair. The ensuing direct kick from midfield was the last chance of offense for either side, the buzzer sounding as the ball landed harmlessly away from the goal.
“It’s not the result we wanted, and it’s not the result we didn’t want,” King said. “Both teams played really well, they’re both good teams, it was a back-and-forth game the whole time. It would’ve been one breakaway away from being a lot different.”
The tie brought East Fairmont to 5-0-1 and Fairmont Senior to 3-2-1. The Bees next get Lewis County at home on Saturday, while the Polar Bears go on the road vs. Keyser, also on Saturday.
