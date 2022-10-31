ONA, W.Va. — The accolades piled up for Marion County teams at Saturday’s Cross Country State Meet, with Fairmont Senior’s girls team taking state runner-up, while North Marion’s Taylor Hess and East Fairmont’s Kailee Haymond and Nathaniel Stuck each placed inside the Top 10 runners from the top Class-AA teams assembled at Cabell-Midland High.
At the conclusion of Class-AA competition, Winfield took home the girls’ crown with 60 points, while Frankfort won the boys’ race with a minuscule 33.
Runners-up were Fairmont Senior (74) for the girls and Winfield (74) for the boys.
East Fairmont (105) boys came in third, while Fairmont Senior (133) boys came in fourth. East Fairmont (128) girls ended at fifth.
The Bees’ Haymond, only a freshman, ran a 20:30.89 to finish fourth overall and cap a sparkling first season of high school cross country.
“I felt pretty good the whole race,” Haymond said. “I went out there and just really wanted to get in the Top 10.”
“Our team did amazing, I’m so proud of everyone.”
North Marion had two runners qualify for state competition, junior Taylor Hess and senior Addie Elliott. Hess ran a 20:49.31 to earn 10th place, as she has finished Top 10 at state each of her three years at North Marion.
“I felt pretty good,” Hess said. “It was definitely a little faster than what I’m used to. But I ran my best and I’m pretty happy with where I finished.”
Fairmont Senior’s girls team earned their fourth straight trip to state and capitalized with a runner-up finish behind only Winfield. Capping off the careers of the winningest senior class of runners the Polar Bears have had in many years, Fairmont Senior sent their upperclassmen off with yet another accolade.
“It was a team effort all year,” Fairmont Senior head coach Mark Offutt said. “This was the best team I’ve ever had. They came together as a team and ran for each other. I’m super happy for this team and just happy to have coached them.”
For the Polar Bears, Nevaeh Premo finished 15th, Bella Haught finished 18th, Ashlyn Awbrey finished 26, Stella Episcopo finished 27th and Raegan Sisk finished 31st.
“If you would’ve told me at the beginning of the season that we were going to get second, I would’ve been thrilled,” Offutt said.
“This was above and beyond expectations for the season. We were coming on strong at the end of the year, and I thought if we ran well we would get second. I thought there was a slight chance we could battle for first, and we got within 14 points. I couldn’t be happier with the results.”
After Fairmont Senior, Philip Barbour (93) came in third, Braxton County (101) came in fourth, East Fairmont (128) took fifth, Shady Spring (158) came in sixth, Liberty (162) came in seventh, Nicholas County (169) came in eighth, Wayne (199) came in ninth, and PikeView (213) came in 10th.
For the boy’s race, Nathaniel Stuck finished inside the Top 5, the East Fairmont sophomore running a 17:00.19 to finish fifth.
“I felt great, I was only expecting to get Top 10, but Top 5’s great.”
Frankfort (33) and Winfield (74) finished ahead of the competition, but with a third place team finish, Stuck hopes to keep building towards greater goals.
“Very much so,” Stuck said when asked if the season was a success. “Our team got third, I’m happy with that, but I’m hoping to get a championship before my senior year’s over.”
With 105 points, East was followed by Fairmont Senior (133) in fourth. The Polar Bears rode a team mostly made up of freshman to a berth at the state meet, and Fairmont Senior’s Josiah Brannen ran the best time of any freshman in his race, a 17:22.03 that put him just outside the Top 10 at 11th.
With East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior finishing Top 5 in Class-AA, East Fairmont’s Drew Moore and Joshua McPherson finished in the Top 25 at 13th and 24th, while Fairmont Senior’s Griffin Thomas finished 23rd.
Wayne (139), Lewis County (162) and PikeView (178) took fifth, sixth and seventh. Shady Spring (182), Nicholas County (202), Elkins (215) and Liberty (289) rounded out the field at states.
