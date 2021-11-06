FAIRMONT — The past and the future hung over East-West Stadium when the East Fairmont Bees (5-5) and Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (5-4) met Friday for the 101st East-West game.
Annual bragging rights in a rivalry that extends back generations — as well as a playoff spot that would prolong one team’s season — were both on the line.
The Polar Bears emerged victorious, 26-7, to earn a playoff spot and close the books on another chapter of Fairmont football history.
A defensive battle for long stretches, Fairmont Senior’s success came down to a handful of explosive plays that East couldn’t match. Touchdown runs from Germain Lewis and Evan Dennison put the Polar Bears ahead 13-0 at halftime.
East’s Will Sarsfield scored in the third quarter after a Polar Bear turnover to pull the Bees within one score, 13-7. The comeback was not meant to be though, as Fairmont Senior responded with a touchdown and shut down the Bees offense for the rest of the game, earning the 19-point victory in the end.
With the win, Fairmont Senior narrowly slid into the playoffs. After a season of twists and turns, the Polar Bears are not in the same position they’ve grown accustomed to in years past, but are in the postseason nonetheless.
“We did just enough to get there,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. “Granted, in the ratings system, you don’t get rewarded if you lose a game to anybody, no matter how good they are. But we played a very difficult schedule and we were rewarded with a little bit of good mojo. For all the ups and downs, adversity we had throughout the season, now there’s new life and it’s a new season.”
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith said. “This whole time, we weren’t sure if we were going to make it. Then, just to know during halftime we were going to go in the playoffs, it just pumped up everybody.”
East and West traded possession back-and-forth the whole first quarter. Jace Dalton swooped in for an interception on East’s first offensive possession, but the short field was squandered by two holding penalties, and the Polar Bears turned the ball over on downs with just under five minutes in the quarter.
East moved slow and steady down the field, driving through the rest of the first quarter and into the second, but eventually had to punt.
The Bees struggled to push the ball down field against the Polar Bears. Their longest play of the first half was a 15-yard completion to Alex Culp who finished with four catches for 60 yards.
Fairmont Senior started a drive at their own nine, but their offense finally sparked to life due to hard running from Lewis and a deep shot to Alec Cross, who hauled in the pass from Jayden Cheriza for 33 yards. Dennison capped off the drive with a 18-yard run. It was the senior’s only touch of the first half, and he made it count.
Dennison finished with 73 yards rushing, Lewis finished with 103, and Cheriza finished with 84. The Polar Bears leaned almost entirely on their run game, fueled by a litany of weapons like Dennison, Lewis, Cheriza, and Landen Tasker.
“We’re just trying to be consistent in how we can distribute the ball,” Bartic said. “I think we’re on to something in terms of doing that. Tonight, the offensive line did a pretty good job establishing the run as much as we needed to. Then we threw it enough to keep them honest.”
Fairmont Senior has struggled with penalties up front at times, and had four holds against them Friday, but the offensive line gave the Polar Bears’ runners the space they needed in crucial moments.
“When our guys up front are on their A-game, they’re really good,” Bartic said. “When they’re on the same page, and whenever we have our full lineup for an entire week of practice— we haven’t really had that with guys injured or out, we’ve had to puzzle-piece. When they’re all there as a unit, and we’ve been able to do that for two weeks now, they’re on the same page and we’ve had better results.”
“The line, we’re all good,” Smith, the Polar Bears left tackle, said. “We’ll make sure to get our running back time to run. We make sure to give him his gaps. And even if we miss an assignment here and there, Jiggy, he can just get through it. He’s an amazing running back, he really is.”
Germaine “Jiggy” Lewis gave the Polar Bears another score after East Fairmont punted on their next possession. In a three-play drive — all Lewis runs — the junior runner finally broke loose, exploding through the B gap for a 53-yard touchdown.
A Dom Stingo interception gave the Polar Bears a chance to score right before the half, but a throw to the goal line was broken up to send the two teams to halftime.
The breakthrough for East came with eight minutes to go in the third. A hit along the sideline popped the ball loose, and Culp recovered the fumble for the Bees.
Culp continued to make plays for East, reeling in a pass and tight-roping down the sideline for 30 yards. Sarsfield finished the drive with a five-yard touchdown run to make it 13-7 with 4:19 to go in the third quarter. Sarsfield finished with 50 yards rushing to go with the touchdown.
”They did a great job defensively tonight,” Bartic said of East. “We turn it over, and you can’t do that, you give life, you give field position. Then we have a penalty. Things that extend drives — then boom, they took advantage of it and scored. Then it’s tight again.”
”But we responded well, and that was big. We took advantage, covered the onside kick, didn’t have a lapse there, and then we finished the drive. That was big, a big response, especially up front.”
The Polar Bears recovered East’s onside attempt after the touchdown, and inherited a short field. After a surgical six-play drive featuring runs from three different players, Tasker found the end zone from four yards out, and brought the score to 19-7.
Eric Smith made his presence felt on defense next, getting in the mix for a TFL and then recording a sack to extinguish the next East Fairmont possession and give the Polar Bears another short field to end the third quarter.
In just over two minutes, Fairmont Senior was back in the end zone after a Cheriza 13-yard touchdown run that settled the score at 26-7, where it would stay until the end of the game.
“Give Fairmont Senior credit, but our kids played hard,” Eakle said. “We just didn’t make plays when we had to make plays.”
For Fairmont Senior, they return to the playoffs by the skin of their teeth and get a chance to defend their state championship.
”If you’re in, you’re in. We always treat that the same,” Bartic said. “It doesn’t matter what seed you’re in. Who you’re playing, you’re going to prepare for that opponent. We focus bout by bout, that’s how we treat it. Once we figure out who that is, get our opponent confirmed, that’s going to be our focus.”
For the Bees, the loss certainly stings, but the season remains a huge step forward, and cause for excitement about their future. They finish the year with a .500 record— something they haven’t done over a full season in 13 years.
They lose contributors like Sarsfield, Clay Hershberger, Seth Watkins, Caden Ross, Anthony Mays and Colin Mayo, among others. But they also return many key players, like quarterback Ian Crookshanks, breakout receiver Evan Bartholow, Rockett Nichols, Alex Culp, tailback Vaughn Frederick, Tyler Parrish, Kolten Haddox, and Evan Helm.
“You do [see progress], maybe not tonight, because this hurts,” Eakle said. “This hurts for our kids. Hey, our kids have played hard, we’ve battled, hopefully we’ve earned some respect in the Big 10 and the state, and we want to continue to grow on that.”
”We do have some young guys, if they’re wiling to put the time in in the offseason, we can hopefully come back and reload and make another run. In order to be a program, that’s what you expect. Some years will be better than others, but every year you want to be able to compete. That’s our goal, to keep having classes step up. If we can do that, I think we can get a program rolling here, and every year go and compete.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.