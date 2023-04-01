FAIRMONT — Regulation wasn't enough for a Saturday barnburner between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and Martinsburg Bulldogs, the two teams taking their contest into overtime where the Bulldogs' Noah Reasbeck finished the pitched affair with a go-home goal that put Martinsburg ahead for good, 10-9.
The Polar Bears (2-1) were paced by Frankie Pagliaro who finished with three goals and three assists, while Hunter Bragg recorded two goals and four assists. The Bulldogs' (3-1) Reasbeck put through six goals Saturday.
Pagliaro and Bragg switched roles halfway through the contest — all of Pagliaro's goals were in the second half, while all but one of Braggs' assists came in the second.
The game was tied 4-4 at the half, and 9-9 with a minute to play in the fourth quarter, after Reasbeck put through his fifth score of the game at the 1:07 mark
With 30 seconds to play, Martinsburg had possession and whipped a shot towards the goal — an attempt that struck the outside of the net, giving the impression of a score to some on the field, and many in the stands. The game was still tied though, and with 15 seconds on the clock Fairmont Senior called a timeout.
Out of the huddle, the Polar Bears couldn't get anything close, and the game went into overtime under 'golden goal' rules — first score wins, no chance for a rebuttal.
The drama was cut short after only one minute of play, when Reasbeck flung through a score on the left wing to give his visiting Bulldogs the 10-9 win, and hand Fairmont Senior their first loss of the season.
Fairmont Senior kept the lead for most of the contest, Martinsburg's first lead not coming until halfway through the third quarter.
Hunter Bragg got the Polar Bears out in front early, sneaking up behind the Bulldogs' defense and receiving a feed from Pagliaro, which Bragg converted with a twisting shot right out in front of the posts.
Reasbeck answered with 6:40 left to play in the first, but Fairmont Senior pulled ahead again with 4:30 to go, Pagliaro once again connected with Bragg in-close for a score.
Martinsburg's Logan Troppman scored to finish a prolonged possession and the two teams were knotted at two after one quarter.
Pagliaro kept up his playmaking panache to start the second quarter, finding Rocco Episcopo for a score that gave Fairmont Senior a 3-2 lead. Pagliaro had assisted on all three Polar Bear scores to that point.
Fairmont Senior wasted little time after Episcopo's goal, needing only 40 seconds for keeper Joey Richmond to snag a save, clear the ball out to Hunter Bragg who fired a long-range lob right to Justin Stinespring, who had a clean shot against a still-recovering Martinsburg defense. 4-2 Polar Bears with 10:10 to play.
Reasbeck and Mason May snatched the momentum right back for the Bulldogs the rest of the half, each put through a score to send the two teams into halftime tied at four.
Pagliaro took matters into his own hands to open up the second half, and put Fairmont Senior back in the lead with an unassisted goal with 10:00 to play in the period, but after that, it was all Martinsburg for a spell.
Unfortunate circumstances started to tilt the game towards the Bulldogs. Taking a hard angle and rushing in towards the goal, Reasbeck was roughed up by Fairmont Senior defender Jackson Morgan, the ball getting dislodged in the process. None in the vicinity noticed the misplaced ball though, and it meandered through the air and flittered through the back of the net to tie the game at five.
Brayden Mott scored shortly after the ensuing faceoff to give Martinsburg their first lead of the game, 6-5 with 6:47 to go in the third.
Reasbeck piled on for the Bulldogs, increasing his team's newfound lead to two.
Fairmont Senior finally settled down and got to set up on offense. A few passes around the perimeter did wonders for the Polar Bears' rhythm, and Bragg rotated the ball to Pagliaro for a center-cut shot against a lagging defense that cut past the keeper and through the net.
Bragg stayed involved on the ensuing faceoff, where he chased down a loose ball and turned upfield, where he threaded a needle to Jackson Lintner over the middle, who uncorked a fastball towards the net. Martinsburg's keeper deflected the shot, but the ball still barely crossed the plane to tie things up 7-7 with 2:49 to go.
The game remained tied at seven going into the fourth quarter.
Troppman struck once again to give Martinsburg the early fourth-quarter lead, but Pagliaro came through with a huge straightaway strike to tie things right back up at eight.
The Polar Bears regained possession after the faceoff, and deft passing around the goal by the Polar Bears paid off after Bragg found Episcopo on the wing for a score, Episcopo's second of the game.
With a one-score lead and 2:12 to play, the Polar Bears had only to keep the Bulldogs and Reasbeck clear of the goal, but the Martinsburg sophomore found his way to the middle against the Fairmont Senior defense. With a minute to go in regulation, he scored the goal that sent the two teams to overtime, and eventually send the Bulldogs home with a win.
Fairmont Senior was missing some players Saturday, Noah Clifton was absent from the game and Cyrus Von Schmidt left the game partway through due to injury.
The Polar Bears next play Preston on Tuesday, April 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.