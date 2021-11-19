FAIRMONT — Surrounded by his family and teammates, Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Blair signed Thursday to play college baseball with the Chatham University Cougars.
A Division II school, the Cougars play in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, and are going into their first year being coached by new skipper Nic Rush.
“I really love the team,” Blair said, speaking from Fairmont Senior’s library. “When I went on my visit, everybody came and introduced themselves to me, I felt like it was really personable.”
The presence of Rush, and the relationship Blair has with his soon-to-be coach, contributed heavily to the senior’s decision.
“I’ve known the coach there for 10 years now, I really like him and I feel like we have a pretty good connection.”
“He went to Fairmont State, and when I was 10, he worked me out, we worked together and I’d pitch to him, we’d just go hit together.”
Blair, an all-conference player for the Polar Bears in the infield, expects to play shortstop for the Cougars, and help bring the Pittsburgh-based college success in his time there.
“I want to win at least one, maybe two, three, conference championships. I want to win more games than I use.”
Blair’s Polar Bears finished 12-9 last year and made it to sectionals.
“I’m just so proud of him,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Ricer said. “It’s great to see that his hard work has paid off. Lord knows he’s put his time in.”
“I like having a winning culture, especially in sports,” Blair said of Fairmont Senior.
Blair will have one more season to try and continue that winning tradition with the Polar Bears before setting off for Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.