FAIRMONT — Saturday's Class-A/AA Region 1 Section 2 final between Frankfort and Fairmont Senior was a knock-down, drag-out affair, and in the first half, it was also a gridlocked stalemate.
At halftime, Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul had a message for his team.
"Stay calm, be patient," Paul said of his halftime talk. "I told them whoever gets the first one is going to win the game. If they got the first one, they were going to play behind the ball and pack it in even more. If we get the first one, I trust our defense, and we'll win the game 1-0 if they want to sit back. That was the biggest thing, just stay the course."
Fairmont Senior did get the first goal in Saturday's sectional championship, off a 40-yard direct kick from senior Nate Flower in the 67th minute. Caleb Young got the Polar Bears some insurance with a score of his own in the 76th minute, and they ended atop the section once more.
In a rematch with the Frankfort Falcons, who Fairmont Senior bested in a regular season game going all the way back to Aug. 27, the Polar Bears played through an extremely physical game and emerged with a 2-0 victory.
"They always play us hard, so we just had to match that and play even harder than them," Flower said. "Just being physical, keeping our cool and staying composed until we got the goal."
The first half was characterized by stymying defense, collisions, and players ending up sprawled on the turf. Fairmont Senior held possession for the majority of the game, but Frankfort's backline kept everything in front of them and kept their opponents stuck in first gear.
"We respected them, we knew they were going to be a tough team," Paul said. "The biggest thing is we tried to be patient. They played great defense today. They played a lot of guys behind the ball, tried to make us earn it, which we definitely had to."
"We just kept trying to press and get that goal, and I knew if we could get one they'd have to make a choice, either come out of the back and start playing us, or they'd lose 1-0."
As the first half wore on, Fairmont Senior did find some chinks in the armor, but when they did, Frankfort's keeper Jake Layton was there to make the save — and he did rack up a number of impressive, quick-reflex stops throughout the game.
"Their defense played well, their keeper was in great position, I thought he played very well under pressure," Paul said.
Moving into the second half, Fairmont Senior had a momentary scare stopped by their own keeper Trevin Price.
A Frankfort direct kick from about 15 yards out had the potential to put the Falcons ahead as the ball somehow flew right through the defensive wall the Polar Bears had put up in front of the goal, but Price reacted fast, snagged the ball and kept a scoreless tie in the 65th minute.
Two minutes later, in the 67th minute, a similar situation unfolded for Fairmont Senior on a direct kick of their own but practically at midfield, some 40 yards from the goal.
Nate Flower took the kick, skyed a ball on-frame, the shot curved to the far corner, right in the vicinity of teammate Cam Peschl, who made a move to kick the ball out of midair, presumably right into the goal.
Frankfort's keeper positioned himself to defend Peschl's redirection. The only problem was that Peschl missed his midair try, and with the keeper out of position from the original direct kick, the ball passed them both untouched, bounced off the post, and into the back of the net.
"I'm mainly looking to play a ball in for Cam or Braylon or anybody, but just played it in perfect, no one gets a touch on it and it goes straight in," Flower said.
"Just [felt] relief mainly. They played us well, they played us smart, we just had to keep going. It was great to get a goal finally."
With Frankfort having to get more aggressive offensively, their defense couldn't play back and pack inside as much.
Fairmont Senior's own attackers capitalized on the new opportunity to seal the game in the late minutes, with Grant Broadhurst booting a grounded crossing pass that found its way through the diminished Frankfort defense, right to the foot of Caleb Young, who pounded a shot through the top half of the goal to put the Polar Bears ahead 2-0 in the 76th minute.
The win pushes Fairmont Senior forward into regionals, and also marks the 16th shutout for the Polar Bears this year. Flower and the rest of the defense are hoping to keep up their play going forward.
"Definitely our defense, staying compact, keeping that clean sheet like we have been the whole season," Flower said of his team's keys to success. "And giving our offense a couple good chances to finish it and bury the game."
