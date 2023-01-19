FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears set a new season best for points allowed Thursday, holding the visiting Lincoln Cougars to 31 points in a lopsided 69-31 win.
“Our guys take great pride in defending,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “I think they realize the importance of what it does for us, what it does for our offense, and they really work at it. When they’re working at it, it’s a great thing to see and I’m very pleased with what we did defensively.”
The Polar Bears held the Cougars to single-digit scoring in each of the game’s four quarters, and held Lincoln to 31% shooting Thursday.
Fairmont Senior’s DeSean Goode led the team in a number of categories, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, all game-highs.
Goode absorbed a lot of defensive attention from Lincoln in the game’s first half, which freed up players like Andre Grant and Connor Gower. Grant scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half, while Gower hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter for six of his 11.
Goode impacted the game with the gravity he demanded in the first half, and with active defense in the same timeframe. Four of Goode’s five steals came in the first half, the 6-foot-8 senior displaying quick hands in the passing lane and quick feet when switched out on the perimeter.
“DeSean can guard a point guard, he can guard a two-guard, whatever numbers you want to throw out there, he can guard them,” Retton said. “He takes great pride in it.
“It gives us another dimension. He can get out in passing lanes, he plays inside, he can get out on a wing, he can get out on a point, we can switch him up, he can stay on a big. We can do different things because of, No. 1 his work ethic, his ability to do what the team needs. He’s built that way and he does a tremendous job for us.”
Goode pushed through to 18 points with a eight-point fourth quarter, but played with patience in the first half, letting the ball find the open shot.
“The great thing is DeSean is very team oriented,” Retton said. “He found the open guy. They were doubling, and he looks for the guy that’s open. All of our guys do that, they don’t care who’s scoring, they don’t care if tonight is such and such’s night, tomorrow it could be someone else. They’re very team-oriented.”
It was Zycheus Dobbs who finished with a team-best eight assists to go with 10 points and three rebounds, helping push the pace off of 18 Lincoln turnovers, and playing decisively when it came to finishing off a possession himself or driving and kicking to a teammate.
Dobbs had five assists at halftime, and the Polar Bears took a 35-16 lead into the locker room.
Ten players scored for Fairmont Senior, with Goode, Grant, Gower, Dobbs, Latique Williams (four points), Naelyn Chandra (four points), Trey Cumberledge (three points), Darrell Claybrook (three points), Jaleel Law (two points), and Layne Kidd (one point) all making their way into the scoring column.
For Lincoln, Brayden Edgell led the Cougars with 13.
With the win, the Polar Bears move to 11-0, while Lincoln moves to 6-8.
Fairmont Senior next faces Grafton at home on Jan. 24.
Around the Area
East Fairmont 55, Elkins 47
Jackson Crouso scores, Grayson Stewart scores 11 and Drew Moore scores nine for the Bees.
