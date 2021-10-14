FAIRMONT — With only a game to go in their regular season, it’s fair to say the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears are looking geared up for tournament play.
Hosting the Tyler Knights (3-4-2) Thursday at East-West Stadium, the Polar Bears (12-5-2) jumped out to a 9-0 halftime lead, ultimately winning 10-0 over the Knights.
Fairmont Senior put the pressure on from the jump, and Kate Gribben opened up the night’s scoring in the sixth minute with a straight-away shot off a Adaline Cinalli pass.
Six of the Polar Bears’ 10 goals were assisted, as the team has continued to build their chemistry with each other.
“We had our ups and downs,” Gribben said. “But it’s definitely gotten better. We’re all getting closer and we’re having more chemistry out there than we did before.”
Gribben finished with two goals while Cinalli finished with one. Both players assisted on each other’s scores, often playing the two-man game to get their passes out in front of the defense and set up each other or other teammates.
“Adaline and I have that chemistry, we’ve always had that,” Gribben said.
Kylie Slagle was the next to score, hitting from in close off another Cinalli assist in the 11th minute.
It was Cinalli’s turn to score next, nailing a header in the 16th minute off a corner kick from Gribben.
After a handball call near the goal in the 20th minute, the Polar Bears called on goalkeeper Rebecca Cox to try the ensuing penalty kick. Cox crushed a shot to the right side of the goal to the jubilation of her teammates. It was the first goal of her high school career, as the senior usually spends her time preventing goals instead of scoring them.
Gribben and Cinalli’s two-man game was on full display in the 24th minute, pinging the ball back and forth from Gribben, to Cinalli, to Gribben again, who scored her second goal of the night in the net’s top-right pocket.
The Polar Bears continued to work the ball inside, with Maura Stark sending a short cross right in front of the goal for Karter King to tap in.
At this point, Fairmont Senior was ahead 6-0 after 26 minutes of play. Ava McMullen, Laney Stemple, and Tara Ashley also scored in the rout. McMullen matched the game-high for goals with two. The 10 goals matched a season-high for the team.
“We’ve been working on that,” Fairmont Senior head coach Jeff King said of his team’s offense. “That has been one of our focuses in practice the last week and a half, two weeks, has been our passing. Early on in the season they weren’t as crisp and as accurate as they should’ve been and they’ve been focusing on that. It kind of feels good that it’s starting to show a little bit.”
Even before the first half ended, King began to bring in his substitutes, as the whole team got to gain some in-game experience Thursday.
“It’s great. We were hoping for that in some other games of the season, and some of them didn’t work out,” King said of using his subs. “It’s great when we can play — we played 30 players tonight. Everybody got good minutes tonight too. It wasn’t like five minutes at the end of the game or three minutes at the end of the game. I think most of the JV girls got the whole half.”
With the team concluding their regular season Saturday, the Polar Bears are preparing for the postseason, and using the remaining days to make some late-season changes.
“We’re trying to tweak a few things that we’ve been working on in practice up until this point,” King said. “We did that the other night at RCB, we did some things here. A little bit of formation change, maybe some players play at different positions tonight, that they’re not usually in. Just trying to get some familiarity for them.”
“Practicing people at new positions, we definitely need that depth on our team,” Gribben said. “And just finding what works for us. Working on set pieces and different things.”
“We had a tough start with our offense, but just moving people around and finding what works best for us has definitely been a key, moving off the ball and things like that, and it definitely works.”
