FAIRMONT — Thursday night saw the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears win their fourth straight game, this time defending East-West Stadium against a county rival, the North Marion Huskies.
The Huskies took an early lead after a mental miscue from the Polar Bears, but Fairmont Senior worked their way to a narrow advantage as the game wore on.
The first 20 minutes were quiet, with both teams only recording one shot attempt each, neither of which were on goal. The ball rarely settled in the opening minutes, with neither team able to control possession for a prolonged period.
The first shot on goal came in the 18th minute from Fairmont Senior’s Adaline Cinalli, a shot that was saved by North’s Kayla Moore.
Fairmont Senior suffered a self-inflicted blunder in the 26th minute, as a tap pass by a Polar Bear close to their goal ended up in the back of their own net. The goal was credited to North’s Dakota Mundell, and the Huskies found themselves with a 1-0 lead.
The Polar Bears would need until the last minute of the first half to tie the game up. After North Marion was called for a push in the back on Cinalli, the junior cashed in her penalty kick with a boot to the left side of the goal. Fairmont Senior’s play improved as the night continued, something Cinalli pointed out after the game.
“I think in the first half we came out a little bit slow,” Cinalli said. “In the second part of the first half though, we worked together as a team. We’re more of a second-half team, towards the end of the first half we came out harder, and then we really brought it in the second.”
Fairmont Senior had a number of scoring opportunities throughout the second that turned into near-misses. A direct kick in the 59th minute rang off the crossbar, and a follow-up shot did the same as Fairmont sought to break the tie.
They would do just that in the 69th minute, as Fairmont Senior’s Kate Gribben sent a corner kick into a crowd of players, and Cinalli rose up to punch a header into the net. It was the second straight week Cinalli scored on a header off a corner kick.
Gribben recorded the assist, and the senior was a key factor in the increased offensive opportunities for her team in the second half, as head coach Jeff King moved her from the backline to a forward position in the second, which he has done several times this season.
“We’re lucky that we have someone like Kate who we can move up front, increase our forward pressure,” King said. “When we can move her up there we’re almost doubling up the pressure we’re putting on their back line. It’s going to be interesting, we can play her in the back, we can move her all over the field. Any place we’re lacking, we move Kate. She’s an all-purpose player, she willingly goes wherever we ask her to play.”
North’s best chance to bring the game back to a tie came in the 76th minute, just as a smattering of rain started to fall. A direct kick from the corner landed amongst a crowd of Huskies and Polar Bears, and as a North Marion player tried to toe the ball in, Fairmont goalkeeper Rebecca Cox pounced on it, extinguishing the play.
The contest got progressively more physical, with the crowd reaching a fever pitch due to rough play. Adding to the intensity was a bit of confusion when the game ended. The officials set up a direct kick for North Marion with 20 seconds remaining, and after the kick sailed out of bounds, the referees seemed to signal for the clock to be stopped. The two head coaches met with the officials after the buzzer sounded, and after lengthy deliberation, they decided that the game had in fact ended.
The win marked four in a row for the Polar Bears.
“I think we improved on our connection with all our teammates,” Cinalli said. “We struggled with that a little bit but we’ve gotten closer to each other and we know how to play with each other now.”
“We still had trouble finding the back of the net tonight,” King said. “We took a lot of shots, I think we controlled the game and the tempo of the game, I think we did a good job on that. We’ve been improving on that all year, tonight was an improvement over where we’ve started the season, so I’m not unhappy with that. The backline played well, they played well Tuesday night.”
The Huskies return to Woodcutters Stadium in their next game to face Preston County on Oct. 12. Next up for Fairmont Senior is another home game against Charleston Catholic.
