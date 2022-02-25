FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior took yet another step toward it ultimate goal of a Class AAA state title and did so yet again by a colossal margin.
The Polar Bears, forever fueled by last year’s devastating Class AAA state championship game upset defeat, blew past visiting No. 3-seeded Philip Barbour 69-31 on Friday to win its second-consecutive Class AAA Region II, Section 1 title and book a home date for Tuesday’s Region II co-final.
Fairmont Senior will take on Class AAA Region II, Section 2 runners-up Lewis County in that co-final for a spot in the Class AAA state tournament, while Philip Barbour, as the Section 1 runners-up, will head to Section champion Robert C Byrd on Tuesday to try to punch its ticket to Charleston.
“The biggest thing was we just wanted to come out of this injury-free,” Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines said. “We got stuff to work on and we want to be better Tuesday because that’s the one that means something. No matter what we’ve done all season, we got to win Tuesday to punch that ticket; we’ve had a great season record-wise, but that doesn’t matter if you don’t complete the task Tuesday.
“Now we have the opportunity to stay home (Tuesday) because it’s always tougher to do it on the road; we’ve done it twice before since I’ve been here — one of the first times we ever went down at Ravenswood and then a couple of years ago at Frankfort — but you don’t want to go on the road. If you can avoid the bus rides, you’ll take that all day.
“The only bus ride we want is the one to Charleston.”
Fairmont Senior’s star duo of Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier led the way with a pair of massive double-doubles. Washenitz scored a game-high 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting with 10 steals, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, while Maier tallied 15 points, a game-high 20 rebounds, six blocks, and three assists.
Fellow seniors Emily Starn and Laynie Beresford added another 11 points and eight points, respectively, with Starn also recording five rebounds, five steals, and two assists and Beresford tallying four rebounds. Elsewhere, Camryn Morgan, who was filling in for injured usual fifth starter Reagan Blasher after the senior tore her ACL last game, scored two points, as did Haley Harris off the bench.
For Philip Barbour, Mattie Marsh scored a team-best 12 points to go with five rebounds as the lone Colts player to reach double figures. Averi Carpenter scored five points as the Colts’ next highest scorer, while the Sparks sisters, Braylyn and Arrington, had four points and two points, respectively, and MacKenna Heflin also had four points.
“You know what you’re going to get from those two, but what wins you games are the other people around them. It’s those people who don’t always get the credit in the paper — the Emily Starns and the Laynie Beresfords, Camryn Morgan stepping in for a starter, and Haley Harris and Clare Hager — those are the people that win you games and a lot of people forget that; it might just be one or two plays they make that makes a difference because you know what you’re going to get from your mainstays.
“And the situation with Reagan kills you where you play four years and then when you get to this point where you’re four or five games away, you want to be able to walk off the court on your own terms, but the girls stepped up and played a lot more minutes than they are used to playing and I saw a lot of good things,” Hines continued.
The Polar Bears asserted themselves early, badgering the Colts with their usual helter-skelter defense and gorging on a feast of fastbreak layups offensively. Beresford, in particular, powered Fairmont Senior’s initial charge as she scored the team’s first six points, and then Washenitz took the reigns ticking off six straight of her open points, including a spicy coast-to-coast steal and sidestep layup.
Still, Philip Barbour hung around for the bulk of the opening quarter as they showed the grit and guts that earned them the spot in Friday’s title game to begin with when they upset No. 2-seeded East Fairmont in the semifinals on Wednesday. Marsh especially gave the Colts a jolt off the bench for the second straight game as she checked in and immediately poured in a team-best six points in the first quarter.
The Polar Bears, however, closed the period on a 9-4 run, with Washenitz first offering up a highlight reel-worthy fake and Eurostep finish and then Maier doing her own noteworthy work with and-one putback. By the end of the first, Fairmont Senior led 25-11 on 50 percent shooting.
FSHS’s margin continued to grow in the second with Maier cashing in a wing 3 before Washenitz hit an and-one midrange jumper, splashed a 3 of her own, and then dropped in a little baby hook after a spin in the lane.
By the half, the Polar Bears were on cruise control up 49-15, and from that point onward the biggest hurdles the Polar Bears faced Friday were postgame photoshoots and net-cutting procedures.
