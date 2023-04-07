FAIRMONT — After hitting the road for their previous two games, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears didn’t take long to get settled back into Mary Lou Retton Park Friday.
Fairmont Senior’s Hayden Jones clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning to set the tone for a 5-3 Polar Bears (9-1) win over the Frankfort Falcons (4-5).
Jones also started the contest for Fairmont Senior, picking up the win and tossing five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out a pair.
Jones’ home run, the junior’s first of the year, put the Polar Bears in the driver’s seat from the first inning, after a stretch where Fairmont Senior head coach Dave Ricer said his team had looked sluggish early in games.
“For once we didn’t come out flat, which has kind of been our M.O. lately,” Ricer said. “We usually don’t wake up until about the fourth inning, tonight we come out and put up two right off the bat, then added a little bit.”
Three more runs came across in the third inning for the Polar Bears. Logan Canfield allowed Cam Peschl to score on a ground out, and Brody Whitehair belted a double to the center field wall, scoring on a single to right by Dom Barrone.
Trevor Bigelow also came in to put the Polar Bears up 5-0 in the inning, Bigelow scored after a miscommunication by Frankfort, the Falcon pitcher tried to catch a throw to second by the catcher on a steal attempt, and caused the ball to bounce off his glove into the outfield.
Frankfort stormed back in the fifth, scored three runs on four hits in the frame. Luck was on the Falcons’ side through the frame, one of those hits coming on a hard-hit but a routine ground ball to second decided to take a wicked bounce way over second baseman Gunner Riley’s head and floated into the outfield.
On a day where the Polar Bears committed only one error, a misplayed ball on a pickoff attempt in the fifth inning, Frankfort used those lucky bounces to their fullest.
“Defensively I thought we did a great job,” Ricer said. “We had a double play at second base and then the next thing we know the ball’s 15 feet in the air. I told Gunner I don’t care if he’s seven feet tall, he’s not going to get to that ball.”
Meanwhile, the well had run dry for the Polar Bears, who went down in order in the fourth and fifth innings.
“At the end, the fourth, fifth inning, I thought we kind of let down a little bit trying to hit too many long shots and flying out too many times,” Ricer said. “We just weren’t timing it up.”
It appeared as if the Falcons might ride their momentum all the way to a tied game to start the sixth, as Uriah Cutter bashed a double to the center field wall to start the inning.
Polar Bear freshman Brayden Gorby came on in relief at that point. Gorby walked his first batter, but things were about to turn for Fairmont Senior. Shortstop Brody Whitehair took the wind out of Frankfort’s sails, snatched a line drive out of the air, and with the runner at second momentarily frozen on the base paths, Whitehair completed the double play with a flick to Gunner Riley at second.
A groundout to Whitehair ended the inning, and juiced up the Polar Bears.
With Frankfort’s two, three and four hitters due up in the seventh, Gorby didn’t show too many nerves, striking out two in the inning in-between a groundout and a walk.
The freshman picked up the save, pitched two innings, surrendered no runs on no hits and two walks, and struck out two.
Through six appearances, Gorby has a 3.07 ERA.
“The kid is always ready to come out,” Ricer said. “The kid’s got more confidence than anybody I’ve ever seen. He got roughed up a little bit ago at Lincoln, and didn’t really act the way he should. I asked him just now how he felt and he said ‘good,’ and I said that’s how he should feel every time. You’re going to have off nights, this is a team game, everybody will pick you up.
“He’s a freshman, with that amount of confidence, he keeps getting stronger and who knows how far he’s going to go.”
With the win, Fairmont Senior rebounds from their first loss of the season, a 8-5 defeat Thursday against Grafton. The Polar Bears next play on Monday, remaining at home to face South Harrison (3-3).
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Gunner Riley: 0-2 BB
Cam Peschl: 0-2 BB, 2R
Hayden Jones: 1-2 HR(1), R, RBI, SAC BUNT
Chuck Canfield: 0-3 RBI
Brody Whitehair: 1-3 2B, R
Trevor Bigelow: 1-2 BB, R
Dom Barrone: 1-3 RBI
Matt Howvalt: 0-3
Tyler Veltri: 1-3
Hayden Jones (W): 5IP, 7H, 2K, 3BB, 3R, 3ER
Brayden Gorby(S): 2IP, 0H, 2K, 2BB, 0R, 0ER
FRANKFORT FALCONS
Lanson Orndorf: 1-4 R, RBI
Jaxon Hare: 1-4 RBI
Blake Jacobs: 1-2 2B, BB, SAC FLY RBI
Cameron Lynch: 2-2 2BB
Brady Wilson: 0-3
Benjamin Houdersheldt: 0-3
Uriah Cutter: 1-3 2B
Camden Sell: 0-1 2BB, R
Noah Raines: 1-3 R
Cameron Lynch(L): 2.2IP, 3H, 4K, 3BB, 5R, 5ER
Jaxon Hare: 4.1IP, 2H, 3K, 0BB, 0R, 0ER
