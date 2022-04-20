FAIRMONT — For a few early minutes in Fairmont Senior’s Tuesday night game against University, it looked like the Polar Bears might be put to the test on their Senior Night.
Aubrey Harrison got Fairmont Senior in the lead early with a score assisted by Chloe Travelstead, but after that, goals by University’s Rachel Shockley and Olivia Stewart had the Hawks ahead 2-1 by the 19:30 mark of the first half.
The next five minutes were a much different story. In that time, the Polar Bears dominated face-offs and snuffed out any University possession before the Hawks could so much as threaten the goal.
Five Fairmont Senior goals — four from Harrison, one from Morgan Rogers — had the Polar Bears ahead 6-1 by the end of those five minutes, and signaled how the game would proceed throughout the remainder of play as Fairmont Senior piled on for an eventual 17-5 victory.
The Polar Bears gave University a lot of unearned chances to maintain possession on offense early — a penalty and early turnover kept the Hawks in the drivers seat in the opening minutes.
Harrison’s fast break score put the Polar Bears up 1-0, but University still held a possession advantage on their way to a 2-1 advantage. University’s second goal came as a result of a Fairmont Senior misstep too. A save by Sidney Apanowicz turned into a turnover a beat later, and University’s Olivia Stewart capitalized with a goal.
From there on out, the Polar Bears cleaned up their game.
Morgan Rogers scored her first of three goals to tie the game at two. Harrison then ripped off four straight goals as University struggled to stop the ball, and Harrison took full advantage, charging in and letting loose from close proximity.
By this point, University’s time with the ball was scant. Fairmont Senior’s ball pressure ensured that they had no opportunity for penetration, and couldn’t get off any clean passes.
Harrison served up
an assist to Rogers at the 11:24 mark of the first half to open up the lead to six, and Chloe Travelstead got in the scoring sheet next to make it 8-2.
Even with the big lead, the Polar Bears were still hustling. Bella Bock made one of the plays of the night, chasing down a ball that looked destined to roll out of bounds behind the goal, and then running around to sling in a shot.
University had a spurt of offense at the 4:00 mark, but two saves back-to-back from Apanowicz kept the Hawks off the scoreboard. The senior goalie had four saves at halftime and ended with five.
The Polar Bears held a 12-2 lead at halftime, and though the Hawks’ Rebecca KaaMel opened up scoring in the second half, it wasn’t long until Fairmont Senior regained control, and took the game by a 12-goal margin.
Harrison ended with eight goals and two assists. Morgan Rogers scored three goals and dished three assists. Travelstead and Abby Frederick each scored two, with Travelstead adding two assists. Bella Bock and Emily Decker each scored as well.
