FAIRMONT — The votes are in, and Fairmont lacrosse has come up as a big winner in this year's lacrosse all-state selections, on both the boys and girls sides.
As selected by the voting of the state's coaches, Fairmont Senior boys lacrosse boasts seven all-state players— four first-team, one second-team, and two honorable mentions— while Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse claimed nine all-state spots— a whopping seven first-teamers and two second-team members.
The Polar Bears girls squad dominated the ranks of the all-state first team, taking seven of the 15 first team spots, in much the same fashion they dominated the 2023 season, a year where Fairmont Senior claimed yet another state title.
On attack, Abby Frederick and Emily Decker earned first-team selections. Frederick scored 16 goals with six assists, and triumphed over a bad hand the senior was dealt midseason.
"In Abby's case, here's a kid playing with a torn ACL halfway through the season and still giving everything she had," Fairmont Senior head coach Jon Cain said. "Never gave up, always giving everything and for her to get first team is exciting for us because we thought after she got injured, that would really hurt her chances."
Decker, a junior, poured in 77 goals and 33 assists, making her the second-leading scorer in the state, and earning her first first-team selection as a big part of the championship Bears team.
Decker also finished with 47 draw controls for Fairmont.
"I felt Emily Decker deserved a first-team nod last year, but she got second team," Cain said. "For her to get first team, I was very glad to see that with all the hard work she's put in."
Decker trailed only teammate Aubrey Harrison in scoring in the state. Harrison turned in another excellent season with 116 goals and 72 assists, paired with 74 draw controls. Her efforts earned her a first-team spot as a midfielder.
Harrison became the all-time leading scorer in the state this past season with 309 goals.
Junior Ainsley Lilly joined Harrison in the first-team midfield after scoring 28 goals with 11 assists this season.
"Ainsley Lilly, she really played well this year," Cain said. "And with her voting it showed people paid attention and saw that she truly was a main cog in what we did this year."
On defense, Georgia Gonzalez earned a first-team nod, with a team-leading 78 groundballs and 80 draw controls to her credit.
Sarah Bulatko also made the first-team defense, with 52 ground balls and 60 caused turnovers on the season.
"Sarah Bulatko was a pleasant surprise," Cain said of Bulatko's selection. "She had a great year, but I wasn't sure what the balloting would show for her, but we're very tickled for her to get first-team."
Inside the goal, junior Liz Amos racked up 182 saves at a 66% save percentage, helping hold opponents to an average under five goals against her per game.
"We knew Liz was going to be solid in the goal," Cain said. "Her being a first-team player is no surprise to us. We knew how good she is and the difference she makes back there."
On the second team, Kate Eshenaur (28 ground balls, 61 caused turnovers) and Khadi Koanda (12 ground balls, 30 caused turnovers) both made the cut as defenders.
"We're excited for Khadi and Kate," Cain said. "Either one of those girls could've gotten the next nod, but they both got to second team. We're excited for both of them to get even better next year and slide up to those spots."
The Polar Bears enter the summer preparing for yet another title defense next spring, losing only three starters, but three of vital importance to the team's recent success— Aubrey Harrison, Georgia Gonzalez and Abby Frederick.
"Our girls, our group, has put a lot of hours in," Cain said. "They're playing travel ball, they're playing indoor ball, they're going to camps over the summer. It definitely shows on the field. We're to a point where, last year we lost nine starters and this year we're only losing three. We're excited about what we have coming back."
For the Fairmont Senior boys team, they saw plenty of their players earn recognition from the state's coaches after their 2023 season, a year that saw a team full of young players cut their teeth on-the-job, and seize their status among the state's best, even as underclassmen.
Five of Fairmont's seven all-state selections were underclassmen, with seniors Hunter Bragg and Noah Clifton being the two graduating all-state members from the Polar Bears' crop.
Bragg made first-team attack after recording 12 assists and a team-high 31 goals on the season, operating as the No. 1 threat for the Polar Bear offense and becoming a well-rounded piece for his team.
"Hunter showed flashes of it last season, but this year he became a threat to score in a variety of different ways," Fairmont Senior head coach Tony Stingo said. "He's always been a very good shooter, he's always been a catch and shoot player, he's always been a very good distributor of the ball. But this season, he exhibited an ability to go to the goal.
"He dodged effectively this year and added that dimension to his game that made him very hard to deal with. I was not surprised at all that he was a first team selection."
Clifton made second-team defense, the senior forcing 27 groundballs and causing 12 turnovers while missing some time, playing in eight of Fairmont Senior's 12 games.
"Noah's been solid for us since day one," Stingo said. "He's always been reliable, he's very athletic, very physical, a very good on-ball defender. This season he grew in his understanding of our concepts, he was able to slide well and timely.
"He was able to communicate with everyone on the defensive end because he understood our packages and what we were trying to do this season. It really showed and it really made him an effective defender."
The Bears put two more defenders among the all-state teams, with sophomore Jakson Morgan making the first-team defense and fellow sophomore Jackson Lintner elected to the first-team defensive midfield.
Morgan racked up 52 groundballs and 39 takeaways, while Lintner put together a 50-groundball, 11-takeaway season.
Stingo credited his young defense getting off to a fast start to a member of his coaching staff.
"The credit for that goes to coach Shaw," Stingo said. "Our defensive coordinator, Eric Shaw, is phenomenal. He spends countless hours studying, he adjusts what we do to our personnel on the field. He does a fantastic job on that side of the ball and it makes it easy for these players to grow in the game."
"Jakson Morgan is a great athlete and he's a good kid, very coachable, and he's a prime example. He's been an effective defender since he was a freshman, and now as a sophomore he's a first-team all-state player because of his tenacity and his willingness to learn. He's gotten some very good coaching from coach Shaw."
Junior Frankie Pagliaro earned a spot on first-team midfield, forcing 51 groundballs and scoring 11 goals with a team-best 17 assists.
A junior with another year ahead of him, the best may be yet to come for the first-team all-stater.
"I expect Frank's trajectory to continue on the same upward path," Stingo said. "He adds a little something to his game every offseason. This season he became a better East-to-West dodger instead of just a downhill guy. I expect him to continue to grow in his game, he's already a good scorer, he's becoming a better facilitator and accepting a louder leadership role on our team."
Juniors Perry Hall (11 ground balls, 12 takeaways) and Joey Richmond (117 saves, 57% save percentage) each earned honorable mentions at long stick midfield and goalie, respectively.
With many all-state talents returning, and his team maturing as a whole, that upward trajectory may apply to the entire squad.
"I feel exceptionally confident about next season," Stingo said. "We do lose some key guys, starters from our defense, starters from our offensive side of the ball. But within our squad, obviously other teams, other coaches took note of some of our young guys. It looks pretty positive moving forward."
