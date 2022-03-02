FAIRMONT — East Fairmont got it all right — the Bees played with guts and discipline, the EFHS coaching staff concocted the perfect game plan, and a five-point lead belonged to East side late in the third quarter — and then the inevitably of Fairmont Senior’s raw power and championship swagger undid it all.
The top-seeded Polar Bears, after having trailed the rival Bees for practically the entire night in Wednesday’s Class AAA Region I, Section 2 semifinal, dug in defensively, revved up their transition machine, and hit No. 4-seeded East Fairmont with a 24-8 fourth quarter tidal wave to storm back and earn a 50-37 victory to advance to Friday’s sectional championship game.
Fairmont Senior, which also nabbed a spot in next week’s regional co-final with the win, will host Friday’s sectional title game against No. 2-seeded Grafton after the Bearcats defeated No. 3-seeded Notre Dame 68-48 in Wednesday’s other sectional semifinal.
“That’s a big win, not in that it’s the tournament, but in how we won it and the things that we did,” Fairmont Senior coach David Retton said. “East Side was ready — they came out and executed, shot the ball well, took time off the clock — they just did a tremendous job and congratulations to them on their season. We knew coming in it was going to be a very tough matchup and it certainly was.
“With that said, our guys did a very good job of staying the course and playing with poise. Our guys were very strong in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter; they played loose, they played relaxed and poised, and we did some very good things in the fourth quarter.”
“I’m proud of our guys — they followed the game plan pretty damn well. I thought defensively we played well, I thought we played physical, and I thought we executed offensively,” East Fairmont coach Tyrone Asterino said. “But (Fairmont Senior) is a quality basketball team — they’re who they are for a reason.”
Fairmont Senior’s fourth-quarter frenzy, while attributable to the Polar Bears’ overall teamwide defensive toughness and offensive poise, was ignited first and foremost by its ace duo of guard Zycheus Dobbs and forward DeSean Goode. The Dobbs-Goode tag team exploded for a combined 30 points in the second half and 39 for the game as the partnership simply bent the game to their will with a devastating mixture of athleticism, dynamism and steely competitiveness.
“That’s what [Dobbs] does — he did a tremendous job,” Retton said. “He’s battled through (ankle injuries), but he’s kept a very positive attitude and he’s never complained. He battled tonight, he battled.”
Dobbs logged a double-double of 20 points, including 11 in the second half, and 11 rebounds to go with six assists and two steals, while Goode scored 19 points, all of which came in the second half, and yanked down nine rebounds. Fairmont Senior also got four points from Joseph Uram, three apiece from Dominic Viani and Eric Smith, and one point from Latique Williams, who brought big time high-energy and crunch-time for FSHS off the bench.
For East Fairmont, junior point guard Evan Parr led the way with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Sophomore forward Jackson Caruso added another nine points for the Bees, while Carter Saunders and Blake Hunt each scored five points apiece, and Drew Moore delivered a big boost off the bench with six points.
For the game, Fairmont Senior shot 38.8 percent (19-of-49) while East Fairmont shot 35.7 percent (15-of-42). The Polar Bears won the turnover margin 4-7 and overcame an ugly 1-of-13 mark from 3-point range with a 14-4 advantage in offensive rebounding.
“We had some stuff defensively that we wanted to try to do depending on lineups, and there was a lot of X’s and O’s stuff,” Asterino said. “I thought we executed our game plan about as well as we could.”
Dobbs and Goode, however, wouldn’t permit the Polar Bears to see their promising season come to an end as the duo embraced the onus and responsibility of being stars to power Fairmont Senior back from a 29-26 third-quarter deficit and continue its reign over the East-West rivalry.
“We just didn’t want to go home,” said Dobbs, who scored 11 of his 20 points in the second half. “We wanted to continue our season and we had to play with more energy in the second half.”
Dobbs relished his extra clear-out and off-the-catch attack opportunities in the half court in the second half as his sheer athleticism and power, both on drives and crashes to the glass, broke East’s otherwise impenetrable defense. Goode, meanwhile, feasted on close-range buckets, both by bullying East on the offensive boards and snagging tough-catch drop-off passes before powering up through contact finishes.
In the fourth quarter, following a corner 3 by Viani off a Dobbs kickout and a Uram steal-and-layup to begin the period, Dobbs and Goode scored 18 of Fairmont Senior’s final 19 points.
“If you look at the second half and how we shot the ball, we went to where we wanted to go with the ball in the second half,” Retton said.
The Polar Bears’ fourth-quarter assault spoiled what for so much of the night had leaned toward a potential all-time, program-defining victory for the Bees — a gut-check, do-or-die win over their bitter rival constructed on underdog principles of excellent game planning from the coaches and tremendous fight from the players.
All game long, East Fairmont stayed diligent to its game plan of shortening the game with patient offense and pack-the-paint-defense that neutralized Fairmont Senior’s transition game and ticked time off the clock. Offensively, the Bees ran through their motion sets and flurry of screens until a drive-and-kick or favorable matchup materialized. And defensively, the Bees sunk in the gaps and loaded help toward the ball, flooding the paint and denying Fairmont Senior its go-tos of Dobbs drives and Goode and Smith post-ups.
The stinginess defensively and hardheadedness offensively got the Bees a 10-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and an 18-14 advantage at the half as they held West to just 19.2 percent shooting (5-of-26) in the first half. At one point, East led by as many as six in the first half and it still led by five late in the third at 29-24.
From that point forward, however, the Polar Bears blitzed the Bees with a 26-8 run to close out the win and continue their season.
“Those last eight minutes, six minutes,” Asterino said, “…it’s hard to take.”
