FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears boy’s soccer team fell to Point Pleasant in Beckley on Friday, losing in the state semifinals 3-0 in a soured matchup where all fans were ejected in the match’s second half.
A red card in the 58th minute against Fairmont Senior prompted tempers to rise in the stands, and after game and WVSSAC officials conferred, the announcement was made that all fans would have to leave the stands before the game would continue.
Point Pleasant’s Ian Wood, Tyson Richards, and Brooks Gilley scored for the Black Knights, who held a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Point Pleasant returns to the state championship with the win, due for a state championship rematch with defending champ Charleston Catholic.
Fairmont Senior graduates a large group of senior in Trevin Price, Kaelen Armstrong, Chris Drost, Denzel Duvert, Ro Jones, Bradey McMullen, Nate Flower, Ryan Morris and Braylon Weekley. The graduating class leave the Polar Bear program with two state titles under their belts.
