FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, on paper, are the favorites in Friday’s state semifinal game against the Scott Skyhawks. Their season records to this point (22-3 vs. 16-8) and their seedings in the state tournament (No. 3 vs. No. 7) reflect that.
And yet, the same could’ve been said about Wednesday’s quarterfinals game between Scott and the No. 3-seeded Logan Wildcats. And it is the Skyhawks, not the Wildcats, who will square off against the Polar Bears for the right to advance to the state championship.
The underdog Skyhawks had lost to the rival Wildcats by 34 and 23 points in two regular-season matchups, but in Charleston, Scott went through a roller-coaster game to knock off Logan 65-63 in the third meeting this year between the two teams.
Reece Carden, a junior guard for the Skyhawks, scored 26 points on 11-25 shooting in the contest, as Scott jumped out to a 22-17 lead after the first quarter and a 32-31 lead at halftime. Logan regained the lead at points throughout the second half, and a five-point lead with under two minutes to play, but some fortunate turnovers by Logan gave Scott their chances down the stretch. Isaac Setser scored a layup, and Carden hit a 3-pointer along what would turn out to be a game-winning layup with two seconds to go to shock the No. 2 seed.
After his heroic performance against the Wildcats, Reece Carden will be a player to watch in his encore against Fairmont Senior. Carden made three, 3-pointers and attempted only two layups to collect his 26, though that shouldn’t fool opponents. Against Logan, Carden was at his best driving to the basket. Whether he can be successful at the rim will go a long way in deciding Friday’s contest.
Logan boasted a quality pair of big men in the 6-foot-4-inch Jaxson Cogar and the 6-foot-3-inch Jackson Tackett, but Fairmont Senior’s has an even bigger and more productive duo of DeSean Goode and Eric Smith. Goode and Smith combined for 22 rebounds, 25 points, and five blocks in the Polar Bears’ quarterfinal game against Herbert Hoover.
Scott was at a size disadvantage against Logan, and against Fairmont Senior, that weakness will only be amplified.
“They’re big,” Scott head coach Shawn Ballard said of his semifinals opponent. “They’re a little bit bigger than us. We’ll have to get out, hopefully hit shots. Hopefully we can spread them out, get to the paint, and knock some shots down. We’ll see what happens.”
The Wildcat’s Tackett fouled out against Scott as a result of the aggressive drives of players like Carden and Setser, and if Goode and Smith can defend without fouling, they will be able to maintain their interior advantage that has bruised and battered opponents throughout the season.
Outside of Carden, Scott’s Jayden Sharps scored 14 points against Logan, doing so by way of four, 3-point baskets. Scott shot a respectable 8-23 (34.8%) from behind the line against the Wildcats, with Carden and Sharps accounting for seven of the eight baskets. Look for the Polar Bears’ Zycheus Dobbs to draw the assignment on Carden, and perhaps switch to Sharps if he becomes the hot hand.
Dobbs shut down the perimeter play of the Herbert Hoover Huskies, and though Dane Hatfield piled up 20 points, the Huskies shot just 33.3% as a team, in no small part due to Dobbs’ vacuum-sealed defense. Dobbs recorded two blocks and a steal on defense against Hoover, while scoring 15 points on the offensive end.
Fairmont Senior feasted on points in the paint and second chance points in the quarterfinals, scoring 30 of their 56 in the paint, and another 11 from the free throw line. If the Polar Bears can maintain their edge inside and on the glass, it’ll be a steep climb for the Scott Skyhawks.
The Skyhawks pulled off an improbable win on Wednesday. Fairmont Senior will have to stay locked-in on the defensive perimeter and on the glass if they are to end the Scott Cinderella story on Friday.
