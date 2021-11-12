FAIRMONT — The defending state champion Fairmont Senior Polar Bears battled against some of the top competition in the state throughout the regular season, and the result is one of the more atypical 1-seed vs. 16-seed matchups you’ll see.
After missing a week due to COVID-related issues and playing three teams that would turn out to be top-seven seeds in the Class-AAA playoffs, the Polar Bears won a veritable play-in game in week 11 vs. East Fairmont to squeeze into the postseason as a 16-seed that no team wanted to play.
That team turned out to be the undefeated Herbert Hoover Huskies, who look to be improved leaps and bounds from last year, when they entered the playoffs as a 13 seed.
Herbert Hoover has, to put it simply, steamrolled their competition to this point. Through their 10 regular season games, the Huskies own an average point differential of plus-45. They have seemed to get better as the season has gone on too, with their closest game coming in week one, a 24-9 win over Scott, but by the end of the year they had scored 48 or more points seven times — including two 70-point games — and had earned five shutouts.
The Huskies are led by two brothers, Dane and Devin Hatfield. Devin is their top receiver, while Dane is their man under center. The duo’s game against Poca was a perfect display of just what the two are capable of, with Devin recording nine catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns, while Dane threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Dane, also a threat with his feet, has led the Huskies in rushing multiple times this season.
Herbert Hoovers’ defense has also demonstrated that they are more than formidable throughout the year, such as when they held the Wayne Pioneers to 54 yards of total offense in a 53-0 win.
Such two-way dominance resulted in a well-earned top seed for the Huskies. But the reward for their performance is a Polar Bears team that was a one-seed themselves last year.
The Polar Bears’ four losses all came from teams outside West Virginia’s Class-AA. In their five regular-season games against Class-AA competition, Fairmont Senior was 5-0 and scored wins over the six-seeded North Marion Huskies and the eight-seeded Robert C. Byrd Eagles.
The Polar Bears have a dangerous offense that has been refined as the season has gone on. Entering the playoffs, Fairmont Senior looks to be using a run-heavy offense, with the Polar Bears working to give touches to their playmakers in a variety of ways; end-arounds, screens, outside runs, inside runs, from the gun and from under center. Former receiver Jayden Cheriza put up 84 yards rushing in week 11 while operating under center, adding a new wrinkle to the scheme.
Germaine Lewis has emerged as the center of the offense entering postseason play. The junior has topped 1,000 net yards as a runner and a receiver, and should get plenty of work against the Huskies. When Fairmont Senior goes to the pass, Kayson Nealy has been their top receiver, accruing 283 yards through the air.
The Polar Bears’ defense will also need to play some of its best ball against a dynamic Herbert Hoover attack. Linebacker Michael Kruzel has been their top tackler, registering 65.5 throughout the year. Koby Toothman and Eric Smith have been the primary disruptors in the run game, with 11 and eight tackles for loss, respectively.
How Fairmont Senior defends the pass will be critical Saturday. The Polar Bears have pulled down four interceptions this year, with Evan Dennison netting three, Kayson Nealy snagging two, and Jace Dalton and Dom Stingo both nabbing one. The defense has held their opposition to seven passing touchdowns this year, and 102 air yards per game.
The two teams meet Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Laidley Field in Charleston.
Reach Nick Henthorn at 304-367-2548 or by email at nhenthorn@timeswv.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.