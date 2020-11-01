ONA — One went into high school as a destined prodigy, but stepped to the starting line Saturday as the underdog. The other entered freshman year cloaked in relative obscurity, but set foot on the course Saturday as the unanimous favorite.
By the time each of Fairmont Senior’s Lydia Falkenstein and Logan Zuchelli crossed the finish line at the WVSSAC State Meet, however, only one label really mattered for either runner: State champion.
Falkenstein, who entered the meet projected to finish third by runwv.com, authored a comeback tale to capture the Class AA individual state title Saturday, as she rallied from an early deficit against Winfield’s Rachel Withrow and East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher to handily overtake both by the end with a winning time of 19:21.65. Zuchelli, on the other hand, was picked by runwv.com to win it all, and he made good on that promise by blowing out the field for a wire to wire victory time of 15:57.57 in which he smoked runner-up Matt Scheneberg of Winfield by 32.5 seconds.
“I don’t think it has really sunk in yet, but it feels really good. I’m really happy,” said Falkenstein, whose individual title also coincided with a repeat state championship team title by the Lady Polar Bears.
“Coming across the line, I just knew that all the work I put in since freshman year was worth it,” said Zuchelli, whose Polar Bears finished as the team runners-up. “Every second that I put in came back out to result in this title.”
The state titles automatically enter each of Falkenstein and Zuchelli into the annals of Fairmont Senior’s program history and represent a touchstone individual moment of personal pride and satisfaction for both, but beyond that, their title plaques and podium spots will forever stand as relics of their journeys and obstacles.
For Falkenstein, Saturday’s triumph may come to be only one bullet point within a career that’s full of them. Just a sophomore, Falkenstein now already has this year’s individual state title, a fourth place finish last season, and back-to-back team state championships in just two years time. And talk to FSHS girls’ coach Mark Offutt and Falkenstein’s future forecasts only get brighter.
“She just keeps wanting to go faster,” Offutt said before the season. “The type of drive she has, it’s fun to watch.”
Falkenstein burst onto the scene as a freshman at FSHS last season already fully equipped with the talent, physique and training regimen to compete against the state’s very best. She immediately vaulted into the Lady Polar Bears’ top slot as a certified No. 1 runner on paper, but while her times were excellent, her personality was muffled and her anxiety bubbled, Offutt said. There was a sort of constant fidgetiness, one that, granted, is common and even expected in the majority of freshmen.
“Last year, she always just seemed super nervous,” Offutt said before the season. “The (other) girls said she hardly ever talked, stuff like that.”
This season, Falkenstein, while still mild-mannered, expressed more of that outward edge, that fiery competitiveness, Offutt said. During one summer workout, in particular, he recalled he gave himself a 10-second head start over Falkenstein during a run and just barely kept her from catching him. “She was mad,” Offutt said with a laugh.
That newfound assuredness bled into her training regimen and race approach, Offutt said, as she hiked up her mileage and matured in her course management; she became more steadfast in believing she could win races on her terms with her and her alone dictating her pace.
Even when tough-luck obstacles emerged for Falkenstein in each of the past two seasons, she battled to persevere and realign through that adversity. Last year, just before the state meet, she was diagnosed with an iron deficiency in her blood that had her constantly fatigued. Then early this season, she suffered through a nagging hip injury that put her state meet aspirations in a thorny spot.
“Going into this meet, racing just didn’t seem as hard because running with an iron deficiency (last year) was a lot tougher. I knew that nothing was going to be as hard as running at states last year with that,” Falkenstein said. “I felt pretty good knowing I had overcome those things, and to come out here today and do my best for my team, it was a nice feeling.”
In Zuchelli’s case, Saturday’s state title was more so the culmination of years of relentless training and inner determination, a blue-collar climb up the ranks within both the Fairmont Senior program and the state hierarchy.
“Logan came in as like a 5-foot-4 freshman and wasn’t a contributor,” Fairmont Senior boys’ coach Dayton McVicker said, “and to see him grow all the way up to — I don’t know tall he is now — and grow into a state champion, it’s just been an awesome ride. I’m proud of him.”
Zuchelli, who was once just a short, spindly kid that McVicker said lost to essentially every girl on the Lady Polar Bears’ track team in a 5K his freshman summer, made himself into a workhorse. He grinded out mileage year-round, including in freezing winter months, and took to running’s sacrificial means of improvement, such as a rigid diet and quality sleep.
“I decided after freshman states, with how great the ceremony was and seeing those other kids who were good, I knew one day I wanted to be like them,” Zuchelli recalled on Saturday after winning the title, “so I told my coach, ‘I want to be better.’ My training got more serious and I got more serious.
“I no longer was just the short, skinny kid...I was the tall, skinny kid.”
Zuchelli dedicated himself to the point that he was practically breaking the ceiling of McVicker’s training model in terms of weekly mileage, McVicker said.
“He’s been training at level I’ve never coached anyone at,” McVicker said in the week leading up to the state championship.
Season-to-season, year-to-year, Zuchelli steadily made progress up the team’s lineup — he went from the No. 7 runner as a freshman to No. 3/4 as a sophomore, to No. 2 last year, and then to a full-fledged No. 1 this season where he conducted a tour de force on the rest of the state.
“It’s about doing what you can do, lots of the extra things, such as working your core, eating healthy, drinking enough water,” Zuchelli said of his rise to a state champion. “And then also having good teammates to push me everyday; some other people might not have that.”
Once a freshman nobody knew and almost everyone could beat, Zuchelli took the podium Saturday as a star for everyone to recognize and a champion for all to respect.
“That’s what you want as a coach is to take somebody who is starting basically from nothing and build them all the way to the top,” McVicker said. “Most of the people he beat out here were really good in middle school, really good coming up, and he wasn’t. He kind of came out of nowhere, but it wasn’t a big breakthrough, it was him chipping away — like sixth on the team, third on the team, second on the team, and then state champion.
“It was a great journey to be on with Logan. I’m definitely going to miss him.”
