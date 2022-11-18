FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears fell 42-7 to the Independence Patriots on Friday, hurt by three third-quarter turnovers that pushed a tight game at halftime into a dominant showing from the No. 2 Patriots.
Fairmont Senior’s Dylan Ours led the way for the Polar Bears on the ground with 84 yards rushing. Polar Bears quarterback Brody Whitehair threw for 94 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Fairmont Senior had 202 yards of total offense Friday.
Fairmont Senior’s Germaine Lewis reached a milestone in the defeat, crossing over 2,000 rushing yards for his career.
Independence’s Judah Price came through in a big way for the Patriots, rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns while also returning an interception 80 yards for a third-quarter pick-six.
Patriots quarterback Trey Bowers passed for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Cyrus Goodson was his top target, catching five passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
The two team’s offenses could not figure each other out early Friday, with Fairmont Senior getting into Patriots turf three times in the first quarter but never being able to finish a drive off.
A mis-hit punt by the Polar Bears set up Independence at the Fairmont Senior 28, and three plays later Price dashed through the defense 20 yards for the game’s opening score with 9:00 to play in the second quarter.
A Polar Bears turnover on downs gave the Patriots the ball back, and Independence found another big play, Bowers connecting with Goodson for a 42-yard score. The score stood 12-0 at halftime.
The second half was a disaster for the Polar Bears. Fairmont Senior bobbled the opening kickoff return on a squib kick, and Independence recovered. The Patriots used the short field and capped off the ensuing drive with a five-yard touchdown pass.
Independence sent another squib kick to the Polar Bears, who fumbled the return again, and again the Patriots recovered.
Price scored his second touchdown of the game on a three-yard score to finish the drive.
Price wasn’t done scoring in the quarter, snatching an interception and returning the ball 80 yards for a pick-six for his fourth touchdown of the game.
Independence led 34-0 after three quarters.
Fairmont Senior’s Jayden Cheriza caught a four-yard touchdown pass while Bowers ran for a 43-yard score in the fourth to bring the final to 42-7.
Independence will host North Marion next week in the state semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.