CHARLESTON — Saturday's WVSSAC Class-AAA State Championship was unlike any other that the Charleston Coliseum had seen in a long while.
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and Logan Wildcats waged battle against each other in the lowest-scoring affair that the championship stage has witnessed since 1924. The two teams combined for 53 points in a nail-biting, close-cut contest that saw Logan attain their first-ever state championship, beating the Polar Bears 27-26.
Poor shooting, turnover sprees, and foul trouble characterized the championship match, no more so than in the fourth quarter.
Fairmont Senior was up 26-24 when an over-and-back turnover gave the Wildcats the ball, and Peyton Ilderton made the most of the next possession, taking it right at Fairmont Senior's Marley Washenitz, who had four fouls, drawing a whistle and converting an and-one that had the added bonus of fouling out Washenitz, the Bears' top scorer.
"I just knew that [Washenitz] had four fouls," Ilderton said. "And it would be a different game if she fouled out. So they told me to take it to her, and I did, and she fouled me, and obviously you could see the emotions were high."
After the and-one Logan led 27-26, and with Washenitz watching from the sideline, Fairmont Senior turned the ball over on their next two possessions. The Polar Bears fouled Logan in between the turnovers — and the lid on the basket that had been there all game had not gone away. The Wildcats missed their free-throw attempts, and after the final free-throw miss with 6.9 seconds in the game, Fairmont Senior had no timeouts to advance the ball and stop the clock. A quick pass down the sideline gave an opportunity for a 3-pointer by Laynie Beresford, but the attempt was short and time expired.
"We had our opportunities at the end of the day," Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines said. "Too many turnovers at the end of the game, I think it really cost us. Not being able to adapt to the way that the game was called. I thought that we struggled with overcoming the inconsistencies, just being honest. But we still had our opportunities at the end of the day to win. That's all you want, you want an opportunity to be able to win.
"We had our opportunities. At the end, we turned it over. At the time, there's not anything that I thought they did that was so difficult. They weren't pressing, we just made some plays that were uncharacteristic of us."
"It was unbelievable," Logan head coach Kevin Gertz said. "They were tight, and we played great defense. Fairmont's defense was unbelievable too. They smothered us just like we smothered them. We smothered them one more time than they smothered us to get that turnover and win the game. I didn't know if we were going to score enough to do it."
The Polar Bears and the 'Cats combined to go 2-12 in the first quarter, with both teams suffocating ball-handlers, fighting over screens and aggressively contesting shots with the intensity one would expect from a championship game. The two teams also combined for 12 turnovers in the frame as Logan led with a remarkably low score of 3-2 after one quarter.
If there were any thoughts that the offensive woes were simply the result of two teams getting through some championship nerves on the big stage, the second quarter proved such musings to be incorrect.
Each team scored just five points in the second quarter, and the Wildcats went into halftime ahead 8-7. Fairmont Senior shot 15.8% from the field in the half, while Logan was not much better, at 17.6%. Neither team had a 3 between them, and each team had recorded a dozen turnovers to that point.
To compound matters, foul trouble was taking scoring talent off the floor for long stretches. Washenitz picked up two quick fouls by the 6:00 mark of the first, and got her third with 4:13 to play in the second. Logan's top scoring threat, Peyton Ilderton, got her own third foul seconds later, and with both team's top option sitting on the pine, defense took over the game to an even greater degree.
"We have enough talent, just like them, we have enough talent where we still should've been able to make the plays," Hines said. "You have to sit there and trust your teammates and rely upon you fundamentals. You expect a close game. They came here and they did a great job. But if [Ilderton]'s out of the game and Marley's out of the game, we both still had enough players to execute."
Beresford also picked up her second foul in the second quarter, and as for Logan, many key players had accrued three fouls by the fourth quarter.
"I just kept asking every time there was a foul," Gertz said. "They said 'Abbie [Myers],' I said 'How many?' Three. 'Emma [Elkins], how many?" Three. 'Halle [Crouse], how many?' Three. I said Jesus Christ, we're not going to have enough people to finish this game."
Logan and Fairmont Senior each came out with a basket to start the second half, as Washenitz made a pair of free throws and a short-range jumper while Logan's Halle Crouse banged in a 3-pointer. It seemed that the offenses were waking up a little for either side. But that 3-pointer was the only basket Logan would make the entire period. The Polar Bears faired a bit better in the 3rd, more than doubling their score, scoring 12 points in the third quarter.
On defense, Fairmont Senior put a full-court press on the Wildcats often, perhaps trying to ensure that Logan stayed uncomfortable while the Polar Bears started to slowly work out their offensive woes.
Fairmont Senior led 19-13 after three quarters, but Logan mounted a 7-0 run over the first four minutes of the final quarter to take a 20-13 lead, capped by another Crouse 3-pointer. Amidst the scoring run, Washenitz was called for a charge, giving her a fourth foul that would have major ramifications as the game went on.
Fairmont Senior took back the lead, 21-20, as Meredith Maier was opened up by a Washenitz screen for a layup. It was one of the few open shots all game by either side. By this point it was clear the score was not an anomaly, but the result of two great defensive efforts by great defensive units.
"The game was 27-26," Hines said. "I never thought anybody would hold us to 26, and I was amazed we held them to 27. At the end of the day, we paid for turnovers."
"When you get the two best defensive teams in the state in all classes playing for a title, that's what it looks like," Gertz said.
By the 2:20 mark, the score was tied at 22 a piece. With little time remaining, Washenitz delivered a cold-blooded corner 3 with a defender in her face. The shot gave the Polar Bears a 25-22 lead, and gave Washenitz her 2,000th career point. The senior came into the contest needing 12 points to reach 2,000, and got just enough in what was a defensive slog.
Logan responded with a 2-point basket, and with just 1:27 to play, Beresford was sent to the line for two free throws. She made the first and put Fairmont Senior ahead by a full basket, 26-24, but missed the second.
Cam Morgan made one of the biggest plays of the game to that point, leaping for the rebound and getting in a tie-up that prompted a jump ball. Possession Fairmont Senior.
Tragedy struck as the Polar Bears committed an unforced turnover in the next seconds, with a pass to an unsuspecting teammate leading to an over-and-back violation.
Ilderton then put down her and-one, and the lid on the Charleston Coliseum erupted as the Wildcats took the lead for the final time.
"They had a game plan, they came in and they stuck to that game plan," Washenitz said. "We didn't adjust to it very much on and off the floor. I think they had the whole community behind them, and credit to them for that, their support was out the door."
An errant pass from the Polar Bears went over everybody's head and out of bounds, giving Logan possession once more. Ilderton was fouled and sent to the line for a bonus one-and-one situation, and missed the first one. But another bad pass from the Polar Bears repeated the process. Another missed free throw gave the Polar Bears one last shot, but the last-second 3 was no good.
On the game, Fairmont Senior committed 20 turnovers while handing out six assists, a discrepancy that Hines addressed after the game.
"When you have more turnovers than you have assists, you're in trouble," Hines said. "You can't have more turnovers than assists at the end of the day, that is fact. It caught us. I'm still frustrated because we still had opportunities to win, and you had the ball in the hands of the people you want to have it, but we turned it over.
"I know we're better. We're a better team. We play a lot better. If you have more turnovers than assists, it's going to catch you. If you don't share the ball and you have more turnovers than assists, you're going to struggle."
For Logan, the game was the second time in their program's history that they made it to the state championship, and the first title that the Wildcats have captured. Ilderton led her team in scoring with 13 points. Crouse had eight, Abbie Myers had two, Emma Elkins had two, and Natalie Blankenship had two points while also playing great defense on Washenitz throughout the second half.
For the Polar Bears, Washenitz' 12 was a team-high. Maier scored six points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Claira Hager and Laynie Beresford each had three, and Emily Starn had two.
Fairmont Senior graduates an incredibly successful senior class that includes Marley Washenitz, Meredith Maier, Emily Starn, Laynie Beresford, and Reagan Blasher, who injured her knee in sectionals and couldn't play the remainder of the season.
"I tell them the friendships are more important than the basketball game," Hines said. "The camaraderie, the times that you guys share, you have to remember that. And at the end of the day they had an opportunity. And that's all that they wanted, they just wanted an opportunity, and it didn't work out. This is one of the few bumps in the road that we had, and now you're going to step out of high school, you're going to go into adulthood, and you're going to have so many other things that they can accomplish.
"All these young ladies are going to college, they're going to have great careers, they're going to have families, they're going to have so many other blessings. And if they can take some of the lessons they learned and take some of the friendships, that's the most important thing."
"Something I said last year coming out of the Nitro game was 'There's so much more to life than a high school state championship,'" Washenitz said. "And I still stand by that. I think it hurts the most losing this not because of the trophies, but because of the bonds that you made and you're going to have to leave that behind."
"A lot of people can say different things about this team and about certain players on this team but I know deep in my heart that this team had something special. And like we said, we didn't finish where we wanted this year nor last year nor sophomore year but like I said there's so much more to life and I'm just so proud of this team and these girls."
