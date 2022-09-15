FAIRMONT — Coming into his senior year, Nate Flower was already an accomplished athlete.
A two-time all-state soccer player and Class-AA state champion by the end of his junior year, Flower was the same place he could usually be found — East-West Stadium, when he decided to try something different.
“It was just a day where I was messing around with my friends at the stadium, like we do all the time,” Flower said.
“My younger brother, he was playing for the Husky pups, he had all his kicking stuff and I had it with me, so I just brought it out and kicked a 60-yarder, and it was just like — ‘Oh, maybe I should do this next year.’ So I came out for football this year and I’m loving it, it’s been so much fun.”
Flower has made a real impact as the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears football team’s kicker and punter this season, as the Bears are off to a strong 3-0 start with a Thursday night game against Class-AAA Bridgeport looming.
Flower has made all 16 of his extra points, averaged 36.4 yards across five punts, boomed several touchbacks on kickoff, made two of his three field goal attempts — a 27-yarder and a 35-yarder — and even showed off his athleticism in week two against Linsly with a fake-punt first-down run.
“Anytime you have a guy like that, it changes how you can approach a game,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said of Flower after the Bears’ week one win over Lewis County. “He allows you to play all the games within the game, when you have a kicker that’s as talented as he is.”
Flower has still continued to operate as a key cog on a Polar Bears soccer team that has gotten off to a 7-0-2 start. With Flower at center back, the Polar Bears defense has allowed just one goal all year.
With his newfound duel-sport responsibilities has come some extra work for Flower — he recalled earlier in the week where he had football practice and a soccer match against Elkins in the same day — but the support around him has allowed him to push through.
“Sometimes it’s a little rough doing both at the same time,” Flower said. “But for the most part it’s not that bad. My coaches are very understanding and they both work out some compromises here and there to get me where I need to be.”
And Flower has as good a reason as any for taking on his newest challenge.
“Really just my love for sports. Out on a field, that’s the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. High school sports are awesome, and having another team experience along with soccer is definitely worth it.”
The senior has certainly already had some memorable experiences with his second sport, and it all started on Aug. 26 against the Lewis County Minutemen.
“I was kind of hoping my first ever kick would be a kickoff, to get the nerves out,” Flower said. “But the way it worked out was fine.”
The Polar Bears started with the ball against the Minutemen, and took four plays to score a touchdown and thrust Flower out on the football field for the first in-game kick of his life.
“I was a little nervous, I got a little chill going through my body — from the crowd, from everything, but after I hit the first one it was fine from there.”
Flower went 6 for 6 on extra points and booted his first kickoff out of the back of the end zone, perhaps giving the Polar Bears more confidence in him for the next game.
The Polar Bears earned a hard-fought 27-24 victory against Linsly in week two, and Flower certainly did his part, making both of his field goals and converting a fourth-and-three run in the third quarter on a drive where he took a shot that sent him tumbling out of bounds into Linsly’s sideline, but not before picking up the first down, and celebrating after the pivotal play.
“I was just so excited in the moment, I didn’t even feel it,” Flower said. “People told me afterwards it looked kind of dirty, but honestly that’s kind of what I expected to happen, I expected to get hit hard. And when I got up I just got a little too excited, tossed the ball in the air, but it was fine.”
Flower has adjusted to football quickly, much to the Polar Bears’ delight, and Flower has also adjusted to another locker room full of new teammates.
“It’s definitely been a positive impact for me,” Flower said. “Team environments are awesome — there’s definitely a difference between football and soccer, the way everyone acts a little bit, but it’s been great to be part of both teams.”
Flower said he’s interested in kicking at the college level, and that he’s already gaining greater comfort on the gridiron.
“I just like to be comfortable in myself. Be confident, be comfortable, that always leads to good results.”
