FAIRMONT — A year can make quite a difference for a team, and the Fairmont Senior 2022-23 girls team will look rather different from the squad that finished last season as state runners-up.
The Polar Bears are tasked with replacing their entire starting lineup, with Marley Washenitz, Meredith Maier, Reagan Blasher, Emily Starn, and Laynie Beresford all departed, and with them, the core of a team that reached the state championship game in 2022 and 2021.
It’s a bit of a fresh start for head coach Corey Hines and the Polar Bears, which comes with its pros and cons.
“A lot of the stuff we’re showing these girls are new, because they’re coming right from middle school programs,” Hines said. “Now they’re going to step into a situation where they’re playing girls who are two and three years older than them. The game’s a little bit quicker, and when the game slows down for them, they’re going to be really good.”
“We haven’t lost many games in over a decade. This is one of those situations where you say to your team ‘We have to fight a little bit.’ So it is like starting back over, and that’s one of the things that’s exciting for us as coaches.”
Fairmont Senior opened its season last Saturday on the road against Chapmanville, taking a loss against the Tigers. The Polar Bears graduated two all-state first team players in Washenitz and Maier, and two honorable mentions in Starn and Beresford.
This year’s team only returns a handful of players, with three seniors and one junior on the squad.
To compound the lack of experience, injuries have hit Fairmont Senior hard, with senior Haley Harris not expected to appear until January and fellow senior Claira Hager suffering an ankle injury in the Bears’ first game.
That leaves a starting lineup which Hines approximates will be made up of one senior, two sophomores and two freshmen.
“We’re really young, and we’re fighting some injury with our older players,” Hines said. “Some of them won’t be back until January. It’s tough when you have a lot of kids who don’t have a whole bunch of experience that have to step up and play.”
Despite the early setback in game No. 1, Hines is taking a big-picture look at this year.
“They’re a really good group, they’re trying to fight, they’re trying to learn, and that’s one of the exciting parts about this year,” the head coach said. “It’s not always where you start off, it’s where you finish. It’s going to take some work.”
The Polar Bears are fortunate in that their experience is spread across multiple positions. Senior Cam Morgan played plenty on the inside for Fairmont Senior last year, entering into the starting lineup at times, including through the postseason after Reagan Blasher was injured. Haley Harris played consistently off the bench as a wing, and Hager got some experience throughout the year as a guard.
Takia Daniels stands as the lone junior of the squad.
Nevertheless, with a group made up of five freshmen and five sophomores, this year will be about building experience around the rest of the roster.
“The cool thing about a more experienced team — a lot of stuff they’re already familiar with,” Hines said. “You can try to add stuff into your game plan at a quicker rate. This team, we’re going to have to rely on fundamentals. Every team should rely upon fundamentals, but especially this year we really want to stress fundamentals.
“They’re stepping into the shoes of some people who played three or four years as starters. Everybody’s roles are changing. Even some of the people who are returning, they weren’t starters.
For Hines, who has won a pair of state championships and made it to six — 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022 — relaying the rich tradition of the Fairmont Senior program to this new generation is of great importance.
“They’re stepping into a great tradition that was left by some players who just graduated and several players before them,” Hines said. “We’ve been blessed to have a lot of good kids who were able to go to college and continue their careers.
“When teams are playing against you, they’re still trying to get you for games that were played in the past. So I’m trying to explain to them the importance of that tradition. We have to work just as hard if not harder than teams of the past.”
The hard work continues for the Bears when they hit the road again to play Martinsburg on Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m.
