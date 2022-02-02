FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior (14-1) got themselves back up to speed Tuesday against the Liberty Mountaineers (8-8), dominating from the opening tip to the final buzzer in a 82-27 victory.
The Polar Bears suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous game against Wheeling Park, and wasted no time righting the ship against Liberty, allowing just two points in the first quarter to get ahead 21-2.
Marley Washenitz led the team with 27 points. The senior also had eight steals, five rebounds and three assists.
Meredith Maier scored 10 points against the Mountaineers, and had the game-high in rebounds with eight as well as matching Washenitz' eight steals. Maier's five assists were also tied for the game-high with Emily Starn. Starn finished with 11 points and six steals of her own along with five assists.
Laynie Beresford finished her night with 16 points, second on the Polar Bears, and had eight in the fourth quarter alone. Reagan Blasher had 15 points while cashing in on three 3's, and also contributing three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Camryn Morgan rounded out the scoresheet with three points, also pulling down four rebounds.
Fairmont Senior totaled a impressive 32 steals as a team, with eight Polar Bears registering at least one takeaway.
The Bears look tuned up for their return to the Fairmont Field House on Thursday against the North Marion Huskies. It's a No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Class-AAA matchup that should have all eyes on it come Thursday. Both teams sit at 14-1 coming into the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.