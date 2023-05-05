FAIRMONT — With the regular season drawing to a close, Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse coach Jon Cain sees this season as being a bit bumpier than years past.
“This year, the games have been a little tighter and it’s been a little tougher go at things because of the youth of our team,” Cain said. “I told the girls at the beginning of the season, this team can do everything that last year’s team did when it comes to winning a championship, it’s just going to be a little tougher run because we have so many young players trying to find their spot.
“We’re getting there, we’ve had some close games. University, both times, was one goal, it was definitely a battle. But the girls have come through, they’ve worked hard.”
Only in a program that has claimed each of the last three state titles can a “tougher run” still come out to a 16-0 undefeated season, with just two games left to be played before playoff time.
The Polar Bears are on the hunt for yet another state title, maneuvering through the regular season without any missteps yet, but the wins have come within closer margins. Last year’s Polar Bears claimed each of their wins by seven goals or more, however that does not include a loss Fairmont Senior took against out-of-state Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania.
This time around, the Polar Bears have had two games go down to the wire, Fairmont Senior beating University by one goal in each of the two teams’ meetings during the season.
On the whole though, Fairmont Senior has met the exceedingly high expectations the team has developed for themselves, even with a much less experienced group of players on the field.
“We’ve got a great core,” Cain said. “Our senior leadership, we only have four seniors but they’re definitely leading. We knew this year was going to be a test for us. We lost nine starters from last year, and we had to get some of these young girls up to speed. They were definitely chomping at the bit and couldn’t wait to get their chance.
“But it usually takes a few games for them to get the time under their belt and understand what we want them to do, and they’ve come along really well.”
And, when it comes to building up a young team with only two senior starters, experiencing tight contests and finding out what it takes to pull through in those contests has equated to a best-of-both-worlds scenario for Fairmont Senior, letting their youth feel the heat while also maintaining their spotless record.
“This year we’ve actually played from behind in a couple games,” Cain said. “The second time we played University we were down 4-1 and the girls came back. They understand how to stay poised, not get excited, and just keep chugging away.
“Sometimes when a game comes too easy for a team, when you do get to some adversity you don’t know how to react. I think this team is battle-tested and they understand if we’re down, as long as we stay the course we know we can win.”
Aubrey Harrison is once again at the head of Fairmont Senior’s attack, the first team all-stater putting together another sterling season for the Polar Bears. Harrison has scored 93 goals and assisted on 58, leading the state in both categories.
Harrison also threw herself to the top of the state’s all-time scoring list, surpassing the previous mark of 288 in a game against Morgantown on May 2.
“Aubrey is as good as she is because of all the work she puts into it,” Cain said.
The senior’s final campaign has also put her in a position of leadership, a challenge the state’s all-time leading scorer has stepped up to meet.
“The thing about Aubrey this year, we tell our seniors every year that they’re the captains,” Cain said. “I told Aubrey that this was her team, the seniors’ team, you have to lead. Aubrey’s not a super vocal leader usually, but she has shown that this year. She usually leads by her actions and her example, but she’s been a vocal leader this year, her and Georgia both.”
This senior class is 55-1 over their time at Fairmont Senior, and the Polar Bears have not lost an in-state game since 2019 — certainly careers that carry weight for their younger teammates.
“And the girls listen, they know what these seniors have been through and the success they have, so they pay attention.”
Georgia Gonzalez is the second senior starter for Fairmont Senior, handling her share of locker room duties while leading the Polar Bears in ground balls and dominating faceoffs.
“For the seniors, they’ve helped lead those girls and make them understand when they’re making mistakes,” Cain said. “Definitely with Aubrey Harrison and Georgia [Gonzalez] in the middle, they help us get out of those mistakes.”
It takes more than two to make a team, and younger players like junior Emily Decker — who has put up 61 goals and 24 assists — are helping pull the Polar Bears into the postseason.
“Decker has really come alive this year for us, she’s really benefiting a lot from Aubrey’s assists,” Cain said. “Aubrey’s No. 1 in scoring in the state, and Decker’s No. 2 in scoring right now.”
Playing in the goal this year has been Elizabeth Amos, a junior who took over this year from since-graduated stalwart Sidney Apanowicz.
“Liz is a versatile player, she was first team on defense for us last year,” Cain said. “Now she’s in the goal which is where she wanted to be, and she’s flourishing.”
All the pieces at Fairmont Senior’s disposal have performed well together in no small part due to the bond they all share as teammates and friends.
“This team is really close,” Cain said. “This group of girls are always laughing and joking. Every team is different, last year’s team really worked well together but they were more of a serious group. This year’s group is a little bit more easy-going. They just go play, and you see that in youth.
“These girls, sometimes the pressure doesn’t get to them because they just don’t understand pressure. They just go out and play. We tell them, ‘You can’t make mistakes, just go play.’”
Fairmont Senior plays two more regular-season games, with a doubleheader in-store for the Polar Bears on Saturday, the team taking a road trip to Virginia for the occasion.
After that comes familiar territory for this program — the postseason, where the Bears will begin their quest for a fourth straight state crown. Though tough battles await Fairmont Senior, Cain has one particular opponent in mind — one that has given the Polar Bears all they could handle the last two times they squared off.
“We know these last two teams we’ve played, we’re going to play one of them in the semifinals. Either [George Washington] or Morgantown, we’ll see about that within a week. It’s just a matter of keeping doing what we’ve been doing.”
“I’m sure we’re going to probably meet University in the championship game, of course first they’ve got to make it and we’ve got to make it. That’s the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the conference, and third time around’s always tough to beat a team. But honestly I feel like we haven’t played our best against them, we’ve beaten them twice and I don’t think we’ve played our best.”
