FAIRMONT — After going out on top, Fairmont Senior’s Connor Gower is chasing an all-new summit.
The Polar Bear senior, fresh off a state basketball championship in March, committed to Waynesburg University on Thursday, extending his athletic career into the college sphere.
“It was definitely my best opportunity,” Gower said of Waynesburg. “I went up there on a visit twice, I really liked it, it was a beautiful school, I liked the coaching staff, the players. It was just the best opportunity.”
“They were just really family-like, like coach [David] Retton is here.”
Gower said he hopes to bring a winning mentality to Waynesburg after winning his second state championship with the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears. Gower started 25 games in which he provided critical shooting for the team while knocking down 32 3-pointers at a 34% clip. Gower averaged 5.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
Waynesburg, located in southwest Pennsylvania, is a D-III school competing in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, an 11-team conference comprised of schools in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
Less than an hour away from Fairmont, the close proximity meant Gower could stay in-touch with his hometown while attending.
“It’s close to home, I can come back whenever I want,” Gower said. “Family, it’s easy for them to come watch me play.”
Gower leaves Fairmont with a winning legacy, and a treasure trove of lessons and memories.
“Just to be a competitor and to always work as hard as you can,” Gower said of what he’d learned as a Polar Bear.
The soon-to-be Yellow Jacket said his favorite memory was Fairmont Senior’s state championship this past month.
“It meant everything, to go out on top,” Gower said. “I can always say my last game in high school was going out on a win for a championship.
“These are my people, they mean the world to me. My teammates, family, friends, they mean the world to me.”
Gower said he plans to major in sports management, as he doesn’t plan to leave the game of basketball anytime soon. Gower said he plans to pursue a career in coaching after his playing days.
“Just my love for the game of basketball. I wanted to continue to stay on the same path.”
