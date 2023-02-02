FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior's Kate Gribben signed Wednesday to play soccer at West Liberty University, marking the end of an accolade-laden high school career and the start of a new athletic pursuit at the next level of competition.
“It was the best choice considering it fit all my needs. It’s a small college, which I wanted, and they had the program I needed,” Gribben, who plans to major in biology, said. “And the soccer program was just outstanding.”
“The coaches were very welcoming.”
Gribben said she expects to play midfield in the future for the Hilltoppers. West Liberty plays in the Mountain East Conference, made up of 12 colleges, including Fairmont State University.
Gribben will join the Hilltoppers program after four years of soccer at Fairmont Senior in which she helped capture multiple sectional titles, and played for a 2020 team that made it all the way to the state title game.
“It was definitely a nice experience, once in a lifetime, the only time I actually made it to the state championship. We fell short, but it was a good life lesson and it was nice to make those memories with great people.”
Gribben was a team captain for the Polar Bears last season, and hopes to take what she learned with her when she travels to West Liberty.
“It’s definitely taught me a lot of life lessons and shaped me as a character,” Gribben said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.