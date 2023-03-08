FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears have a lot of ways to beat an opponent— and they put plenty of those ways on display Wednesday to cut down yet another net and claim their spot in the state tournament, beating Lincoln 77-39 for their share of the Region 2 championship.
Scorching shooting both outside and in, a stifling defense that held Lincoln to shoot 38% from the floor, and a dominant day on the glass helped the Polar Bears to a wire-to-wire victory and a trip to the state capitol.
“The guys were very focused tonight,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “Our defense was really good, I thought our guys had a great mindset coming into the game. We had three outstanding practices and their preparation showed tonight.”
Fairmont Senior got out to a 25-10 first quarter advantage behind 5-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Connor Gower canned a straightaway 3-ball to start the game off, and another 3 shortly after to help shoot the Polar Bears ahead 8-0, just 90 seconds into the game.
Against a Lincoln defense that put its emphasis on packing the paint, ball movement around the perimeter yielded open in-rhythm shots for Fairmont Senior. Connor Gower made three 3’s in the opening quarter, and Jaleel Law made two.
“Our ball movement was great,” Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs said. “They were playing off, so we were still trying to get in the paint, but really just find the right shots and hit them.”
“Our ball movement was excellent, they played very loose, very free,” Retton said. “[3-point shooting] was huge, because now it opens things up inside, they can’t pack it in and double-team, triple-team guys inside.”
Gower finished with 12 on 4-4 shooting from 3, while Law finished with 11.
Fairmont Senior shot 10-15 in the first quarter. Lincoln shot 5-8, but four offensive rebounds and zero turnovers for Fairmont Senior helped the Polar Bears put up almost twice as many shots as their opponent.
The Polar Bears continued to play with strikingly high efficiency in the second quarter, shooting 9-11 from the field.
Zycheus Dobbs had 10 points and seven assists by halftime. The Polar Bears shot 7-9 from 3-point range in that time, with Dobbs’ having a hand in a 47-20 halftime lead.
“[Dobbs] does a good job of penetrating,” Jaleel Law said. “Coach always tells us to be ready, to be confident in our shot. It was just about being ready, spotting up, and letting it fly.”
Dobbs finished with 14 points and a game-high 10 assists, and sat out the entire fourth quarter.
Coming out of halftime, Lincoln doubled-down on their pack-the-paint strategy, with four men at either high and low elbow, and one man sticking with Gower in a kind of box and-one. After settling for a couple of deep shots early, the Polar Bears called a timeout, reconvened, and outscored Lincoln 22-11 in the third quarter.
“Coach called that timeout to settle us in, and tell us to be confident in ourselves, shoot our shots and play free. That’s what we did,” Dobbs said.
“We wanted to be a lot more aggressive,” Retton said. “We had some open shots we passed up early. I think once we got going guys were looking for their shots, and that helped us.”
DeSean Goode scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the third, stepping out and hitting his only 3-point attempt of the night in the period.
Goode finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Fairmont Senior led 69-31 going into the fourth. Goode played the first minute of the fourth quarter before subbing out for good.
Five Polar Bears reached double figures Wednesday — Goode with 20, Dobbs with 14, Gower with 12, and Law and Andre Grant each with 11. Latique Williams scored three points, while Naelyn Chandra, Layne Kidd and Darrell Claybrook each scored two.
Fairmont Senior shot 61% from the field as a team.
For Lincoln, Aidan Rice led the Cougars with 10. Brayden Edgell, David Burdette, Noah Sears and Nate Swiger each scored six, and Maddox Perine scored five.
Entering this year’s field of eight after winning last season’s state championship, Fairmont Senior enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed, behind No. 1 Shady Spring. The Polar Bears will face No. 7 North Marion after their victory over 63-61 Keyser.
“We’ve been there before, we know what to expect,” Dobbs said. “We know there’s going to be tough games, and we just have to go out there and play our game.”
“Just going out and playing our game,” Law said of the Polar Bears’ mindset. “I think we’re ready mentally, physically, and as long as we stay prepared and keep working hard this week in practice we’ll be good.”
Around the AreaBASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Elkins 58, East Fairmont 55
The Elkins Tigers are headed to Charleston after upsetting the Bees, who were led by 22 points from Evan Parr and 10 from Jackson Crouso.
North Marion 63, Keyser 61
