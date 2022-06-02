CHARLESTON — In the postseason, each play is magnified.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Fairmont Senior was on the receiving end of that lesson. Leading their opponent Robert C. Byrd 4-2 with two outs and an Eagle on third, the Polar Bears issued a walk to Waylon Dodd. As the entirety of the infield shuffled toward the mound, Dodd realized nobody was in any position to stop him from taking second — and one short dash later, the Polar Bears' mental misstep led to runners on second and third.
A groundball could've ended the inning, but an overthrow to first base brought in the runner from third — and Dodd, had wormed his way into scoring position.
Two mistakes led to a 4-4 tie, and all the momentum looked to be with Byrd in Thursday's WVSSAC State Semifinals. But the Polar Bears stayed the course.
"That's the difference in this team now and this team early in the season," Fairmont Senior head coach Dave Ricer said. "This team early in the season, that would've been an opportunity for the wheels to fall off and us to start pointing fingers. We've been working really hard for them to pick each other up and for the last three weeks they've done nothing but that. It was huge."
Fairmont Senior took the lead back in short order, putting up three runs in the top of the sixth to power through the Eagles 7-4 and advance to the state championship in the Polar Bears' first time in Charleston since 2014.
As for magnified plays, it was Byrd's turn to learn how important one throw can be.
A popup got the Eagles a quick out, but Fairmont Senior's Gunner Riley singled to get a runner on for the Polar Bears, and stole second in short order. Following him, Dom Viani blistered a line drive right at the pitcher Nathaniel Junkins, who showed off some quick reflexes in picking the ball out of midair.
And Riley had lurched away from second, toward third.
Junkins moved to throw Riley out, but his attempt was wide.
Riley decided to make the most of the error, and headed for third. The Eagles' centerfielder fielded the ball, and opted to try and throw the speedy Polar Bear out at third. The ball hit Riley in the back, and bounced away from Byrd third baseman Rylan Rock. Riley made for home.
And with that, a play that could've gotten Robert C. Byrd out of the inning instead gave Fairmont Senior the lead.
"We got the ball, I saw it was a line drive back," Riley said after the game. "I got back, throw goes wide, so I end up going. Went to third base, felt the ball hit my back, saw Coach Ricer say 'go,' and I just took off."
Riley's base running gave the Polar Bears a 5-4 lead, and after Evan Dennison and Gavin Blair each walked, and a wild pitch moved them to second and third, sophomore Sam Viani came up to the plate.
And with two outs, Viani came through in a big way with a looping single to right center. Dennison and Blair crossed the plate, and Fairmont Senior had turned their fortunes around with a swift counter punch.
"I knew all we had to do was hit the ball, play our game and we'd win," Riley said.
"I thought we were resilient. We battled back each time that they pushed at us. Just playing our game."
Riley finished the game 3-5 with three stolen bases and two runs scored.
The roller-coaster tempo of Thursday's fifth and sixth innings were a far cry from the game's early goings. The first three batters for either team were retired in order, and one Gavin Blair single was all the action for either team in the second.
Robert C. Byrd put senior Luke Sperry on the mound for the state semifinals, while Fairmont Senior went with Mayson Jack, who was fresh off a one-hitter in game one of regionals against Keyser.
Jack was once again Mr. Reliable for the Polar Bears, pitching another complete game, allowing just three hits, striking out four, walking one, and allowing two earned runs. The junior took a no-hitter into the fifth, and kept the Eagles off balance all day with a fastball and two curveball variants.
"He does such a good job mixing things up," Ricer said. "He throws a slow curve, then he throws one that snaps off, and his fastball. He mixed it up and kept them off balance."
"First inning, I kept throwing strikes," Jack said. "It felt good through seven."
Jack was mowing through batters early on, getting through three innings in 25 pitches, and finishing the complete game in only 80 tosses.
"Eighty pitches, that says it all right there," Ricer said. "He had two games or three games that he came one batter short of a complete game and we've been talking to him about throwing a bit more efficiently. He was lights-out tonight."
Evan Dennison looked to spark Fairmont Senior's offense with a leadoff double down the first base line in the top of the fourth, and two subsequent walks had the bases loaded with no outs for the Polar Bears.
After a pop out in foul ground, Cam Peschl did break the scoreless tie with a sac fly that scored Dennison. But another fly-out left plenty of meat on the bone for Fairmont Senior.
An error in the infield had a man on for Byrd in their turn at bat in the fourth, but Peschl made up for his teammate on the next play. The left fielder busted it toward foul ground for a lazy fly ball falling near the wall. Sliding feet-first into the wall and under a bench along the foul line, the sophomore miraculously made the catch — and popped up quickly, stopping the runner from advancing to second.
"How he's still alive is beyond me," Ricer said. "When the kid's basically crawling out from under a bench after making a play, that's awesome."
The Polar Bears were out of the inning after a groundout by the next batter.
The top of the fifth started much the same as the top of the fourth. A leadoff double — this time from Logan Canfield — found the leftfield corner to start the inning with a runner in scoring position for Fairmont Senior. After an infield hit from Riley and a stolen base, the Polar Bears had no outs and runners on second and third. But a pop out gave flashbacks to the fourth, when Fairmont Senior stranded three runners.
Dennison cut those flashbacks off, shooting a single to right field to score both runners. The ball got by the right fielder, and Dennison made it to third. He came in to score off Gavin Blair's double to right. Fairmont Senior, 4-0.
Dennison came up big, as did many Polar Bears on Thursday, just when their team needed them most.
"Dennison came through in the clutch," Ricer said. "We had a freshman tonight make one heck of a play out there in left field, plus he came back with two hits. Our catcher's a freshman. We got senior leadership, but we've got some great freshmen out there and they're playing way beyond their years right now."
"In the fifth inning a freshman, Logan Canfield, came out and got things started, and everybody picked it up and we went through nine batters that inning. The guys just started to put the ball in play, and they made a couple mistakes here and there, balls bounced wrong for them and it worked out for us."
Byrd got some life in the fifth, with a triple from Brayden Thomason Triple driving in one run, and a bunt single scoring another.
Those were the Eagles' two earned runs of the day — the other two came around to tie the game on the overthrow to first base.
After the Polar Bears' three-run rebuttal, Jack retired the side with two strikeouts to end the sixth. After Fairmont Senior couldn't get any insurance runs in the top of the seventh, Jack came back out to try and send his team to the championship.
The junior looked focused, inducing one of many fly-outs he racked up through the game to the first batter he faced. A rough patch of two singles up the middle put a jolt of tension into the contest, and a fielder's choice had men on the corners with two outs. The tying run for Robert C. Byrd stepped up to the plate.
Jack struck him out swinging.
Fairmont Senior will face No. 1 Logan on Saturday. Logan made their way to the championship game after beating No. 4 Shady Spring 10-1.
"It's going to be great," Ricer said. "Since '13 Fairmont Senior hasn't been in a championship game. We had that game wrapped up and we gave it away, hopefully we have a different outcome this time."
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Gunner Riley: 3-5 2R, 3SB
Dom Viani: 0-4
Evan Dennison: 2-3 BB, 2B, 2RBI, 3R, SB
Gavin Blair: 2-2 2BB 2B, RBI, R
Sam Viani: 1-2 2BB 2RBI
Gavin Hissam: 0-2 2BB
Cam Peschl: 0-2 BB, RBI,
Trevor Bigelow: 0-3 BB
Logan Canfield: 1-4 2B, R
Mayson Jack: 7IP, 3H, 4R, 2ER, 1BB, 4K
