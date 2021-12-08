FAIRMONT — The Big 10 released its all-conference team Monday, capping off a football season in which a Big 10 team bring home the gold.
That team, Fairmont Senior High, totaled seven selections on the teams, and the Polar Bears’ Koby Toothman brought home Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year.
North Marion’s Tariq Miller won Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year as the Huskies sent nine players to the all-conference team. Head Coach Daran Hays was also named Coach of the Year.
Five East Fairmont Bees were named to the team.
Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King was named Player of the Year, and Bridgeport’s Tate Jordan was named Lineman of the Year.
The teams were divided into two sections, “A” and “B.” North and Fairmont Senior were in group A, while East was in group B.
Along the offensive line for Group A is North Marion’s Logan Musgrave, Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith, North Marion’s Nathan Miller, Bridgeport’s Beau Ford, Isiah West and Kamar Summers, Robert C. Byrd’s Wyatt Minor and Drew Paugh, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Ryan Kelly, and Lewis County’s Dameon Wolfe.
For Group B’s offensive linemen, Lincoln’s Kobi O’Dell and Dakota Peele, Liberty’s Nick Todd, Grafton’s Shane Moran, and Philip Barbour’s Kemper Longwell made the team.
The Group A running backs were Fairmont Senior’s Germaine Lewis, Bridgeport’s Cam Cole and Landyn Reppert, and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Savion Farmer.
Group B’s runners were Liberty’s Raiden Childers, Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard, and Philip Barbour’s DaShawn Webster.
The All-Conference wide receivers for Group A was Fairmont Senior’s Jayden Cheriza and Kayson Nealy, North Marion’s Cruz Tobin, Bridgeport’s Nathan Lohtsky, and Robert C. Byrd’s Nathaniel Junkins.
For Group B’s part, Grafton’s Kaden Delaney and Isaac Lough, and Lincoln’s Johnny Lopez made the team as receivers.
The quarterback for Group A was North Marion’s Brody Hall. For Group B, Grafton’s Tanner Moats was the selection.
North Marion’s Parker Kincell and Bridgeport’s Ryan Hall made Group A as offensive utility players, while Lincoln’s Nick Kellar did the same for Group B.
Moving to the defense, North Marion’s Kaden Hovatter and Harley Sickles headlined the defensive line for Group A, which also included Preston’s Todd Fraley and Tyler Jefferies, Bridgeport’s Cam Hess and Aidan Sparks, Robert C. Byrd’s Trace Wagner, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Logan Kelley, and Lewis County’s Trenton Bush.
Likewise for Group B, East Fairmont’s Evan Helm, Liberty’s Anthony Knapp, Lincoln’s Austin Corley and Peyton Nicholson, and Philip Barbour’s Xander Kline constituted the defensive line.
Linebackers for Group A included Fairmont Senior’s Michael Kruzel, North Marion’s Tyler Curry, Fairmont Senior’s Landen Tasker, North Marion’s Cody Clevenger, Bridgeport’s Phil Reed, and Robert C. Byrd’s Evan Warne.
Group B’s linebackers were East Fairmont’s Will Sarsfield, Lincoln’s Levi Moore and Easton Gibbs, Grafton’s Andrew Irvine, and Philip Barbour’s Jesiah Matlick.
The defensive backs to make the cut for Group A were North Marion’s Landon Frey, Fairmont Senior’s Evan Dennison, Bridgeport’s Charlie Brazier and Aiden Paulsen, Robert C. Byrd’s Braylon Hilliard, and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Bryson Johnson.
Making up the defensive backs for Group B were East Fairmont’s Alex Culp, Grafton’s Justin Spiker, Philip Barbour’s Kaden Humphreys, Liberty’s Jace Bartley, and Lincoln’s Coby Gorby.
Making the cut as defensive utility players were Bridgeport’s Ty Martin and Robert C. Byrd’s Aiden Morris for Group A, and East Fairmont’s Clay Hershberger for Group B.
Group A’s punter was Preston’s Trevor Thomas, and their kicker was Taylor Thomas. For Group B, East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks made the team in both spots.
