FAIRMONT — In 2022, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears have plenty of rematches with out-of-conference opponents.
Fairmont Senior traveled to play games against The Linsly School and University High last season. It was the first game the Polar Bears had played against Linsly since 1903, and the first matchup against University since 2019.
Fairmont Senior dropped both those games last year, though a state title run to end the year may have soothed the sting. It was the Polar Bears’ turn to play host for the rematches in 2022 and with Linsly coming down to Fairmont this time around, the Polar Bears got their win back in week two, 27-24.
With University making the trip this year, the Polar Bears have another difficult matchup Friday in a schedule full of difficult matchups — teams like Linsly and Bridgeport to this point, and North Marion, Morgantown and Robert C. Byrd after it.
Fairmont Senior fell 35-6 last season, as the Hawks boasted a formidable secondary that helped hold opponents to two scores or less in eight games of University’s 12 games — an 11-1 season that only ended at the hands of Cabell-Midland in the state quarterfinals.
This year however, the Hawks haven’t quite been able to recapture that level of play to this point. At 2-2 through four games, University allowed 78 points to Parkersburg South in week two and 55 points to Wheeling Park in week four, both losses.
Wheeling Park was able to hit several big plays against University in the Hawks’ most recent showing. The Patriots offense recorded touchdowns of 27, 60, 62 and 92 yards in the 55-33 win.
While the defense did allow chunk plays against Wheeling Park, University’s offense also showed its potency. Fairmont Senior will have to contend with quarterback Luke Hudson and a plethora of receiving weapons at his disposal.
Hudson broke University’s school record for passing yards in a game last week against Wheeling Park, throwing for 504 yards, and five touchdowns for good measure.
Hudson completed 13 straight passes to start that game, and his accuracy will be a challenge that Fairmont Senior defensive backs like Jayden Cheriza, Kolbie Hamilton, Gavin Michael, Trey Longwell and Cannon Dinger will have to meet.
The Polar Bears’ secondary currently has five interceptions to their credit — one from Cheriza, and two each from Dinger and Michael. Longwell leads the team in pass breakups.
Dinger has been a breakout contributor for the Polar Bears as a sophomore, with two interceptions and three pass breakups on defense, and 174 receiving yards and two touchdown catches on offense.
It takes two to tango, and several University receivers had big games in Hudson’s record-setting day. Wide receiver Noah Braham, a WVU commit, made his debut against Wheeling Park after starting the season on the shelf with injury, and started his season with five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Jaeden Hammack finished with 188 yards and three scores, and John Coleman ended with 134 yards and a touchdown. The Polar Bears probably want to see those receiving totals go down for their matchup.
Fairmont Senior is coming off a loss of their own. Their first loss of the season, a 24-21 game against Bridgeport, where their run game was kept in check for the first time all year. Dylan Ours and Germaine Lewis accounted for nine combined carries against Bridgeport.
Conversely, quarterback Brody Whitehair turned in a strong performance, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown. Whitehair made his second career start last year against University, and gets to see them once again Friday.
Ours started the year on a tear and has accounted for 228 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 140 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns so far, while Lewis is set to appear in his second game after making his season debut against Bridgeport. In 2021, Lewis piled up over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns.
The pair, along with Whitehair, may get their shots to create big plays against University in the Bears’ latest rematch, and latest test against another Class-AAA opponent.
