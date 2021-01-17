FAIRMONT — When Fairmont Senior High entered this past fall aiming for a repeat state soccer championship, it did so with a trio of aces in its pocket in the superstar triad of brother Isaac and Jonas Branch and Bubby Towns.
All year long, the threesome stood at the forefront of the Polar Bears’ uber-talented roster, which ultimately made good on its combination of skill and togetherness to waltz to a 19-3 overall record and a second straight Class AA-A state championship under head coach Darrin Paul.
“Every second of this season was amazing,” said Jonas Branch, a senior captain, in the aftermath of Fairmont Senior’s repeat. “It was amazing to play with my brother, Isaac, but also the rest of my brothers (as teammates).”
Jonas, Isaac and Towns earned first team spots on the high school soccer coaches’ all-state team, and each also garnered additional accolades. Jonas Branch was named both the state and region player of the year, Isaac was named the state defender of the year, and Towns was named the Big 10 Conference Player of the Year.
“It’s like I said all year, I think we have three of the best players at their positions in Jonas, Bubby and Isaac; they just consistently pick the team up and work very, very well together,” said Paul, who was named the coaches’ state coach of the year. “They’re just special.”
Jonas and Isaac as well as Towns have now added even more accolades to their fantastic seasons with the release of the Times West Virginian end-of-year honors, where the Polar Bears have claimed eight of the 11 spots on the All-TWV team as well as a sweep of the three major awards, Player of the Year, Defender/Goalkeeper of the Year and Most Improved Player.
Jonas Branch has been named the TWV Player of the Year after piling up 30 goals and a team-best 32 assists in his senior season, including a two-goal performance in the Polar Bears’ 3-2 state title game comeback victory over Charleston Catholic.
Fellow FSHS senior captain Isaac Branch has been named the TWV Defender/Goalkeeper of the Year, and Polar Bears senior defender Gage Carlson has been named the TWV Most Improved Player.
Jonas Branch’s TWV Player of the Year award comes on the heels of another illustrious honor, as he was recently named to the United Soccer Coaches Mid-Atlantic All-American Team and is eligible to potentially play in the National High School All-Game in St. Louis. It’s a recognition befitting Branch’s soccer acumen and overall career with the Polar Bears, where he’ll exit as one of the most accomplished players in school history.
When looking at what Branch brought to the table this past season for the Polar Bears, you’d be hard-pressed to find a sliver of a flaw, even if you nitpicked his game down to every minute fiber.
Branch is a master at bending games — in terms of pace, possession and style — to his will with his nifty ball handling, visionary passing and overall field mapping, traits that were accentuated into a state of euphoria with the plethora of offensive firepower in Towns, sophomores Nate Flower and Kaelen Armstrong, and others surrounding him with the Polar Bears.
Branch may be best served as an offensive fulcrum piercing defensive backlines and spraying passes to teammates, but what makes him so impressive offensively is that he’s also a gifted scorer and play finisher; his leg is a freaking cannon, capable of unleashing rocket shots from an array of angles and foot positions, and he also has the handle to create in tighter, more congested areas.
For all of Branch’s next-level skills, however, he also never forsakes the gritty gruntwork of playing in the midfield as an expense. He dishes out hip checks and foot pokes to win 50-50 balls and skies to first touches on goal kicks; he’ll pressure opposing ball handlers and poach passing lanes, too.
And Jonas, just like his brother, Isaac, is a unifying leader — positive, team-first, mature — doused with innate feel and knowledge within the game. A team favorite Branch twinisms on the field this season was when Isaac would take available space and charge into the attacking third on a dribble carry, only to eventually result in a possession change; Isaac would motion Jonas to drop and cover for him until he recovered back to his spot on the backline, but Jonas would already be there, often before Isaac even started his instructions.
“It was the most fun (season), it was especially great to have my brother right there,” Jonas said of his senior year with the Polar Bears. “I’m going to miss high school soccer so much. I loved every second and enjoyed every minute of these past four years. It was awesome.”
Isaac’s candidacy, meanwhile, as the TWV Defender/Goalkeeper of the Year was equally as rock solid. He was the rock of a stout Fairmont Senior defense, where his communication, aptitude for reading the game, and insane skill set was unmatched. Branch’s knack for shutting down attack angles and instincts to cover quickly for teammates were godsends, but what made Branch’s contributions unique was also how he could affect games offensively, be it on set pieces or dribble carries into the opponent’s half of the field. He finished the season with 10 goals and eight assists from his spot on the backline.
The Polar Bears’ third and final major award winner is Gage Carlson, the TWV Most Improved Player was an underrated part of their championship repeat. Carlson, a senior, entered the season with little varsity experience, and for the first third of the season, he played just a few minutes here and there. But after injuries struck Fairmont Senior’s backline and Paul started utilizing a rotating backline, Carlson emerged as a key contributor, proving himself more and more as his minutes ticked up. By the end of the season, Carlson was playing heavy minutes on the backline in high stakes moments throughout Fairmont Senior’s playoff run, helping to cement their defense as championship caliber.
Along with the three awards, Fairmont Senior also placed eight total players on the All-TWV team, with Jonas, Isaac and Bubby Towns being joined by teammates Nate Flower, Kaelen Armstrong, Cale Beatty, Ashton Cecil and Eli Day on the squad.
Towns and Flower were named to two of the team’s forward spots, after Towns compiled a whopping 44 goals to lead the Polar Bears to go with 23 assists, while Flower recorded 19 goals and 12 assists.
Jonas Branch, Armstrong, and Cecil nabbed three of the team’s four midfield spots. Armstrong finished the year with four goals and nine assists, while Cecil had 17 goals and six assists, to go along with Branch’s monster numbers.
Isaac Branch and Cale Beatty each earned spots on the All-TWV team’s backline, while Eli Day has been selected as the squad’s goalkeeper after recording 61 saves on the season.
East Fairmont filled the rest of the All-TWV’s three remaining slots, with senior all-state star Lance Cerullo and Bees’ teammates Luke Hawranick and Eli Morris all earning selections.
Cerullo, a forward, piled up 29 goals and eight assists for EFHS this past season, giving him 100 goals for his four-year career with the Bees. Cerullo was also named to the coaches’ all-state, all-region and all-conference teams. Hawranick and Morris, also seniors, nailed down their selections at the midfield and defender spots, respectively. Hawranick, who had four goals and eight assists, was also named all-region and all-conference, while Morris previously garnered all-conference recognition.
