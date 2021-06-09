FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears remained undefeated Monday at East-West Stadium, as they parlayed a 12-0 regular season into a decisive 15-5 victory over the University Hawks in the quarterfinals of the WVSLA Tournament.
The top-seeded Polar Bears steadily pulled away, turning a five-goal differential at halftime into a 10-goal win at the final buzzer.
Fairmont Senior’s defense has been stout all season, limiting opposition to less than four goals a game, and Monday’s quarterfinal was more of the same. Junior goalie Sidney Apanowicz racked up 12 saves on the day as Fairmont Senior allowed a 33% shot percentage.
“They work well together as a team, and they listen,” Fairmont Senior Head Coach Jon Cain said after the game. “They’re always spring-boarding from each other — when one makes a great play the rest of them pick their game up too. Our defense has been lights-out all year.”
Miscues for the Polar Bears were few and far-between Monday, as a whole, but the early goings were much more competitive than the final score would indicate.
University’s gameplan coming out of the gate was to try and bypass the Polar Bears defense altogether, often launching full-field passes as the Hawks tried to get pressure on goal before the defense could set. University remained within two goals 10 minutes into the contest, as the score between the familiar opponents stood 4-2. It was the third meeting this season between the two squads, familiarity being a factor Cain cited as a reason for his team’s slow start.
“The more you play a team the tougher they are and [University] definitely played a tough game today. And we knew it — it’s playoff time, they came out ready to play,” Cain said. “We were making a lot of mental mistakes early on and that’s just jitters because it’s the playoffs, everyone knows now you lose, you go home.”
University ended the half with a bang, as junior midfielder Katya Gaujot raced down the field and beat the game clock with a close-quarters goal to bring her team’s deficit to 8-to-3 at halftime. The second half opened in back-and-forth fashion, with Fairmont Senior first taking back the momentum quickly with Chloe Travelstead and Karter King scoring goals within the first six minutes, before University’s Kendall Kirby and Olivia Staud combined for a pair of their own, all inside the first 10 minutes of the frame.
From that point on though, it was all Fairmont Senior — their offense powered by their leading scorer, Aubrey Harrison.
Harrison scored the next three goals of the contest to pull her team further away from the Hawks en route to a 9-goal night for the sophomore. Morgan Rogers, Madison Jones, Travelstead, King, and Bella Bock joined Harrison on the scoresheet, with Rogers adding four assists along with her two goals.
Both teams had to contend with the elements as well as each other Monday, as the balmy and humid evening was a climate lacrosse teams are not used to enduring.
“We’re not used to the 90 degree weather,” Cain said. “Usually lacrosse is over by now — our season has been extended because of COVID, so we’re used to playing in the 70s, low 80s, without this kind of humidity. On the sideline today we had ice towels, we had a lot of water, we’ve been telling the girls to drink water, drink a lot of water.”
Fairmont Senior is set to play at East-West Stadium once again Thursday at 7 p.m. in a tournament game against the winner of Tuesday’s Morgantown-Spring Mills contest.
