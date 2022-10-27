NEW CUMBERLAND — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears captured their fourth straight regional title Thursday night, shutting out the Trinity Christian Warriors 6-0, getting their 18th shutout of the year, and getting goals from five different players.
Grant Broadhurst led the team with a pair of goals, while Caleb Young, Kaelen Armstrong, Cam Peschl and Ryan Morris each recorded a score.
“We played our best game of the season tonight,” Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul said. “Our boys came ready to play.”
Fairmont Senior out-shot Trinity Christian 30-5, while also holding the edge in shots on goal, 18-2.
“From the defense to the midfield up to the forwards, I thought everybody played disciplined,” Paul said. “They worked the ball well. We knew they were going to try and contain us like Frankfort did, and we worked all week to stay patient and move the ball. We knew if we did that and got them moving, we were going to get opportunities, and we just had to finish them.”
The Polar Bears struck fast under the lights of the Oak Glen Sports Complex, scoring in the fourth minute of play to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Dribbling into Warriors’ territory, Denzel Duvert led a pass into empty space on the right wing — empty space that was filled by Caleb Young, who ran full speed into a shot that tore up the back of the net to put the Polar Bears ahead 1-0 early.
Throughout the first five minutes, neither team found an edge in possession time, tugging back and forth up and down the field. Either squad’s backlines flexed their muscles, with Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower and Trinity Christian’s Carter Hartsock blasting balls close to 50 yards to clear possession and send the action back to the opposing side.
By the 15th minute, Fairmont Senior had won possession after the push-and-pull of the first five. But while the Polar Bears were putting shots on-frame and dominating the ball in the midfield, their only score had come in those first five minutes.
Trinity Christian’s keeper Ben Lohmann held responsibility for the scoring drought throughout that time, enduring a peppering of shots from all angles and making impressive saves. Lohmann finished with a dozen saves.
The game changed in the final 10 minutes of the first half, as Fairmont Senior made a flurry of plays that put them in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the game.
Kaelen Armstrong started off the scoring spree in the 30th minute, strafing across the field 12 yards away from the goal and teeing up a shot against a static Warriors defense that flew into the top corner of the goal to put the Polar Bears up 2-0.
In the 32nd minute, Nate Flower broke off to streak down the left sideline with the ball, shooting a crossing pass in front of the goal where Grant Broadhurst uncorked a shot that deflected off a defender’s leg — and right back to Broadhurst who contorted his body to put another shot on the goal, this one flying away from the keeper and into the back of the net.
The 34th minute Broadhurst was at it again. Trinity Christian’s Lohmann managed to lay out and deflect back-to-back shots one-handed. The second deflection left the ball fluttering inches from the goal though, and Broadhurst crashed down and chest-bumped the ball through.
Fairmont Senior led 4-0 at the half.
“We try to dominate the first 10, and try to finish hard in the last 10,” Paul said. “We figure if we can get one right before halftime that lifts us up, and kind of deflates the other team. The boys did a great job of that, three nice ones real quick.”
Cam Peschl piled on to the Fairmont Senior lead in the 53rd minute, putting the Polar Bears up 5-0.
Ryan Morris joined the scoring parade in the 67th minute, converting off a corner kick and triggering a running clock on the night.
The game was another shutout for Fairmont Senior, who have allowed only six goals all year.
“Another clean sheet, that’s what we take pride in. The boys did a really great job of that. We try to play defense first, and we know we’ll get our chances. The defense prepared well together, and I’m very proud of them. That’s 18 shutouts this year, I don’t think that’s even close to anybody in the state.”
With their fourth straight regional title, Fairmont Senior advances to the Class-A/AA state tournament alongside Point Pleasant, Charleston Catholic and Grafton.
“If we can continue to keep that up, I like our chances in Beckley next week,” Paul said.
AROUND THE AREA
Girls Soccer
Oak Glen 2
Fairmont Senior 1
Football:
Fairmont Senior 42
Elkins 13
