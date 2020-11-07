BECKLEY — The glimmer radiated from the ring finger of Fairmont Senior High junior captain Bubby Towns as he plopped onto the turf alongside his Polar Bear teammates at Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley.
Towns and the rest of the Polar Bears’ soccer team were preparing for a team photo with their 2020 Class AA-A state title plaques after they rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Charleston Catholic 3-2 and repeat as state champs. But the shine reflecting off Towns’ finger was not from Fairmont Senior’s triumph Saturday but its one from a year earlier, as he had slipped on his 2019 state championship ring for the celebratory photoshoot.
“I had it in my bag right here (during today’s game), and I was planning to bring it out,” said Towns, with a laugh.
Towns packing the ring in his bag and having it readily available to put on in the few minutes between Saturday’s final horn and the trophy presentation ceremony was illustrative of the exact makeup of this year’s Fairmont Senior team. All year long, they were a group primed with confidence and full of belief as they gunned for back-to-back state titles, but along the way, they also never lost an appreciation for everything they had already accomplished and experienced together.
“Ever since preseason we knew what we wanted and we knew if we had the right mentality we could beat anybody in the state,” Towns said after Saturday’s win. “I couldn’t ask for more from this team, they put in the work and did everything they could to win a state championship back-to-back, which is something our school has never done.”
The Polar Bears were a team that, yes, was brought together first and foremost by soccer, but it was a squad that stuck together and achieved together through so much more.
“We love each other like family on this team,” said senior captain Cale Beatty. “We came in with that same mindset like we had last year, and we knew that mindset would win it again for us and it did. We’re brothers till the end and we showed that on the field.”
“It’s the love and the passion for each other (with this team),” said soccer coach Darrin Paul, choking up. “They love each other so much and work so hard and I’m just very proud of them. Honestly, I’m just so happy for these guys.”
That close-knit bond within the Polar Bears manifested on the field in their play style and on-field chemistry. Their passing and possession were impeccable, their communication was infallible, and their effort playing for one another was untouchable. Pure and simple, they were a better team because they were even better friends.
“Every second of this season was amazing,” said senior captain Jonas Branch. “It was amazing just to play my brother, Isaac, but also the rest of my brothers (as teammates).”
Throughout the season, and really in each of the past two seasons, that’s what has made the Polar Bears into such a relatable, feel-good story. For all of their greatness on the pitch as soccer players — the expert technical skills, the fancy footwork, the nuanced tic-tac-toe-style attacks — it has somehow been outdone by their genuineness off the field as a brotherhood.
“I’m going to miss high school soccer so much,” Branch said. “I loved every second and enjoyed every minute of these past four years. It was awesome.”
