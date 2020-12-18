Michael

Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael eludes North Marion’s Hunter Kuhn during a game at Roy Michael Field in Rachel.

 PHOTO BY BRADLEY HELTZEL

FAIRMONT — Game in and game out throughout the 2020 season, Fairmont Senior always had one major weapon in its quiver compared to its opponents: Star quarterback Gage Michael. 

Michael entered his senior year as a contender for the Kennedy Award as the state player of the year, and once the season kicked off, he made good on his candidacy time and again, accounting for 3,723 yards of total offense and 45 total touchdowns to lead the Polar Bears to a 7-2 regular season and back to the Class AA state semifinals and a rematch with Bluefield. 

In that state semifinal showdown, however, the Polar Bears proved their advantages over their opponent extended far beyond Michael en route to a 21-19 victory over the Beavers and a second Class AA state title in three seasons. Their offensive line dominated. Their pass rush wreaked havoc. Their secondary stood tall. And their collective championship mettle bore out. 

The totality of what Fairmont Senior eventually grew into this season as state champions was reflected by the Big 10 Conference coaches' recently-released all-conference teams, as the Polar Bears tied Bridgeport with a league-best 10 selections. Fellow Marion County teams North Marion and East Fairmont had eight and three selections, respectively. 

Chief among those 10 selections for Fairmont Senior was Michael, who was named the Big 10 Conference Player of the Year following a phenomenal senior season in which he went 119-of-206 for 2,084 yards and 28 TDs through the air, rushed 177 times for 1,639 yards and 17 TDs on the ground, and tallied a team-high 86.5 tackles on defense. 

"He had an incredible year," Fairmont Senior offensive coordinator Mark Sampson. "Everyone realizes that he's a talented runner, but he's a really skilled passer, too; his arm strength and his arm talent are unparalleled. He did a really good job of being himself as a quarterback, and I think him just playing his own game and working on his own skills really benefited him." 

Other major award winners within the Big 10 Conference included Robert C. Byrd running back Jeremiah King as Offensive Player of the Year, Elkins linebacker T.J. Guire as Defensive Player of the Year, Bridgeport two-way lineman Devin Hill as Lineman of the Year, and Elkins coach Evan Hott as Coach of the Year. 

"You're always going to benefit from anyone who has a competitive edge like Gage, but it really helps when it's the quarterback," said Nick Bartic, Fairmont Senior head coach. "And our senior class as a whole, those guys all fit with that competitive nature — a lot of them were solid players but not necessarily stars, but they definitely had a competitive streak to them."

The Polar Bears' fiery senior class accounted for seven of FSHS's 10 selections, with Michael being joined on the All-Big 10 first team "A" squad by fellow classmates Aidan Green, Iain Campbell, Alex Brophy, Kieshawn Cottingham, Will Runyan and Nicky Scott. FSHS juniors Eric Smith and Evan Dennison were also first team "A" selections, as was freshman Dylan Ours. 

Green and Campbell were both named to the "A" team offensive line, while Ours at running back, and Cottingham and Brophy at receiver also represented the Polar Bears' offense as "A" team picks. On the defensive side, Smith and Runyan along the defensive line, Scott at linebacker, and Dennison at defensive back were "A" team selections for the Polar Bears. 

Michael, Green, Brophy, Runyan, Scott, Smith and Dennison add their all-conference nods to the Class AA all-state honors each received earlier this month from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. 

Elsewhere in Marion County, each of North Marion's eight total all-conference selections were first team "A" team picks after the Huskies went 6-3 in the regular season and advanced to the Class AA state quarterfinals before falling to No. 2 Bluefield. 

Offensively, quarterback Brody Hall, wide receiver Tariq Miller and offensive linemen McKel Brumfield and Chase Duckworth were first team "A" selections for the Huskies. On defense, defensive linemen Garrett Conaway and Kaden Hovatter, linebacker Tyler Curry, and defensive back Hunter Kuhn were tabbed as "A" team selections for North Marion. 

The all-conference nods for Miller and Conaway add to the Class AA all-state first team selections they garnered earlier this month from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. 

East Fairmont had three players earn all-conference honors, with each of Will Sarsfield, Adam Earls and Clay Hershberger earning first team "B" team selections. Sarsfield and Earls were defensive picks at defensive back and linebacker, respectively, while Hershberger made the team as a wide receiver. 

Overall, Marion County's trio of Fairmont Senior, North Marion and East Fairmont accounted for 21 all-conference selections. 

All-Big 10 Conference teams 

Selected by conference coaches 

Player of Year: Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior

Offensive Player of the Year: Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd

Defensive Player of the Year: TJ Guire, Elkins

Lineman of the Year: Devin Hill, Bridgeport

Coach of the Year: Evan Hott, Elkins

First team "A" Offense

QB: Brody Hall, North Marion

QB: Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd 

RB: Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County 

RB: Cam Cole, Bridgeport

RB: Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior

RB: Dante Ramirez, Elkins

WR: Tariq Miller, North Marion

WR: Kieshawn Cottingham, Fairmont Senior 

WR: Bryson Lucas, Robert C. Byrd

WR: Alex Brophy, Fairmont Senior

WR: Vincent Snuffer, Lewis County

UTI: Phil Reed, Bridgeport

OL: Aidan Green, Fairmont Senior

OL: Iain Campbell, Fairmont Senior 

OL: Peyton Henderson, Bridgeport

OL: Tyler Ludwig, Elkins 

OL: Tyler Bonetti, Elkins 

OL: Tanner Saltis, Bridgeport

OL: Joseph Richards, Robert C. Byrd 

OL: McKel Brumfield, North Marion 

OL: Chase Duckworth, North Marion

OL: Charles Leggett, Robert C. Byrd

K: Austin Springer, Bridgeport 

First team "A" Defense 

DL: Tate Jordan, Bridgeport

DL: Julius Church, Lewis County 

DL: Will Runyan, Fairmont Senior 

DL: Garrett Conaway, North Marion

DL: Trace Wagner, Robert C. Byrd

DL: JT Muller, Bridgeport

DL: Todd Fraley, Preston 

DL: Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior 

DL: Kaden Hovatter, North Marion

LB: Aidan Bischoff, Preston

LB: Will Kuhn, Lewis County 

LB: Tyler Curry, North Marion

LB: JD Love, Bridgeport

LB: Nick Scott, Fairmont Senior

LB: Aidan Morris, Robert C. Byrd 

DB: Zach Riffle, Preston 

DB: Rodney Vandevender, Elkins

DB: Hayden Moore, Bridgeport

DB: Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior 

DB: Hunter Kuhn, North Marion 

DB: Tommy Hawkins, Robert C. Byrd

UTI: Jaycob Smith, Lewis County 

P: Peyton Isner, Elkins 

First team "B" Offense 

QB: David Tate, Lincoln

RB: Sayveon Beafore, Liberty 

RB: Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln

WR: Zach Snyder, Lincoln

WR: Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont

WR: Corey Prunty, Lincoln

UTI: Raiden Childress, Liberty 

OL: Payton Hawkins, Lincoln

OL: Ian Baker, Grafton 

OL: Devin Myers, Liberty 

OL: Nick Todd, Liberty 

OL: Bobby Bart, Lincoln

OL: Zach Womeldorff, Liberty 

First team "B" Defense

DL: Andrew Irvine, Grafton

DL: Michael Collett, Philip Barbour

DL: Eli McCord, Philip Barbour 

DL: Austin Corley, Lincoln

DL: Anthony Knapp, Liberty 

LB: Nate Finley, Philip Barbour 

LB: Levi Moore, Lincoln

LB: Gunner Childers, Liberty 

LB: Chayton Harris, Liberty 

LB: Adam Earls, East Fairmont 

DB: Tanner Moore, Liberty

DB: Johnny Lopez, Lincoln

DB: Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont 

DB: Tanner Moats, Grafton

DB: Justin Spiker, Grafton 

UTI: Blake Moore, Grafton 

P/K: Kaden Delaney, Grafton 

