FAIRMONT — Game in and game out throughout the 2020 season, Fairmont Senior always had one major weapon in its quiver compared to its opponents: Star quarterback Gage Michael.
Michael entered his senior year as a contender for the Kennedy Award as the state player of the year, and once the season kicked off, he made good on his candidacy time and again, accounting for 3,723 yards of total offense and 45 total touchdowns to lead the Polar Bears to a 7-2 regular season and back to the Class AA state semifinals and a rematch with Bluefield.
In that state semifinal showdown, however, the Polar Bears proved their advantages over their opponent extended far beyond Michael en route to a 21-19 victory over the Beavers and a second Class AA state title in three seasons. Their offensive line dominated. Their pass rush wreaked havoc. Their secondary stood tall. And their collective championship mettle bore out.
The totality of what Fairmont Senior eventually grew into this season as state champions was reflected by the Big 10 Conference coaches' recently-released all-conference teams, as the Polar Bears tied Bridgeport with a league-best 10 selections. Fellow Marion County teams North Marion and East Fairmont had eight and three selections, respectively.
Chief among those 10 selections for Fairmont Senior was Michael, who was named the Big 10 Conference Player of the Year following a phenomenal senior season in which he went 119-of-206 for 2,084 yards and 28 TDs through the air, rushed 177 times for 1,639 yards and 17 TDs on the ground, and tallied a team-high 86.5 tackles on defense.
"He had an incredible year," Fairmont Senior offensive coordinator Mark Sampson. "Everyone realizes that he's a talented runner, but he's a really skilled passer, too; his arm strength and his arm talent are unparalleled. He did a really good job of being himself as a quarterback, and I think him just playing his own game and working on his own skills really benefited him."
Other major award winners within the Big 10 Conference included Robert C. Byrd running back Jeremiah King as Offensive Player of the Year, Elkins linebacker T.J. Guire as Defensive Player of the Year, Bridgeport two-way lineman Devin Hill as Lineman of the Year, and Elkins coach Evan Hott as Coach of the Year.
"You're always going to benefit from anyone who has a competitive edge like Gage, but it really helps when it's the quarterback," said Nick Bartic, Fairmont Senior head coach. "And our senior class as a whole, those guys all fit with that competitive nature — a lot of them were solid players but not necessarily stars, but they definitely had a competitive streak to them."
The Polar Bears' fiery senior class accounted for seven of FSHS's 10 selections, with Michael being joined on the All-Big 10 first team "A" squad by fellow classmates Aidan Green, Iain Campbell, Alex Brophy, Kieshawn Cottingham, Will Runyan and Nicky Scott. FSHS juniors Eric Smith and Evan Dennison were also first team "A" selections, as was freshman Dylan Ours.
Green and Campbell were both named to the "A" team offensive line, while Ours at running back, and Cottingham and Brophy at receiver also represented the Polar Bears' offense as "A" team picks. On the defensive side, Smith and Runyan along the defensive line, Scott at linebacker, and Dennison at defensive back were "A" team selections for the Polar Bears.
Michael, Green, Brophy, Runyan, Scott, Smith and Dennison add their all-conference nods to the Class AA all-state honors each received earlier this month from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Elsewhere in Marion County, each of North Marion's eight total all-conference selections were first team "A" team picks after the Huskies went 6-3 in the regular season and advanced to the Class AA state quarterfinals before falling to No. 2 Bluefield.
Offensively, quarterback Brody Hall, wide receiver Tariq Miller and offensive linemen McKel Brumfield and Chase Duckworth were first team "A" selections for the Huskies. On defense, defensive linemen Garrett Conaway and Kaden Hovatter, linebacker Tyler Curry, and defensive back Hunter Kuhn were tabbed as "A" team selections for North Marion.
The all-conference nods for Miller and Conaway add to the Class AA all-state first team selections they garnered earlier this month from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
East Fairmont had three players earn all-conference honors, with each of Will Sarsfield, Adam Earls and Clay Hershberger earning first team "B" team selections. Sarsfield and Earls were defensive picks at defensive back and linebacker, respectively, while Hershberger made the team as a wide receiver.
Overall, Marion County's trio of Fairmont Senior, North Marion and East Fairmont accounted for 21 all-conference selections.
All-Big 10 Conference teams
Selected by conference coaches
Player of Year: Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior
Offensive Player of the Year: Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd
Defensive Player of the Year: TJ Guire, Elkins
Lineman of the Year: Devin Hill, Bridgeport
Coach of the Year: Evan Hott, Elkins
First team "A" Offense
QB: Brody Hall, North Marion
QB: Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd
RB: Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County
RB: Cam Cole, Bridgeport
RB: Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior
RB: Dante Ramirez, Elkins
WR: Tariq Miller, North Marion
WR: Kieshawn Cottingham, Fairmont Senior
WR: Bryson Lucas, Robert C. Byrd
WR: Alex Brophy, Fairmont Senior
WR: Vincent Snuffer, Lewis County
UTI: Phil Reed, Bridgeport
OL: Aidan Green, Fairmont Senior
OL: Iain Campbell, Fairmont Senior
OL: Peyton Henderson, Bridgeport
OL: Tyler Ludwig, Elkins
OL: Tyler Bonetti, Elkins
OL: Tanner Saltis, Bridgeport
OL: Joseph Richards, Robert C. Byrd
OL: McKel Brumfield, North Marion
OL: Chase Duckworth, North Marion
OL: Charles Leggett, Robert C. Byrd
K: Austin Springer, Bridgeport
First team "A" Defense
DL: Tate Jordan, Bridgeport
DL: Julius Church, Lewis County
DL: Will Runyan, Fairmont Senior
DL: Garrett Conaway, North Marion
DL: Trace Wagner, Robert C. Byrd
DL: JT Muller, Bridgeport
DL: Todd Fraley, Preston
DL: Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior
DL: Kaden Hovatter, North Marion
LB: Aidan Bischoff, Preston
LB: Will Kuhn, Lewis County
LB: Tyler Curry, North Marion
LB: JD Love, Bridgeport
LB: Nick Scott, Fairmont Senior
LB: Aidan Morris, Robert C. Byrd
DB: Zach Riffle, Preston
DB: Rodney Vandevender, Elkins
DB: Hayden Moore, Bridgeport
DB: Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior
DB: Hunter Kuhn, North Marion
DB: Tommy Hawkins, Robert C. Byrd
UTI: Jaycob Smith, Lewis County
P: Peyton Isner, Elkins
First team "B" Offense
QB: David Tate, Lincoln
RB: Sayveon Beafore, Liberty
RB: Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln
WR: Zach Snyder, Lincoln
WR: Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont
WR: Corey Prunty, Lincoln
UTI: Raiden Childress, Liberty
OL: Payton Hawkins, Lincoln
OL: Ian Baker, Grafton
OL: Devin Myers, Liberty
OL: Nick Todd, Liberty
OL: Bobby Bart, Lincoln
OL: Zach Womeldorff, Liberty
First team "B" Defense
DL: Andrew Irvine, Grafton
DL: Michael Collett, Philip Barbour
DL: Eli McCord, Philip Barbour
DL: Austin Corley, Lincoln
DL: Anthony Knapp, Liberty
LB: Nate Finley, Philip Barbour
LB: Levi Moore, Lincoln
LB: Gunner Childers, Liberty
LB: Chayton Harris, Liberty
LB: Adam Earls, East Fairmont
DB: Tanner Moore, Liberty
DB: Johnny Lopez, Lincoln
DB: Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont
DB: Tanner Moats, Grafton
DB: Justin Spiker, Grafton
UTI: Blake Moore, Grafton
P/K: Kaden Delaney, Grafton
