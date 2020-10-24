FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior’s dogged resolve was unyielding, but East Fairmont’s gutsy resilience was unwavering on Saturday afternoon as the two cross-town rivals went at in a do-or-die Class AA Region I, Section 2 sectional soccer championship.
The endgame of those two dueling mentalities wrapped within a back-and-forth affair featuring a flurry of possession changes and wild momentum swings was a physically exhausting and mentally draining all-out East-West battle.
“That’s what you expect out of a sectional championship game, especially when you got cross-town rivals,” East Fairmont coach Eric Wright said. “That’s how the game should be every time.”
It was a fan-rousing thriller that took everything from everybody on both sides, but in the end, it was the Lady Polar Bears who triumphed to live another day when FSHS sophomore Karter King stunned the Bees for the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute to break a 3-3 tie and send Fairmont Senior to the regional title game on Thursday.
“We said we had to be relentless when we came out,” said King, who played the game of her life with go-ahead scores in both the 61st and 69th minutes. “We knew it was going to be a really intense game — it’s East versus West and a super great rivalry, and we always have trouble with them just because it’s such an emotional game. And after last year with the PK shootout where we lost, we tried to come in really intense. We made that a priority.”
That single-mindedness of max effort and constant vigor from the Polar Bears (15-2-1) had the Bees (14-7-1) reeling for the game’s opening 30 minutes. Fairmont Senior’s two primary enforcers in seniors Seneca Arbogast and Sidney Greene set the tone in the midfield — they were gritty and physical in battles for 50/50s and aggressive in their willingness to pressure and challenge ball handlers — and that permeated throughout the entire team. West racked up a sizeable advantage in loose ball victories and constantly derailed East’s feet-to-feet passing as the Polar Bears dictated the terms and pushed the action into East’s half.
“Sid played awesome in the middle and so did Seneca,” Fairmont Senior coach Jeff King said. “We’ve worked the past week-and-a-half to two weeks on our intensity through the whole game and trying to maintain possession, and we had better possession today for a longer period of time than we did the last couple of games, and it was enough.”
That possession surplus led to the game’s first goal in the 15th minute when FSHS senior Eden Williams chipped one into the box from the left flank that found the back of the net after a gigantic hop carried the ball over an EFHS defender and goalkeeper Kayla Black. Fifteen minutes later, West doubled up East 2-0 in the 30th minute when star midfielder Tricia Lemasters magnetted multiple EFHS defenders to her on the left flank before needling a gorgeous pass to the backside for Emma Hedrick to bop home for the goal.
“(East) was playing the middle really tight and our passing lanes were shut down, so our wings had to get wide and play all the way to the stripe to make them chase us. If we made them chase us to the sides we could open up the lanes in the middle and it ended up working,” Coach King said. “Eden carried the team in the first part of the game — she was on the overlaps the whole way — and Emma played the wing the best she’s played all season on her side.”
The Lemasters-Hedrick connection for a 2-0 lead loomed as a potential backbreaker for East, especially considering the extent to which West controlled the game for the first 30 minutes. But over the last 10 minutes of the first half and into the portion of the second half, the Bees made it clear: They were here to fight, not fold.
Wright yanked the cord on the defensive-orientated tactics and pushed the attack forward. The Bees collectively ignited a newfound fire, fueled by the work of Makayla Comas, Kierstyn Maxey and Carlie Ice. And the offense found a pulse by playing through its midfielders and the accurate, long-range leg of senior captain Lilly Miller on free kicks and corner kicks.
“They didn’t quit, they didn’t give up...they pushed their heads down and kept going,” Wright said, “and as a coach that’s all you can ask.”
The Bees unearthed back-to-back chances late in the half on a corner kick header and then an attack by Comas, but Fairmont Senior keeper Rebecca Cox recorded saves on both. But, finally, in the 38th minute, East got a much-needed one back when sophomore Maddie Lott played a longball off the bounce after an FSHS misplay and put it home to trim the margin to 2-1 at the half.
Six minutes into the second half, the Bees scored again, this time on a rebound by McKenzie Moyer off a corner kick that she powered over the goal line.
Just like that, a game Fairmont Senior once had by the throat, became a dead-even affair and an all-out sprint to decide who plays on and who goes home.
For West, Lemasters delved into her bag of nifty handling and deft touch to squirt through cracks and play to teammates, such as King, Adaline Cinalli and Kate Gribben, who pried at East’s backline. “She’s an awesome player, and she’s a game changer not only with her skill, but with the other team looking for her,” Coach King said. “But if you look at it, we had how many players who were game changers out there by stepping up and playing big tonight.”
East, meanwhile, trudged into FSHS’s half with blue-collar work from Maxey, Comas, Becky Buchanan and others to draw fouls and win positioning. “When you fight back so hard, usually you use so much of your energy and your momentum that once you get back, it’s hard to sustain,” Wright said, “but we continued to fight, continued to give everything we had.”
The Polar Bears eventually broke through to retake the lead at 3-2 in the 61st minute when Lemasters, Adaline Cinalli and King hit East with a rapid-fire, tic-tac-toe passing sequence that bandied the ball from the middle, to the sideline, back to the middle, and then to King on the far hash for a clean shot and score. But the Bees again refused to fade, as Miller teed up a deadeye free kick strike from 30 yards on a mere three minutes to knot the game at 3-3.
“It’s fun,” King said of the momentum swings, “but it is very, very draining mentally, physically and emotionally.”
Finally, though, in a game that teeter-tottered between the East side of town and the West side of town like a pendulum, King tilted the advantage to the Lady Polar Bears one last time. In the 69th minute, after a wayward FSHS cross into the box bounced low off the turf and into an open sliver of space, King stepped to the loose ball and lofted a perfect shot that sailed over a thicket of bodies and into the net for a 4-3 FSHS lead.
“It came in on a cross and it was just sitting there at the top and I got it,” she said. “I didn’t even really see what happened — I honestly don’t remember, it just went so fast.”
From there, FSHS’s backline of Alisha Hayhurst, Joshlynn Boone and Maura Stark held off East Fairmont for the final 11 minutes to put the coda on yet another memorable chapter of the storied East-West rivalry.
“It was a great game of soccer for Fairmont,” Coach King said. “The fans got what they paid for.”
