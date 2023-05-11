FAIRMONT — In a double-elimination tournament, squads are afforded margin for error— but a slim one, the kind that demands quick recalibration. "Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me."
The top-seeded Fairmont Senior Polar Bears were not fooled Thursday against No. 5 Weir, staying locked-in from the first inning until the sixth, where the Bears run-ruled the Red Riders 12-2.
After dropping their first sectional game to No. 4 Oak Glen, it was do-or-die for Fairmont Senior, who put forward a strong rebuttal against Weir.
"Don't underestimate your opponents," Fairmont Senior head coach Dave Ricer said of his message to his team going into the game. "We did Tuesday. I told them before the game, if they didn't learn Tuesday, they better have learned it last night with what happened up at North and over at East.
"Any time you don't respect your opponent, karma can be nasty. We came out tonight and we did what we were supposed to do."
Weir took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, finding themselves with the bases loaded and one out after two hit batters and one drawn walk. Damir Mowder struck a ball to short, the throw going to third base for a fielder's choice RBI after Ted Glyptis made it home. A fly out to center averted any further damage against the Polar Bears.
Fairmont Senior responded by batting through their entire lineup, tallying four hits and two walks to score three runs and leap out ahead of Weir.
The top trio of the Polar Bears' order, Gunner Riley, Cam Peschl and Hayden Jones, each sprayed singles to different spots to start the inning— Riley down the third base line, Peschl up the middle, Jones to right field— to tie the game 1-1 and put Peschl and Jones on the corners.
A pop up only slowed the pace of the inning down for a second, Trevor Bigelow re-igniting the offense by slugging a single to center field, scoring both Peschl and Jones. Bigelow took second on the throw-in from center to home plate.
Ahead 3-1, the Polar Bears were on the verge of doing even more damage, loading the bases with two outs, but couldn't break things open— yet. A groundout ended the inning with the top of the order due up for Fairmont Senior once more come the second inning.
Peschl, Jones and Bigelow each had multi-hit games for the Bears, with Peschl breaking out a 3-4 day, smashing a double, driving in two runs, scoring three times himself, and stealing two bases.
"Just really finding my pitch and putting a good bat on it, getting on-base."
Peschl contributed to a marathon day for the Polar Bears, who swiped eight bags Thursday.
"You have your pitchers delivery plus pop-time," Ricer said. "We'd seen them last night and we kind of knew what the catcher had. We came in with the plan that if we put runners on base we were going to run."
"We were looking at the catcher's arm, and we do steal a lot of bags as a team," Peschl said. "We're pretty aggressive on the bases, and we got some today."
Fairmont Senior tallied nine hits as a team, adjusting well to a variety of speeds from three different pitchers Weir trotted out, including Red Riders starter Jerzee McCallister, who favored a soft-tossing approach with plenty of off-speed offerings.
Taking what their opponents gave them helped the Bears on Thursday, and was a welcome departure from what Ricer saw on Tuesday.
"That was our message from the other night— we didn't adjust," Ricer said. "We knew exactly what [Oak Glen's] kid was doing but yet we kept rolling over on pitches. He's throwing outside, and instead of trying to work oppo, for whatever reason we thought we were going to pull it and hit it deep.
"They played us shallow, and the kids thought we were going to power it over their head. They just didn't take what was available. Tonight they did a much better job of doing that."
After putting up three runs in the first, Fairmont Senior kept the pedal down, scoring four more in the second. Riley scored on Peschl's double down the third base line, and Peschl later came around to score on a ground ball, a play that should've been out number three but for a fielding error.
Hayden Jones scored from third on a wild pitch after originally reaching on a walk, and Brody Whitehair mirrored Jones by scoring from third on a passed ball.
Heading into the third, the score stood 7-1 Bears, with Blake Straight pitching the first two innings. Straight, who'd recovered on the mound after a shaky first few batters, pitched the first out of the third, but was removed from the game at that point, the Bears cutting off his pitch count at 50.
Straight pitched 2.1 innings, allowing no hits, walking two, striking out one and giving up one run. Brayden Gorby came on in relief, pitching 2.2 innings, striking out one, walking none, and giving up four hits and one unearned run. Trevor Bigelow pitched the final frame, striking out two and giving up one hit, no walks or runs.
Fairmont Senior tacked on another run in the bottom of the third, Logan Canfield scoring on a base hit by Bigelow. Weir got one back in the top of the fourth, Glyptis coming through with a single to left field that scored Anthony Earley.
Tyler Veltri and Bigelow each drove in runs in the fourth and fifth innings to put Fairmont Senior ahead 10-2.
Come the bottom of the sixth, the Polar Bears needed two more runs to cut the game short via the run rule, and got to work by walking the bases full on their first three batters, Dom Barrone, Brayden Gorby, and Veltri. Gunner Riley earned his team a run after being struck by a pitch, and Peschl walloped a go-home sacrifice fly to left, scoring Gorby to win the game.
"I think we responded real well," Peschl said. "We have to come back from the bottom now and fight through. Three more games, we're going for four in a row now to get to the championship."
Fairmont Senior plays East Fairmont at Mary Lou Retton Park on Friday night, the two rival teams both needing a victory to keep their season alive.
"There's blood in the water on both sides, and this place will be packed tomorrow night," Ricer said. "Friday night, best show in town."
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Gunner Riley: 1-4 HBP, 2R, RBI, 2SB
Cam Peschl: 3-4 2B, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB
Hayden Jones: 2-2 2BB, 2R, RBI, 2SB
Logan Canfield: 0-4 R, SB
Trevor Bigelow: 2-3 4RBI
Brody Whitehair: 0-4 SB, R
Dom Barrone: 0-1 3BB, R
Blake Straight: 0-0 BB, HBP
Brayden Gorby: 0-0 2BB, 2R
Tyler Veltri: 1-2 BB, HBP, RBI
Blake Straight: 2.1IP, 0H, 2BB, 1K, 1R, 1ER
Brayden Gorby (W): 2.2IP, 4H, 0BB, 1K, 1R, 0ER
Trevor Bigelow: 1.0IP, 1H, 0BB, 2K, 0R, 0ER
