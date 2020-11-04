FAIRMONT — All season long, a state championship repeat has been the target for Fairmont Senior High’s boys team, the zeroed-in-on bullseye that has received their absolute attention and full-on energy. But on the eve of making its return to Beckley for this weekend’s state tournament, it’s the pursuit of that title — and the manner of it — that has perhaps emerged as the Polar Bears’ most rewarding treasure.
Somehow, for as fulfilling as back-to-back state championships would be — a feat that has never been done in FSHS’s program history — it’s what this Polar Bears team has come to represent that’s made it one-of-a-kind, what’s it come to epitomize that has made it truly special. Hoisting that Class AA-A state trophy for a second straight year is still the at-all-costs endgame for the Polar Bears, it’s just that they’ve somehow raised the process behind it to almost equal stature.
“I think (captain) Jonas (Branch) said it very well after the regional final where they don’t care about the result so much as they just enjoy playing the game and playing it the right way,” said Fairmont Senior coach Darrin Paul. “They have a confidence about them where they know, if they play the right way and they play together, they’re going to get the result that they want. From the beginning of the season, I think that’s been the best part about this team is just their confidence.”
It’s almost as if the Polar Bears have established a form of soccer that extends beyond simply winning, beyond even dominating at times. It’s almost as if they’ve captured a soccer nirvana.
The Polar Bears combine top-tier individual talent into a teamwide style and ideology of passing and possession. All-state, blue chippers in the Branch brothers, Isaac and Jonas, and junior midfielder Bubby Towns are at the forefront of that equation, but senior captain Cale Beatty, sophomores Nate Flower and Kaelen Armstrong, and plenty of hard-working, more-than-capable role players are the ones who complete it.
“All of us as a team, we’re all solid players so we want to come out and knock the ball around and possess,” said Jonas Branch after the the team’s regional championship victory over Wheeling Central. “I think overall by far the most satisfying thing you can do in soccer is when you out-possess somebody and you find those opportunities on the last pass and then you just bury it.”
“We control the game,” said Beatty, a center back and linchpin of the FSHS backline. “We don’t want to score a million goals right off the bat, our tactic is to control the game. If we have the ball 90 percent of the game, that only leaves (opponents) with 10 percent to score.”
Within that, Fairmont Senior collectively plays with a ferocious intensity and all-out effort built for the biggest stages. The Polar Bears don’t fear challenges from opponents, they embrace them. They prepare for tests and relish big games.
“I love the close games more than anybody else, like the 2-1 games we had last year in the semifinals and finals, those are the most fun games,” Isaac Branch said. “It gives us a challenge, because every single team is going to try to bring their best against us.”
“We have a good idea of what kind of challenges to expect and what kind of adversity is going to test us,” Beatty said. “We’ve already been through it, so we know what to expect.”
The Polar Bears are a team that fully knows who they are and how they play, a team that, on the one hand, oozes confidence and self-assuredness, and, on the other, maintains a humble respect and appreciation for the game. It’s a team that doesn’t just control games, it dictates them with unyielding possession. They don’t just share the ball, they share it with a mind-melded chemistry and top-tier talent. They don’t just compete non-stop, they compete non-stop with an infectious swagger.
And, perhaps most special of all, they don’t just achieve, they achieve together.
“We’re not just teammates, we’re more than that,” Flower said. “How connected we are as friends on the team, it makes it fun, it makes it a whole lot better.”
