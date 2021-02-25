FAIRMONT — Just when Fairmont Senior High had revved up to its peak form last March, the state’s entire basketball landscape shut down for the 2019-20 season.
The Polar Bears — in the wake of a deflated roster minus the blue-chip talents Jalen Bridges, Zyon Dobbs and Dasilas Jones — started last season in a slog at 2-7 midway through the year. But in the latter half of the season, they discovered their winning formula and eventually ripped off five straight victories, including a sectional title game victory at North Marion, heading into the regional co-final.
At that point, the basketball season went dark in West Virginia amid the swelling COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the surging Polar Bears hanging in limbo and left to wonder as to the finality of their ‘19-20 season.
“I feel like we were going strong at the end of last season until we got shut down,” said Fairmont Senior star forward Jaelin Johnson, who returns for his senior season after earning Class AA all-state first team honors as a junior last year. “But I feel like we’re back right on track with where we want to be and can have a good start to this season.
“I’m just excited to go.”
“What we did last year, it’s behind us so it means nothing, but at the same time, it’s still a building block for us to play like how we were back in March,” said FSHS senior guard Bryson Flowers. “We’re just getting back to the stuff that is our foundation in how we play.”
That base style for the Polar Bears took a couple of long, arduous months to discover last season as Fairmont Senior collectively labored through a crawling pace of play and a hodgepodge of ill-fitting lineups for the beginning portion of the season. But FSHS eventually vaulted upward as it settled into what was a sort of an attacking smash mouth ideology of in-your-face man-to-man defense, relentless transition hunting, and bully-ball post-ups and rebounding in the half court.
The kernels of that revamped late-season version of the Polar Bears will carry over into this year. Once again, grinding and pressurized man-to-man team defense will serve as the nucleus, while long-time head coach David Retton will try to coax the offense toward a heavy ball movement philosophy that orbits around Johnson’s dynamic and punishing offensive game.
“It all starts with defense; that’s been our philosophy forever and this year is no different. Guys have got to commit themselves to being good individual defensive players and team defensive players,” said Retton, who enters his 26th year as a head coach and has amassed over 420 career wins. “And in the almost two weeks we’ve been practicing, the guys have been very good about sharing the basketball, and again, that’s something we’ve prided ourselves on.”
Johnson will act as the hub of it all, and the 6-foot-4, 200-pound forward returns this season as one of the best players in the entire state. Johnson, who averaged 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals a game on 56% shooting last year, is a two-way monster capable of turning a game on its head with one of his patented personal tour de force five-minute stretches in which he annihilates opponents on both ends. At his peak, he’s almost like a high school version of back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, a crushing physical presence with a relentless fury and rare blend of speed and power when it comes to attacking the basket and exploiting post mismatches.
“A lot of teams are going to be keying in on me a lot this year, so I’ve been working on playing off double teams and reading the floor for my team,” said Johnson, who has received a bundle of collegiate offers since last season, including from the likes of Fairmont State and multiple other MEC schools, as well as Garrett College, Point Park, Potomac State and Penn State-Greater Allegheny. “I’ve also been working on finding open guys and my pull-up (jumper) so I can facilitate more and not just be a guy in the post. I’ve been working on a little bit of everything.”
Johnson and the Polar Bears, a program flush with blue-chip talents over the years, are set up to receive an additional major boost this season in freshman Zycheus Dobbs, the younger brother of former Fairmont Senior star and current Fairmont State sophomore Zyon Dobbs.
“He’s an animal,” Flowers said of Dobbs. “He plays above his age and he does a ton of things well. He’s going to be a force. He’s definitely going to make an impact and help us tremendously.”
“With our team this year and the chemistry we’re building upon, I think he’s going fit in and it’s going to pay off in the long run down the stretch,” Johnson said of Dobbs. “It doesn’t even feel like he’s a new guy because he’s just fitting right in with us. It’s been working out really good for us.”
The Johnson-Dobbs duo project to sop up the majority of Fairmont Senior’s ball handling and playmaking duties. Flowers is still around — and with an added 25-30 pounds of bulk, he said — to embrace the dirty work tasks, including his specialty of taking charges, and his outside shooting and secondary ball handling are consistent plusses. And junior Eric Smith, all 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds of him, is back to man the team’s center spot.
Get past those four, though, and there’s a wealth of opportunity — in terms of role and minutes — waiting to be snatched up on this team, with guards Joseph Uram and Dominic Viani as really the only other returning players on the roster who received consistent minutes last season.
“I’ve been very pleased so far with the effort the guys are giving in practice — they’re busting their tails and doing what they’re asked to do,” Retton said. “We’re anxious to start our season, as I’m sure everybody else is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.